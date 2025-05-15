Nas Announces Slick Rick’s First New Album In 25 Years, ‘Victory’

About a month ago, Nas’ label, Mass Appeal, announced Legend Has It…, an upcoming slate of albums — including one from a secret artist. Today, they revealed who the artist was via Nas’ social media and a cinematic trailer; Slick Rick, whose last album, The Art Of Storytelling, was released over 25 years ago in 1999. Talk about your “epic returns.” The album is called Victory, and is due on June 13 alongside a “visual album” that the trailer says was filmed over the course of four years, helmed by executive producer Idris Elba and premiering at SXSW London and Tribeca Film Festival the same day.

The trailer features black-and-white shots of a slew of young men, ranging from elementary school aged to elderly, wearing Rick’s iconic eye patch, as Rick narrates. “Before there was motion pictures, you had be able to make people visualize through your mouth, through your poetry,” he says. “Let the mind fly.”

In addition to Victory, the Legend Has It… initiative will include new albums from a group of New York rap pioneers and staples, including the late Big L, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, and Raekwon. Starting with Slick Rick’s return is one hell of a way to kick things off, and promises great things from the project.

You can watch the tailer for Victory above.

Victory is due on June 13 via Mass Appeal and 7Wallace. For info on the film premieres, click here (SXSW London) and here (Tribeca).