NBA Youngboy Reportedly Married Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

Congratulations are in order for NBA YoungBoy. The 23-year-old rapper recently married his longtime girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, which whom he shares two children with. The couple jumped the broom in Salt Lake City last week, VIBE reports.

Last Sunday (January 8), screenshots of a marriage license dated the day before (January 7) began circulating on social media. The images showed that Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes was listed as Spouse 1 and that Younboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was listed as Spouse 2.

The certificate states that the nuptials happened in Salt Lake City, where the Louisiana rapper moved to after being released from prison in 2021.

This past November, while on Instagram Live, the rapper announced his intentions to marry Mychelle.

During the broadcast, YoungBoy shared that he was feeling “lonely,” a fan suggested he go onto OnlyFans to “lift his spirits.” The rapper responded to the hilarious suggestion by revealing that he was getting married.

“I’m getting married [on] January 7,” he said. “Boy, you can’t pay me $10 million to get on muthaf**kin’ OnlyFans, n****. You crazy.”

When it comes to music, YoungBoy released his fifth studio album, I Rest My Case, on January 6. His last album, The Last Slimeto, was released back in August 2022. This new project marks his first with Motown Records after parting ways with Atlantic Records in 2022.

