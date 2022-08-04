YoungBoy Never Broke Again (aka NBA YoungBoy) has been juiced as of late after beating a federal gun possession charge in Los Angeles last month. Now at the stroke of midnight of August 5th, the rapper will release the 30-track album, The Last Slimeto. While the finish line for the album drop nears, NBA YoungBoy just shared the entire 30 song tracklist for the album, and it includes cuts with Kehlani and Rod Wave, as well the already released “Don’t Rate Me” featuring Quavo.

Almost half of the songs from The Last Slimeto have already been released on streaming services. The track with Kehlani is called “My Go To” and the Rod Wave-featured cut is “Home It Ain’t Home.” Check out the complete tracklist for The Last Slimeto below.

1. “I Know”

2. “Hold Your Own”

3. “Umm Hmm”

4. “Top Sound”

5. “My Time”

6. “Free Dem 5’s”

7. “My Go To” Feat. Kehlani

8. “Lost Soul Survivor”

9. “F**k Da Industry”

10. “Kamikaze”

11. “Swerving”

12. “Stay the Same”

13. “Home Ain’t Home” Feat. Rod Wave

14. “7 Days”

15. “Digital”

16. “Vette Motors”

17. “Slow Down”

18.”Don’t Rate Me” Feat. Quavo

19. “Proof”

20. “4KT Baby”

21. “The North Bleeding”

22. “Loner Life”

23. “Acclaimed Emotions”

24. “Wagwan”

25. “Ghost”

26. “Nightfall”

27. “Holy”

28. “I Got the Bag”

29. “Mr. Grim Reaper”

30. “I Hate YoungBoy”

The Last Slimeto is due out on August 5 via Atlantic Records.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.