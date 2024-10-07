A few days ago, it was revealed that Nelly would be joining the performance lineup of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, and that he would be performing alongside Chingy, J-Kwon, and members of the St. Lunatics. Of course, those keeping up with recent Nelly news likely saw something strange there: Nelly and St. Lunatics would be performing together despite the fact that last month, it was revealed the group is suing Nelly.

Ahead of the performance, Nelly had a sense of humor about the situation, writing in an Instagram post, “STL INVADES @amas …!!! An anyone who has a problem with that ‘Sue’ me…!!! [shrugging emoji] [laughing emoji].”

Well, the show was last night, and indeed, the performance went on as planned, featuring a medley of hits that included “Air Force Ones,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Welcome To Atlanta,” “What Da Hook Gon Be,” “Right Thurr,” “Tipsy,” and “Hot In Herre.”

As for the lawsuit, St. Lunatics is suing Nelly over songwriting credits and royalties from his debut album, Country Grammar. The group (Ali, City Spud, Kyjuan, and Murphy Lee) claims they weren’t given proper credit on the album, meaning they haven’t been properly paid for the songs they say they helped co-write, including the album’s big hit, “Country Grammar.”