The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special is set to air on October 6, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. As for what the two-hour show will entail, performers were just announced.

As Billboard notes, participating are Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Raye, and Stray Kids. Also expected to appear are Carrie Underwood, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Carey is performing a medley of songs from her 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi to start the 20th-anniversary celebration of the beloved project. Stray Kids, meanwhile, will give a performance honoring the history of boy bands. Jennifer Hudson will honor Whitney Houston with a tribute performance while Brad Paisley will honor the late Charley Pride. Raye will cover James Brown’s 1966 song “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” and Green Day will play the recent single “Dilemma.”

All in all, the broadcast is set to feature “new performances, artist interviews, special guests, and never-before-seen footage from [Dick Clark Productions]’s extensive archives,” and “themed highlights from AMAs’ show archives, each culminating with an original performance or artist interview.”

As for the regular AMAs, this year’s edition will take place on May 2025, and it’ll be the first yearly show since the edition that aired on November 20, 2022.