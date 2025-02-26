I’ve been documenting hip-hop for over three decades, and I can safely say there’s no one like Gorilla Nems. The fiercely proud Coney Island, Brooklyn native lights up any room he walks in with his larger-than-life personality and imposing frame. Far from an overnight celebrity, Travis Doyle has been releasing music since 2010. His classic underground New York-inspired sound seamlessly blends the harsh realities of street life with humor. Filled with potent punchlines and sincere personal declarations, Nems makes the most motivational yet equally disrespectful rap music you’ll ever hear. Nems’ personal no-holds-barred journey is one of resilience and authenticity, rising from homelessness and addiction to becoming a force in the music industry, all while staying true to his principles. His signature catchphrases — “Bing Bong,” “F*ck Your Life,” and “Don’t You Ever Disrespect Me” — have transcended hip-hop and become viral cultural moments, proving his undeniable influence beyond the music. Riding backseat in an SUV on his way to his beloved hometown, Nems candidly opens up about the inspiration behind his latest project, America’s Sweetheart, which, like Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest, was released on Valentine’s Day. Hey, ladies! Nems reflects on his unrelenting drive, the evolution of his career, and the key role that legendary manager Paul Rosenberg has played in his recent endeavors. He also breaks down his creative process, from viral moments to carefully crafted records, offering an in-depth insight into what fuels his artistry. So, you got to tell me: where were you when you came up with the incredible title “America’s Sweetheart”? All my albums have had a gorilla theme, Planet of the Apes, Congo, Rise of the Silverback, Gorilla Monsoon. I felt like I had done all I could with the gorilla names. Then one day, I posted something, and someone commented, “Yo, it’s crazy how the ‘F*ck Your Life’ guy has now become America’s Sweetheart.” That’s wild. Did you immediately know that had to be your next album title? Instantly. It was too perfect. I’ve always been the underdog, and for years, people told me I’d never make it, saying “F*ck Your Life.” And now? Look at me. I got kids, grandparents, people of all backgrounds rocking with me. It’s crazy. So flipping that expectation with “America’s Sweetheart” felt right. Your music stands out because it’s both raw and motivational. How do you strike that balance? Man, I’ve been through it all: homelessness, addiction, jail. But I’ve also made it out and built something for myself. I talk my sh*t, but at the same time, I want people to know they can overcome whatever they’re going through. You can’t have highs without lows, and my music reflects that.

Your catchphrases — Bing Bong, F*ck Your Life, Don’t You Ever Disrespect Me — have all taken off. How did they start? “F*ck Your Life” started back in ’98. My crew in Coney Island would say it all the time. We weren’t even rapping yet, but when I started, it stuck. Over time, people came and went, but I kept running with it. I knew, even if someone doesn’t like Nems, they’d still buy a “F*ck Your Life” T-shirt.

“Bing Bong” started when I was showing off merch in my living room. I’d say “Bong!” when holding up a new drop. One day, I just kept saying, “Bing Bong!” People laughed, it stuck, and then Sidetalk picked it up. The rest is history. “Don’t You Ever Disrespect Me” came as a promo for my album Congo in 2019. I had no budget, so I started roasting people on video. “Don’t you ever disrespect my album, coming out in seven days.” People loved it so much they didn’t want the album to drop! Then I made it into a song with Ghostface. Everything turns into a track eventually. There’s no one like you in hip-hop. You are a true original. How does that make you feel? Do you consider yourself an underdog or an outlier? Well, first let me say that’s a great compliment coming from you, because I know you are of the culture and, if there was anybody that would know if I sounded like somebody, it would be you. So I take that as a badge of honor. Yeah, I’m an underdog. I’m like a real rapper slash comedian. Like a Sean Price, but different. It’s an acquired taste, but I’m trying to expand without losing out on who I really am. There’s always a discourse around the state of New York hip-hop. How do you view the current landscape, and what do you feel your position is in it? I’m the face of New York City! Not even just hip-hop. It’s like when people are out of town, and they look online, they can see me. I’m the face, I’m New York City, rolled up into one person. I just did a Funk Flex freestyle the other day, where I said that. I represent New York and as far as us in the state of hip-hop, we are all over the place with this young generation with the drill sound, the older guys like me that’s still keeping it authentic to what the sound was, but adding a little new flavor.