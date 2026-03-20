TikTok has done a lot for the music industry, and that includes giving it Nessa Barrett, who rose to prominence on the platform. Today (March 20), she released her latest EP, Jesus Loves A Primadonna. She marked the occasion by dropping a video for “Buffalo 66,” which arrives with a cinematic black-and-white video starring Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood.

In a statement, Barrett says of the song:

“I wrote ‘Buffalo 66’ after watching one of my favorite films, Buffalo ’66. This song was inspired by the Stockholm syndrome in the film, which, at its core, was something I really related to. ‘Buffalo 66’ reflects on the emotional heartache of being naïve in a toxic relationship — staying when you shouldn’t stay, loving what you shouldn’t love.”

Barrett previously said of the EP, “Jesus loves a primadonna is all about love. It’s beauty and demise. The villain origin story of every woman who has loved until she can not love anymore.”

Watch the “Buffalo 66” video above and find the Jesus Loves A Primadonna cover art and tracklist below, along with Barrett’s upcoming tour dates.