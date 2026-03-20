TikTok has done a lot for the music industry, and that includes giving it Nessa Barrett, who rose to prominence on the platform. Today (March 20), she released her latest EP, Jesus Loves A Primadonna. She marked the occasion by dropping a video for “Buffalo 66,” which arrives with a cinematic black-and-white video starring Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood.
In a statement, Barrett says of the song:
“I wrote ‘Buffalo 66’ after watching one of my favorite films, Buffalo ’66. This song was inspired by the Stockholm syndrome in the film, which, at its core, was something I really related to. ‘Buffalo 66’ reflects on the emotional heartache of being naïve in a toxic relationship — staying when you shouldn’t stay, loving what you shouldn’t love.”
Barrett previously said of the EP, “Jesus loves a primadonna is all about love. It’s beauty and demise. The villain origin story of every woman who has loved until she can not love anymore.”
Watch the “Buffalo 66” video above and find the Jesus Loves A Primadonna cover art and tracklist below, along with Barrett’s upcoming tour dates.
Nessa Barrett’s Jesus Loves A Primadonna Album Cover Artwork
Nessa Barrett’s Jesus Loves A Primadonna Tracklist
1. “West Coast Prayer”
2. “Moulin Rouge”
3. “Black Haired Madonna”
4. “Venom”
5. “Buffalo 66”
6. “High On Heaven”
7. “Special To You”
8. “Stay With Me”
Nessa Barrett’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Masonic Lodge
04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Masonic Lodge
04/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
04/11 — Toronto, ON @ Winter Garden Theatre
Jesus Loves A Primadonna is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.