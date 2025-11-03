The Neighbourhood haven’t released a new album since 2020’s Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. That changes in a couple weeks, though, when the band is set to share (((((ultraSOUND))))). They’ll be going the whole nine yards with promo, too, as today (November 3), they announced they’re going on tour in support of the project.
The run of dates will keep the band in North America from late March to mid-April, then they’ll do some European dates in May, then Asia and Australia in June, and finally, back to North America in September and October.
For tickets, an artist pre-sale begins November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.
Find The Neighbourhood’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Neighbourhood’s 2026 Tour Dates
03/28/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/31/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
04/02/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/06/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/08/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/10/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/14/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/27/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
05/01/2026 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovní hala Fortuna
05/02/2026 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
05/04/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
05/05/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL
05/07/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
05/08/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/10/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/12/2026 — Paris, France @ Zenith
05/13/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
05/15/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/17/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
07/04/2026 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
07/07/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ The Hordern Pavilion
07/10/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
07/14/2026 — Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre
07/18/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan
07/20/2026 — Seoul, South Korea @ TBA
09/21/2026 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
09/23/2026 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex
09/25/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/02/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/03/2026 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/05/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/07/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/09/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
The Neighbourhood’s (((((ultraSOUND))))) Album Cover Artwork
The Neighbourhood’s (((((ultraSOUND))))) Tracklist
1. “Hula Girl”
2. “OMG”
3. “Lovebomb”
4. “Private”
5. “Lil Ol Me”
6. “Planet”
7. “Holy Ghost”
8. “Rabbit”
9. “Tides”
10. “Daisy Chain”
11. “Zombie”
12. “Mama Drama”
13. “Crushed”
14. “Mute”
15. “Stupid Boy”
(((((ultraSOUND))))) is out 11/14 via Warner Records. Find more information here.