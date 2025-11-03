The Neighbourhood haven’t released a new album since 2020’s Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. That changes in a couple weeks, though, when the band is set to share (((((ultraSOUND))))). They’ll be going the whole nine yards with promo, too, as today (November 3), they announced they’re going on tour in support of the project.

The run of dates will keep the band in North America from late March to mid-April, then they’ll do some European dates in May, then Asia and Australia in June, and finally, back to North America in September and October.

For tickets, an artist pre-sale begins November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.

Find The Neighbourhood’s upcoming tour dates below.