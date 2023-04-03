Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 7
- Ben Gregory — episode (Transgressive)
- Billie Marten — Drop Cherries (Fiction Records)
- Blondshell — Blondshell (Partisan Records)
- Brandee Younger — Brand New Life (Impulse)
- Calvin Johnson — Gallows Wine (K Records)
- Chris Cubeta — APOE (Grand Jury Music)
- Crocodiles — Upside Down in Heaven (Lolipop Records)
- Cub Sport — Jesus At the Gay Bar (Cub Sport Records)
- Daniel Caesar — Never Enough (Republic Records)
- Darlene Love — Live 1982 (Liberation Hall)
- David Haerle — El Camino Sierra (Spirit House Records)
- Daydream Nation — Leisure (DGC)
- Daughter — Stereo Mind (Glassnote Records)
- Devon Church — Strange Strangers (Felte Records)
- Devon Gilfillian — Love You Anyway (Fantasy Records)
- Ellie Goulding — Higher Than Heaven (Polydor Records)
- Emma Tricca — Aspirin Sun (Bella Union)
- FACS — Still Life in Decay (Trouble In Mind Records)
- Fire-Toolz — I am upset because I see something that is not there. (Hausu Mountain)
- The Golden Grass — Life Is Much Stranger (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Hayden — Are We Good (Arts & Crafts)
- Heather Woods Broderick — Labyrinth (Western Vinyl)
- HMLTD — The Worm (Lucky Number)
- Jana Horn — The Window is the Dream (No Quarter)
- Lisa Heller — SADIE EP (AWAL)
- Matthew Logan Vasquez — As All Get Out (Nine Mile Records)
- Mazey Haze — Back to the Start EP (LUSTRE)
- Mediocre — To Know You’re Screwed EP (Dangerbird Records)
- Meyhem Lauren x Madlib x DJ Muggs — Champagne For Breakfast (Soul Assassin Records)
- Mudhoney — Plastic Eternity (Sub Pop)
- Nathan Fake — Crystal Vision (Cambria Instruments)
- One Horse Band — Useless Propaganda (Go Down)
- Powerwolf — Interludium (Napalm Records)
- Rae Sremmurd — SREMM4LIFE (Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records)
- Robbie Fulks — Bluegrass Vacation (Compass Records)
- Ruston Kelly — The Weakness (Rounder Records)
- sadie — Tides EP (sadieworld)
- Susanna Hoffs — The Deep End (Baroque Folk)
- Thomas Bangalter — Mythologies (Warner Classics)
- Walter Smith III — return to casual (Blue Note Records)
- Wednesday — Rat Saw God (Dead Oceans)
- Whenyoung — Paragon Songs (AntiFragile Music)
- Worriers — Warm Blanket (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Yaeji — With a Hammer (XL Records)
Friday, April 14
- Abraham Alexander — SEA/SONS (Dualtone Records)
- Angel Olsen — Forever Means EP (Jagjaguwar)
- Ann-Margret — Born To Be Wild (Cleopatra Records)
- Atreyu — The Hope of a Spark EP (Spinefarm)
- Babygirl — Be Still My Heart EP (Sandlot Records)
- Black Thought and El Michels Affair — Glorious Game (Big Crown Records)
- Bodywash — I Held the Shape While I Could (Light Organ Records)
- Brian Dunne — Loser on the Ropes (Kill Rock Stars)
- Chris Duarte — Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue Records)
- Cindy — Why Not Now? (Mt. St. Mtn)
- cruush — Wishful Thinker EP (Heist Or Hit)
- Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations — I Came From Love (Transgressive Records)
- Derek Sanders — The Heavy Box EP (Rise Records)
- Dirty Heads — Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2 EP (Better Noise Music)
- Eli Hurts — Ouch, Eli Hurts (Rude Records)
- Eloise — Drunk on a Flight (AWAL)
- Feist — Multitudes (Interscope Records)
- Fenne Lily — Big Picture (Dead Oceans)
- FEWS — Glass City (Welfare Sounds & Records)
- Frost Children — SPEED RUN (True Panther)
- Fruit Bats — A River Running to Your Heart (Merge Records)
- GoGo Penguin — Everything is Going To be OK (XXIM Records)
- Giuliana Mormile — Slouch (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Hippo Campus — Wasteland EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Jake Isaac — For When It Hurts ( OIL+WATER)
- Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra — Postcards From the Asylum (Rat Pak Records)
- Joe Bonamassa — Tales of Time (J&R Adventures)
- Kara Jackson — Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? (Rough Trade)
- Kid Koala — Creatures of the Late Afternoon (Phonocordia)
- L.A. Guns — Black Diamonds (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Lindsey Lomis — Universe EP (Warner Records)
- MC Yallah — Yallah Beibe (Hakuna Kulala)
- Metallica — 72 Seasons (Blackened Recordings)
- Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Natalie Merchant — Keep Your Courage (Nonesuch Records)
- Natural Information Society — Since Time Is Gravity (Aguirre Records)
- Nicole Yun — Matter (Kanine Records)
- Patrick Wolf — The Night Safari EP (Apport)
- Petite Noir — MotherFather (ROYA/Warp)
- Pretty Girl — One Night, One Time EP (Steel City Dance Discs)
- Prof — HORSE (Stophouse)
- Shannon Lay — Covers Vol. 1 (Sub Pop)
- Shygirl — Nymph_o (Because Music)
- Spencer Cullum — Coin Collection 2 (Full Time Hobby)
- The Tallest Man on Earth — Henry St. (ANTI- Records)
- Temples — Exotico (ATO Records)
- The Wood Brothers — Heart is the Hero (Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers)
- Waterparks — INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (Fueled By Ramen)
- Xylouris White — The Forest in Me (Drag City)
- Yung Bleu — Love Scars II (Empire)
Friday, April 21
- Alfa Mist — Variables (Anti-)
- Alma — Time Machine (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Bella White — Among Other Things (Rounder Records)
- Bestfriend — places i’ve left EP (Nettwerk)
- Blood, Sweat & Tears — What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears? — Original Soundtrack (Omnivore Recordings)
- Cinder Well — Cadence (Free Dirt Records)
- Easy Star All-Stars — Ziggy Stardub (Easy Star Records)
- Enter Shikari — A Kiss For the Whole World (So Recordings/Ambush Reality)
- Esther Rose — Safe to Run (New West Records)
- Everything But the Girl — Fuse (Virgin Records)
- Holiday Ghosts — Absolute Reality (FatCat Records)
- Hunter Hayes — Red Sky (LP Entertainment/DashGo)
- Ian Hunter — Defiance Part 1 Sun Records)
- The Infamous Stringdusters — A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs (American Vibes)
- Lael Neale — Star Eaters Delight (Sub Pop)
- Léa Sen — You of Not, Pt. 2 EP (Partisan Records)
- The Mars Volta — Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon (Clouds Hill)
- Nathan Connolly — The Strange Order of Things (Fiction)
- The National Honor Society — To All the Distance Between Us (Shelflife Records)
- Rodrigo y Gabriela — In Between Thoughts…A New World (ATO Records)
- Roger Eno — Rarities (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Rose City Band — Garden Party (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Silver Moth — Black Bay (Bella Union)
- The Smashing Pumpkins — ATUM — Act 3 (Napalm Records)
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones — Angels in Science (ATO Records)
- Stars — Capelton Hill Deluxe (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
- Trapper Schoepp — Siren Songs (Grand Phony)
- Triple Fast Action — Triple Fast Action (Forge Again Records)
- Walking Dreams — Sliding Lines (Apollon Records)
- Zombie Juice — Love Without Consequences (Terp World)
Friday, April 28
- Amon Tobin, Two Fingers, and Cujo — Nomark Selects V. 1 (Nomark)
- Annie Blackman — Bug EP (Father/Daughter Records)
- Baba Ali — Laugh Like a Bomb (Memphis Industries)
- Baby Rose — Through and Through (Secretly)
- Bebe Rexha — Bebe (Warner Records)
- Bernice — Cruisin’ (Precision Record Pressing)
- Bill Orcutt — Jump On It (Palilalia Records)
- Braids — Euphoric Recall (Secret City Records)
- Chrome Waves — Earth Will Shed Its Skin (M-Theory Audio)
- Country Westerns — Forgive the City (Fat Possum Records)
- Cradle of Filth — Trouble and Their Double Lives (Napalm Records)
- dee holt — I’ll Be There EP (Nettwerk)
- Del Barber — Almanac (acronym Records)
- Don Letts — Outta Sync (Cooking Vinyl)
- Gabriels — Angels & Queens (Atlas Artists)
- Harrison — Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees (Last Gang Records)
- Illenium — Illenium (Warner Records)
- Indigo De Souza — All of This Will End (Saddle Creek)
- Izo FitzRoy — A Good Woman (Jalapeno)
- Jessie Ware — That! Feels Good! (PMR Records)
- JFDR — Museum (Houndstooth)
- John Andrews & The Yawns — Love for the Underdog (Woodsist)
- The Jon Stickley Trio — Meantime’s Up (Organic Records)
- Josh Ritter — Spectral Lines (Thirty Tigers)
- Joy Oladokun — Proof of Life (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)
- Kip Moore — DAMN LOVE (MCA Nashville)
- Matt Maltese — Driving Just To Drive (Nettwerk)
- Melati ESP — hipernatural (Carpark Records)
- Nabihah Iqbal — DREAMER (Ninja Tune)
- The National — First Two Pages of Frankenstein (4AD)
- Neev — Katherine (Piccadilly Records)
- Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet — Signs of Life (Instrumental Recordings)
- OK Cool — fawn EP (Take A Hike Records)
- The Orb — Prism (Cooking Vinyl)
- Painted Faces — Normal Street (Esp Disk LTD)
- Peach PRC — Manic Dream Pixie EP (Island Records)
- Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces of Treasure (BMG Modern Recordings)
- Ryan Beatty — Calico (Warner Music/Atlantic/Elektra)
- Single Mothers — Roy (Dine Alone Records)
- Skinny Pelembe — Hardly the Same Shake (Partisan Records)
- Smokey Robinson — GASMS (TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide)
- Susanne Sundfør — blómi (Bella Union)
- Taj Mahal — Savoy (Stony Plain Records)
- Teen Daze — Fountains of the World EP (self-released)
- Teenage Bottlerocket — So Dumb/So Stoked EP (Pirates Press Records)
- Terrible Sons — The Raft Is Not the Shore (Nettwerk)
- Tim Hecker — No Highs (Kranky)
- Tiny Ruins — Ceremony (Ba Da Bing)
- Tommy Emmanuel — Accomplice Two (CGP Sounds/Cruzen Street Records)
- Tony Shhnow — Love Streak (Mad Decent/Because)
- Travis Tritt — Proud of the Country (Copperhill Records)
- Y La Bamba — Lucha (Tender Loving Empire)
- Zoon — Bekka Ma’iingan (Paper Bag Records)
