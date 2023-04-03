newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 7

  • Ben Gregory — episode (Transgressive)
  • Billie Marten — Drop Cherries (Fiction Records)
  • Blondshell — Blondshell (Partisan Records)
  • Brandee Younger — Brand New Life (Impulse)
  • Calvin Johnson — Gallows Wine (K Records)
  • Chris Cubeta — APOE (Grand Jury Music)
  • Crocodiles — Upside Down in Heaven (Lolipop Records)
  • Cub Sport — Jesus At the Gay Bar (Cub Sport Records)
  • Daniel Caesar — Never Enough (Republic Records)
  • Darlene Love — Live 1982 (Liberation Hall)
  • David Haerle — El Camino Sierra (Spirit House Records)
  • Daydream Nation — Leisure (DGC)
  • Daughter — Stereo Mind (Glassnote Records)
  • Devon Church — Strange Strangers (Felte Records)
  • Devon Gilfillian — Love You Anyway (Fantasy Records)
  • Ellie Goulding — Higher Than Heaven (Polydor Records)
  • Emma Tricca — Aspirin Sun (Bella Union)
  • FACS — Still Life in Decay (Trouble In Mind Records)
  • Fire-Toolz — I am upset because I see something that is not there. (Hausu Mountain)
  • The Golden Grass — Life Is Much Stranger (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Hayden — Are We Good (Arts & Crafts)
  • Heather Woods Broderick — Labyrinth (Western Vinyl)
  • HMLTD — The Worm (Lucky Number)
  • Jana Horn — The Window is the Dream (No Quarter)
  • Lisa Heller — SADIE EP (AWAL)
  • Matthew Logan Vasquez — As All Get Out (Nine Mile Records)
  • Mazey Haze — Back to the Start EP (LUSTRE)
  • Mediocre — To Know You’re Screwed EP (Dangerbird Records)
  • Meyhem Lauren x Madlib x DJ Muggs — Champagne For Breakfast (Soul Assassin Records)
  • Mudhoney — Plastic Eternity (Sub Pop)
  • Nathan Fake — Crystal Vision (Cambria Instruments)
  • One Horse Band — Useless Propaganda (Go Down)
  • Powerwolf — Interludium (Napalm Records)
  • Rae Sremmurd — SREMM4LIFE (Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records)
  • Robbie Fulks — Bluegrass Vacation (Compass Records)
  • Ruston Kelly — The Weakness (Rounder Records)
  • sadie — Tides EP (sadieworld)
  • Susanna Hoffs — The Deep End (Baroque Folk)
  • Thomas Bangalter — Mythologies (Warner Classics)
  • Walter Smith III — return to casual (Blue Note Records)
  • Wednesday — Rat Saw God (Dead Oceans)
  • Whenyoung — Paragon Songs (AntiFragile Music)
  • Worriers — Warm Blanket (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Yaeji — With a Hammer (XL Records)

Friday, April 14

  • Abraham Alexander — SEA/SONS (Dualtone Records)
  • Angel Olsen — Forever Means EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Ann-Margret — Born To Be Wild (Cleopatra Records)
  • Atreyu — The Hope of a Spark EP (Spinefarm)
  • Babygirl — Be Still My Heart EP (Sandlot Records)
  • Black Thought and El Michels Affair — Glorious Game (Big Crown Records)
  • Bodywash — I Held the Shape While I Could (Light Organ Records)
  • Brian Dunne — Loser on the Ropes (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Chris Duarte — Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue Records)
  • Cindy — Why Not Now? (Mt. St. Mtn)
  • cruush — Wishful Thinker EP (Heist Or Hit)
  • Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations — I Came From Love (Transgressive Records)
  • Derek Sanders — The Heavy Box EP (Rise Records)
  • Dirty Heads — Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2 EP (Better Noise Music)
  • Eli Hurts — Ouch, Eli Hurts (Rude Records)
  • Eloise — Drunk on a Flight (AWAL)
  • Feist — Multitudes (Interscope Records)
  • Fenne Lily — Big Picture (Dead Oceans)
  • FEWS — Glass City (Welfare Sounds & Records)
  • Frost Children — SPEED RUN (True Panther)
  • Fruit Bats — A River Running to Your Heart (Merge Records)
  • GoGo Penguin — Everything is Going To be OK (XXIM Records)
  • Giuliana Mormile — Slouch (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Hippo Campus — Wasteland EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Jake Isaac — For When It Hurts ( OIL+WATER)
  • Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra — Postcards From the Asylum (Rat Pak Records)
  • Joe Bonamassa — Tales of Time (J&R Adventures)
  • Kara Jackson — Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? (Rough Trade)
  • Kid Koala — Creatures of the Late Afternoon (Phonocordia)
  • L.A. Guns — Black Diamonds (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Lindsey Lomis — Universe EP (Warner Records)
  • MC Yallah — Yallah Beibe (Hakuna Kulala)
  • Metallica — 72 Seasons (Blackened Recordings)
  • Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Natalie Merchant — Keep Your Courage (Nonesuch Records)
  • Natural Information Society — Since Time Is Gravity (Aguirre Records)
  • Nicole Yun — Matter (Kanine Records)
  • Patrick Wolf — The Night Safari EP (Apport)
  • Petite Noir — MotherFather (ROYA/Warp)
  • Pretty Girl — One Night, One Time EP (Steel City Dance Discs)
  • Prof — HORSE (Stophouse)
  • Shannon Lay — Covers Vol. 1 (Sub Pop)
  • Shygirl — Nymph_o (Because Music)
  • Spencer Cullum — Coin Collection 2 (Full Time Hobby)
  • The Tallest Man on Earth — Henry St. (ANTI- Records)
  • Temples — Exotico (ATO Records)
  • The Wood Brothers — Heart is the Hero (Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers)
  • Waterparks — INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Xylouris White — The Forest in Me (Drag City)
  • Yung Bleu — Love Scars II (Empire)

Friday, April 21

  • Alfa Mist — Variables (Anti-)
  • Alma — Time Machine (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Bella White — Among Other Things (Rounder Records)
  • Bestfriend — places i’ve left EP (Nettwerk)
  • Blood, Sweat & Tears — What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears? — Original Soundtrack (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Cinder Well — Cadence (Free Dirt Records)
  • Easy Star All-Stars — Ziggy Stardub (Easy Star Records)
  • Enter Shikari — A Kiss For the Whole World (So Recordings/Ambush Reality)
  • Esther Rose — Safe to Run (New West Records)
  • Everything But the Girl — Fuse (Virgin Records)
  • Holiday Ghosts — Absolute Reality (FatCat Records)
  • Hunter Hayes — Red Sky (LP Entertainment/DashGo)
  • Ian Hunter — Defiance Part 1 Sun Records)
  • The Infamous Stringdusters — A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs (American Vibes)
  • Lael Neale — Star Eaters Delight (Sub Pop)
  • Léa Sen — You of Not, Pt. 2 EP (Partisan Records)
  • The Mars Volta — Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon (Clouds Hill)
  • Nathan Connolly — The Strange Order of Things (Fiction)
  • The National Honor Society — To All the Distance Between Us (Shelflife Records)
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela — In Between Thoughts…A New World (ATO Records)
  • Roger Eno — Rarities (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Rose City Band — Garden Party (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Silver Moth — Black Bay (Bella Union)
  • The Smashing Pumpkins — ATUM — Act 3 (Napalm Records)
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones — Angels in Science (ATO Records)
  • Stars — Capelton Hill Deluxe (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
  • Trapper Schoepp — Siren Songs (Grand Phony)
  • Triple Fast Action — Triple Fast Action (Forge Again Records)
  • Walking Dreams — Sliding Lines (Apollon Records)
  • Zombie Juice — Love Without Consequences (Terp World)

Friday, April 28

  • Amon Tobin, Two Fingers, and Cujo — Nomark Selects V. 1 (Nomark)
  • Annie Blackman — Bug EP (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Baba Ali — Laugh Like a Bomb (Memphis Industries)
  • Baby Rose — Through and Through (Secretly)
  • Bebe Rexha — Bebe (Warner Records)
  • Bernice — Cruisin’ (Precision Record Pressing)
  • Bill Orcutt — Jump On It (Palilalia Records)
  • Braids — Euphoric Recall (Secret City Records)
  • Chrome Waves — Earth Will Shed Its Skin (M-Theory Audio)
  • Country Westerns — Forgive the City (Fat Possum Records)
  • Cradle of Filth — Trouble and Their Double Lives (Napalm Records)
  • dee holt — I’ll Be There EP (Nettwerk)
  • Del Barber — Almanac (acronym Records)
  • Don Letts — Outta Sync (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Gabriels — Angels & Queens (Atlas Artists)
  • Harrison — Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees (Last Gang Records)
  • Illenium — Illenium (Warner Records)
  • Indigo De Souza — All of This Will End (Saddle Creek)
  • Izo FitzRoy — A Good Woman (Jalapeno)
  • Jessie Ware — That! Feels Good! (PMR Records)
  • JFDR — Museum (Houndstooth)
  • John Andrews & The Yawns — Love for the Underdog (Woodsist)
  • The Jon Stickley Trio — Meantime’s Up (Organic Records)
  • Josh Ritter — Spectral Lines (Thirty Tigers)
  • Joy Oladokun — Proof of Life (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)
  • Kip Moore — DAMN LOVE (MCA Nashville)
  • Matt Maltese — Driving Just To Drive (Nettwerk)
  • Melati ESP — hipernatural (Carpark Records)
  • Nabihah Iqbal — DREAMER (Ninja Tune)
  • The National — First Two Pages of Frankenstein (4AD)
  • Neev — Katherine (Piccadilly Records)
  • Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet — Signs of Life (Instrumental Recordings)
  • OK Cool — fawn EP (Take A Hike Records)
  • The Orb — Prism (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Painted Faces — Normal Street (Esp Disk LTD)
  • Peach PRC — Manic Dream Pixie EP (Island Records)
  • Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces of Treasure (BMG Modern Recordings)
  • Ryan Beatty — Calico (Warner Music/Atlantic/Elektra)
  • Single Mothers — Roy (Dine Alone Records)
  • Skinny Pelembe — Hardly the Same Shake (Partisan Records)
  • Smokey Robinson — GASMS (TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide)
  • Susanne Sundfør — blómi (Bella Union)
  • Taj Mahal — Savoy (Stony Plain Records)
  • Teen Daze — Fountains of the World EP (self-released)
  • Teenage Bottlerocket — So Dumb/So Stoked EP (Pirates Press Records)
  • Terrible Sons — The Raft Is Not the Shore (Nettwerk)
  • Tim Hecker — No Highs (Kranky)
  • Tiny Ruins — Ceremony (Ba Da Bing)
  • Tommy Emmanuel — Accomplice Two (CGP Sounds/Cruzen Street Records)
  • Tony Shhnow — Love Streak (Mad Decent/Because)
  • Travis Tritt — Proud of the Country (Copperhill Records)
  • Y La Bamba — Lucha (Tender Loving Empire)
  • Zoon — Bekka Ma’iingan (Paper Bag Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

