Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, December 2
- Årabrot — Heart EP (Pelagic Records)
- The Beach Boys — Sail On Sailor — 1972 (Capitol Records/UMe)
- Black Ox Orkestar — Everything Returns (Constellation Records)
- Eliza McLamb — Salt Circle EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- Georgia Maq — Live at Sydney Opera House EP (Our Golden Friend)
- Half Alive — Conditions Of A Punk (RCA Records)
- Kadhja Bonet — California Holiday EP (Ninja Tune)
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains (Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records)
- Mynolia — All Things Heavy (Bronzerat Records)
- Nazz — Lost Masters & Demos (Purple Pyramid)
- NOFX — Double Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Paul McCartney — The 7” Singles Box (Capitol/UMe)
- RM — Indigo (Big Hit Music)
- Sarchasm — Conditional Love (Asian Man Records)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids — I’M GOOD, HBU? (Fontana North/Distorted Muse)
- Sophie Jamieson — Choosing (Bella Union)
- Various Artists — Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2 (Third Man Records)
- Wage War — The Stripped Sessions (Fearless Records)
- White Lung — Premonition (Domino)
- Yes – Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two (Rhino Records)
Friday, December 9
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Me Vs Myself (Highbridge/Atlantic)
- ††† (Crosses) — PERMANENT.RADIANT EP (Warner)
- Dead Meadow — Force Form Free (Blues Funeral Recordings)
- Emotional Oranges — The Juice Vol. III (Avant Garden)
- Idles — Five Years of Brutalism (Partisan Records)
- Justin Courtney Pierre — Permanent Midnight EP (Epitaph Records)
- Leland Whitty — Anyhow (Innovative Leisure)
- Lionheart — Welcome to the West Coast III (Fast Break)
- Lostboycrow — Indie Pop (Nettwerk)
- Mount Westmore — Snoop, Cube, 40, Short (Mount Westmore/MNRK Music Group)
- Puscifer — Existential Reckoning: Rewired (Alchemy BMG)
- Raw Poetic — Space Beyond the Solar System (22nd Century Sound)
- Sam Fender — Live From Finsbury Park (Polydor)
- Taken By Trees — Another Year (Rough Trade)
- Tor Lundvall — There Must Be Someone (Dais Records)
- Upsahl — Sagittarius EP (Arista Records)
- We Were Promised Jetpacks — A Complete One-Eighty EP (Big Scary Monsters)
Friday, December 16
- Ab-Soul — Herbert (Top Dawg Entertainment)
- Bre Kennedy — Clarity EP (Nettwerk)
- Cheap Trick — Live at the Whisky 1977 (Real Gone Music)
- Chief Keef – Almighty So 2 (43B)
- Circa Survive — Two Dreams (Rise Records)
- Frank Zappa — Waka/Wazoo (Bizarre/Reprise)
- Jacquees — Sincerely For You (Cash Money Records)
- Kurt Uenala — Manuscript EP (hfn music)
- Nakhane — Leading Lines EP (BMG)
Wednesday, December 21
- Mike — Beware of the Monkey (10k)
- Weezer — SZNZ: Winter EP (Crush Music/Atlantic Records)
