All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2022

TwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, December 2

  • Årabrot — Heart EP (Pelagic Records)
  • The Beach Boys — Sail On Sailor — 1972 (Capitol Records/UMe)
  • Black Ox Orkestar — Everything Returns (Constellation Records)
  • Eliza McLamb — Salt Circle EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Georgia Maq — Live at Sydney Opera House EP (Our Golden Friend)
  • Half Alive — Conditions Of A Punk (RCA Records)
  • Kadhja Bonet — California Holiday EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains (Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records)
  • Mynolia — All Things Heavy (Bronzerat Records)
  • Nazz — Lost Masters & Demos (Purple Pyramid)
  • NOFX — Double Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Paul McCartney — The 7” Singles Box (Capitol/UMe)
  • RM — Indigo (Big Hit Music)
  • Sarchasm — Conditional Love (Asian Man Records)
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids — I’M GOOD, HBU? (Fontana North/Distorted Muse)
  • Sophie Jamieson — Choosing (Bella Union)
  • Various Artists — Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2 (Third Man Records)
  • Wage War — The Stripped Sessions (Fearless Records)
  • White Lung — Premonition (Domino)
  • Yes – Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two (Rhino Records)

Friday, December 9

  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Me Vs Myself (Highbridge/Atlantic)
  • ††† (Crosses) — PERMANENT.RADIANT EP (Warner)
  • Dead Meadow — Force Form Free (Blues Funeral Recordings)
  • Emotional Oranges — The Juice Vol. III (Avant Garden)
  • Idles — Five Years of Brutalism (Partisan Records)
  • Justin Courtney Pierre — Permanent Midnight EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Leland Whitty — Anyhow (Innovative Leisure)
  • Lionheart — Welcome to the West Coast III (Fast Break)
  • Lostboycrow — Indie Pop (Nettwerk)
  • Mount Westmore — Snoop, Cube, 40, Short (Mount Westmore/MNRK Music Group)
  • Puscifer — Existential Reckoning: Rewired (Alchemy BMG)
  • Raw Poetic — Space Beyond the Solar System (22nd Century Sound)
  • Sam Fender — Live From Finsbury Park (Polydor)
  • Taken By Trees — Another Year (Rough Trade)
  • Tor Lundvall — There Must Be Someone (Dais Records)
  • Upsahl — Sagittarius EP (Arista Records)
  • We Were Promised Jetpacks — A Complete One-Eighty EP (Big Scary Monsters)

Friday, December 16

  • Ab-Soul — Herbert (Top Dawg Entertainment)
  • Bre Kennedy — Clarity EP (Nettwerk)
  • Cheap Trick — Live at the Whisky 1977 (Real Gone Music)
  • Chief Keef – Almighty So 2 (43B)
  • Circa Survive — Two Dreams (Rise Records)
  • Frank Zappa — Waka/Wazoo (Bizarre/Reprise)
  • Jacquees — Sincerely For You (Cash Money Records)
  • Kurt Uenala — Manuscript EP (hfn music)
  • Nakhane — Leading Lines EP (BMG)

Wednesday, December 21

  • Mike — Beware of the Monkey (10k)
  • Weezer — SZNZ: Winter EP (Crush Music/Atlantic Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

