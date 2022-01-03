newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2022

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 7

  • Canyon City — Matinee EP (Nettwerk)
  • David Bowie — Toy:Box (Warner)
  • The Dollyrots — Down The Rabbit Hole (Wicked Cool Record)
  • Eric Nam — There And Back Again (The Eric Nam Company, Inc.)
  • Sis — Gnani EP (Native Cat Recordings)
  • Spector — Now Or Whenever (Moth Noise)
  • Twin Atlantic — Transparency (Virgin EMI Records)
  • Vulfpeck — Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe (Vulf Records)
  • Waxahatchee — El Deafo Soundtrack (Merge Records)
  • The Wombats — Fix Yourself, Not The World (AWAL)
  • Yard Act — The Overload (Island Records)
  • Years & Years — Night Call (Polydor)
  • Young Mountain — If You Leave EP (Young Mountain)

Friday, January 14

  • Anna von Hausswolff — Live At Montreaux Jazz Festival ((RED) Southern Lord)
  • Before Breakfast — I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You (After Dinner)
  • Bonobo — Fragments (Ninja Tune)
  • Broken Social Scene — Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities (Arts & Crafts)
  • Buffalo Revisited — Volcanic Rock Live (Vertigo Records)
  • Cat Power — Covers (Domino Recording Company)
  • Drew Holcomb And Ellie Holcomb — Coming Home: A Collection Of Songs (Magnolia Records)
  • DVR — Dirty Tapes EP (XL Recordings)
  • Earl Sweatshirt — Sick! (Tan Cressida/Warner Records)
  • Eliza Gilkyson — Songs From The River Wind (Howlin’ Dog Records)
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters — The Boy Named If (EMI/Capitol Records)
  • Fickle Friends — Are We Gonna Be Alright? (Polydor Records)
  • Garcia Peoples — Dodging Dues (No Quarter Records)
  • Grace Cummings — Storm Queen (ATO Records)
  • Jamestown Revival — Young Man (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
  • The Lumineers — Bright Side (Dualtone)
  • Magic City Hippies — Water Your Garden (Wasserman Music)
  • The Ophelias — Bare Bodkin (Darla Records)
  • Orlando Weeks — Hop Up (Play It Again Sam)
  • Punch Brothers — Hell On Church Street (Nonesuch)
  • Reiko & Tori Kudo — Tangerine (Forced Exposure)
  • Sea Girls — Homesick (Polydor)
  • Skillet — Dominion (Atlantic)
  • Steve Roach — Zones, Drones & Atmospheres (Projekt Records)
  • Sun June — Somewhere +3 (Run for Cover Records)
  • Tall Heights — Juniors (Terrorbird)
  • Token — Pink Is Better (Never Too Different)

Friday, January 21

  • Anna Ash — Sleeper (Black Mesa)
  • Anxious — Little Green House (Run For Cover Records)
  • Aoife O’Donovan — Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records)
  • Artsick — Fingers Crossed (Slumberland)
  • Ben Abraham — Friendly Fire (Secretly Canadian)
  • Billy Talent — Crisis Of Faith (Warner Music)
  • Boris — W (Sacred Bones/KiliKiliVIla)
  • Boy Harsher — The Runner (Original Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
  • Brad Barr — The Winter Mission (Secret City Records)
  • Brothers Osborne — Skeletons Deluxe (EMI Nashville)
  • Diamond Dogs — Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous (Wild Kingdom)
  • Eddie Berman — Broken English (Nettwerk Records)
  • Fast Eddy — Take A Look (Spaghetty Town Records)
  • The Ferrymen — One More River To Cross (Frontiers Music)
  • Fhunyue Gao And Sven Kacirek — Hoya (Atlin Village & Mine)
  • Greensky Bluegrass — Stress Dreams (Thirty Tigers)
  • Inside Voices — Liminal Space EP (Funnybone Records)
  • Jake Xerxes Fussell — Good And Green Again (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Jesper Munk — Taped Heart Sounds (Billbrook Records)
  • John Mellencamp — Strictly A One-Eyed Jack (Republic Records)
  • Julie Christensen — 11 from Kevin: The Songs Of Kevin Gordon (Wirebird Records)
  • Keb’ Mo’ Bridges — Good To Be (Rounder Records)
  • Kiefer Sutherland — Bloor Street (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Kids On A Crime Spree — Fall In Love Not In Line (Slumberland)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Butterfly 3001 (KGLW)
  • Kyla La Grange — While Your Heart’s Still Beating (Night Heron)
  • LALU — Paint The Sky (Frontiers Records)
  • Linda Draper — Patience And Lipstick (South Forty Records)
  • Michael Rother And Vittoria Maccabruni — As Long As The Light (Groenland Records)
  • Miles Kane — Change The Show (Blood Records)
  • Mud Spencer — Fuzz Soup (Argonauta Records)
  • Night Crickets — A Free Society (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Pan Daijing — Tissues (PAN)
  • Penny And Sparrow — Olly Olly (I Love You)
  • Robert Stillman — What Does It Mean To Be American? (Orindal Records/KIT Records)
  • Silverbacks — Archive Material (Full Time Hobby)
  • Tammy Rogers And Thomm Jutz — Surely Will Be Singing (Mountain Fever Records)
  • Teddy Swims — Tough Love EP (Warner Records)
  • The Whitmore Sisters — Ghost Stories (Compass Records)

Friday, January 28

  • Adam Shoenfeld — All The Birds Sing (Lozen Entertainment)
  • Alice Glass — PREY//IV (Eating Glass Records)
  • Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep (Interscope Records.)
  • Anaïs Mitchell — Anaïs Mitchell (BMG Rights Management)
  • Big Big Train — Welcome To The Planet (English Electric Recordings)
  • Black Flower — Magma (Sdban Ultra)
  • Brent Cobb — And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… (Ol Buddy Records)
  • Carsen Gray — Each Moment EP (Nettwerk)
  • Combo Chimbita — IRÉ (ANTI-)
  • Earthgang — Ghetto Gods (Dreamville Records)
  • Eels — Extreme Witchcraft (E Works Records)
  • Eric Gales — Crown (Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group)
  • Immanuel Wilkins — The 7th Hand (Blue Note Records)
  • Kyle — It’s Not So Bad (Independent)
  • Lady Wray — Piece Of Me (Big Crown Records)
  • Maddie & Tae — Through The Madness Vol. 1 (Mercury Nashville)
  • Mathis Picard — Live At The Museum (Outside In Music)
  • Maverick Sabre — Don’t Forget To Look Up (Famm)
  • Maya Shenfeld — In Free Fall (Thrill Jockey)
  • Michelle — After Dinner We Talk Dreams (Canvasback Music/Transgressive)
  • Mø — Motordrome (Columbia Records)
  • North Mississippi Allstars — Set Sail (New West Records)
  • Our Lady Peace — Spiritual Machines II (Shelter Music Group)
  • PJ Harvey — Let England Shake — Demos (UMe/Island)
  • Pinegrove — 11:11 (Rough Trade Records)
  • Roedelius & Story — 4 Hands (Erased Tapes)
  • Ryan Culwell — Run Like A Bull (Missing Piece Records)
  • Sad Daddy — Way Up In The Hills (Red Yeti Records)
  • Sam Moss — Blues Approved (Schoolkids Records)
  • Scarlet Rebels — See Through Blue (Earache Records)
  • Simone Felice — All The Bright Coins (Chrysalis Records)
  • Squirrel Flower — Planet EP (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones — The Alien Coast (ATO Records)
  • Thyla — Thyla (self-released)
  • Wasuremono — Let’s Talk Pt. 2 (The Wilderness Records)
  • Willie & The Bandits — When The World Stood Still (Fat Toad Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×