Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, January 7
- Canyon City — Matinee EP (Nettwerk)
- David Bowie — Toy:Box (Warner)
- The Dollyrots — Down The Rabbit Hole (Wicked Cool Record)
- Eric Nam — There And Back Again (The Eric Nam Company, Inc.)
- Sis — Gnani EP (Native Cat Recordings)
- Spector — Now Or Whenever (Moth Noise)
- Twin Atlantic — Transparency (Virgin EMI Records)
- Vulfpeck — Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe (Vulf Records)
- Waxahatchee — El Deafo Soundtrack (Merge Records)
- The Wombats — Fix Yourself, Not The World (AWAL)
- Yard Act — The Overload (Island Records)
- Years & Years — Night Call (Polydor)
- Young Mountain — If You Leave EP (Young Mountain)
Friday, January 14
- Anna von Hausswolff — Live At Montreaux Jazz Festival ((RED) Southern Lord)
- Before Breakfast — I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You (After Dinner)
- Bonobo — Fragments (Ninja Tune)
- Broken Social Scene — Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities (Arts & Crafts)
- Buffalo Revisited — Volcanic Rock Live (Vertigo Records)
- Cat Power — Covers (Domino Recording Company)
- Drew Holcomb And Ellie Holcomb — Coming Home: A Collection Of Songs (Magnolia Records)
- DVR — Dirty Tapes EP (XL Recordings)
- Earl Sweatshirt — Sick! (Tan Cressida/Warner Records)
- Eliza Gilkyson — Songs From The River Wind (Howlin’ Dog Records)
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters — The Boy Named If (EMI/Capitol Records)
- Fickle Friends — Are We Gonna Be Alright? (Polydor Records)
- Garcia Peoples — Dodging Dues (No Quarter Records)
- Grace Cummings — Storm Queen (ATO Records)
- Jamestown Revival — Young Man (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
- The Lumineers — Bright Side (Dualtone)
- Magic City Hippies — Water Your Garden (Wasserman Music)
- The Ophelias — Bare Bodkin (Darla Records)
- Orlando Weeks — Hop Up (Play It Again Sam)
- Punch Brothers — Hell On Church Street (Nonesuch)
- Reiko & Tori Kudo — Tangerine (Forced Exposure)
- Sea Girls — Homesick (Polydor)
- Skillet — Dominion (Atlantic)
- Steve Roach — Zones, Drones & Atmospheres (Projekt Records)
- Sun June — Somewhere +3 (Run for Cover Records)
- Tall Heights — Juniors (Terrorbird)
- Token — Pink Is Better (Never Too Different)
Friday, January 21
- Anna Ash — Sleeper (Black Mesa)
- Anxious — Little Green House (Run For Cover Records)
- Aoife O’Donovan — Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records)
- Artsick — Fingers Crossed (Slumberland)
- Ben Abraham — Friendly Fire (Secretly Canadian)
- Billy Talent — Crisis Of Faith (Warner Music)
- Boris — W (Sacred Bones/KiliKiliVIla)
- Boy Harsher — The Runner (Original Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
- Brad Barr — The Winter Mission (Secret City Records)
- Brothers Osborne — Skeletons Deluxe (EMI Nashville)
- Diamond Dogs — Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous (Wild Kingdom)
- Eddie Berman — Broken English (Nettwerk Records)
- Fast Eddy — Take A Look (Spaghetty Town Records)
- The Ferrymen — One More River To Cross (Frontiers Music)
- Fhunyue Gao And Sven Kacirek — Hoya (Atlin Village & Mine)
- Greensky Bluegrass — Stress Dreams (Thirty Tigers)
- Inside Voices — Liminal Space EP (Funnybone Records)
- Jake Xerxes Fussell — Good And Green Again (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Jesper Munk — Taped Heart Sounds (Billbrook Records)
- John Mellencamp — Strictly A One-Eyed Jack (Republic Records)
- Julie Christensen — 11 from Kevin: The Songs Of Kevin Gordon (Wirebird Records)
- Keb’ Mo’ Bridges — Good To Be (Rounder Records)
- Kiefer Sutherland — Bloor Street (Cooking Vinyl)
- Kids On A Crime Spree — Fall In Love Not In Line (Slumberland)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Butterfly 3001 (KGLW)
- Kyla La Grange — While Your Heart’s Still Beating (Night Heron)
- LALU — Paint The Sky (Frontiers Records)
- Linda Draper — Patience And Lipstick (South Forty Records)
- Michael Rother And Vittoria Maccabruni — As Long As The Light (Groenland Records)
- Miles Kane — Change The Show (Blood Records)
- Mud Spencer — Fuzz Soup (Argonauta Records)
- Night Crickets — A Free Society (Omnivore Recordings)
- Pan Daijing — Tissues (PAN)
- Penny And Sparrow — Olly Olly (I Love You)
- Robert Stillman — What Does It Mean To Be American? (Orindal Records/KIT Records)
- Silverbacks — Archive Material (Full Time Hobby)
- Tammy Rogers And Thomm Jutz — Surely Will Be Singing (Mountain Fever Records)
- Teddy Swims — Tough Love EP (Warner Records)
- The Whitmore Sisters — Ghost Stories (Compass Records)
Friday, January 28
- Adam Shoenfeld — All The Birds Sing (Lozen Entertainment)
- Alice Glass — PREY//IV (Eating Glass Records)
- Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep (Interscope Records.)
- Anaïs Mitchell — Anaïs Mitchell (BMG Rights Management)
- Big Big Train — Welcome To The Planet (English Electric Recordings)
- Black Flower — Magma (Sdban Ultra)
- Brent Cobb — And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… (Ol Buddy Records)
- Carsen Gray — Each Moment EP (Nettwerk)
- Combo Chimbita — IRÉ (ANTI-)
- Earthgang — Ghetto Gods (Dreamville Records)
- Eels — Extreme Witchcraft (E Works Records)
- Eric Gales — Crown (Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group)
- Immanuel Wilkins — The 7th Hand (Blue Note Records)
- Kyle — It’s Not So Bad (Independent)
- Lady Wray — Piece Of Me (Big Crown Records)
- Maddie & Tae — Through The Madness Vol. 1 (Mercury Nashville)
- Mathis Picard — Live At The Museum (Outside In Music)
- Maverick Sabre — Don’t Forget To Look Up (Famm)
- Maya Shenfeld — In Free Fall (Thrill Jockey)
- Michelle — After Dinner We Talk Dreams (Canvasback Music/Transgressive)
- Mø — Motordrome (Columbia Records)
- North Mississippi Allstars — Set Sail (New West Records)
- Our Lady Peace — Spiritual Machines II (Shelter Music Group)
- PJ Harvey — Let England Shake — Demos (UMe/Island)
- Pinegrove — 11:11 (Rough Trade Records)
- Roedelius & Story — 4 Hands (Erased Tapes)
- Ryan Culwell — Run Like A Bull (Missing Piece Records)
- Sad Daddy — Way Up In The Hills (Red Yeti Records)
- Sam Moss — Blues Approved (Schoolkids Records)
- Scarlet Rebels — See Through Blue (Earache Records)
- Simone Felice — All The Bright Coins (Chrysalis Records)
- Squirrel Flower — Planet EP (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones — The Alien Coast (ATO Records)
- Thyla — Thyla (self-released)
- Wasuremono — Let’s Talk Pt. 2 (The Wilderness Records)
- Willie & The Bandits — When The World Stood Still (Fat Toad Records)
