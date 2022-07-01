newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2022

TwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 1

  • Alex Crispin — Alex Crispin (Cobblers)
  • Carlos Truly — Not Mine (Bayonet Records)
  • Chief State — Waiting For Your Colours (Mutant League Record)
  • The Deer Hunter — Antimai (Triple Crown Records)
  • Fresh — Raise Hell (Get Better Records)
  • GoGo Penguin — Between Two Waves EP (XXIM Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Tremblers And Goggles By Rank (Rockathon Records)
  • Gwenno — Tresor (Heavenly)
  • Imagine Dragons — Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
  • Lotic — Sparkling Water EP (Houndstooth)
  • Medicine Singers — Medicine Singers (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Mice Parade — Lapapọ (Bubble Core Records)
  • Momma — Household Name (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Moor Mother — Jazz Codes (ANTI-)
  • Naima Bock — Giant Palm (Sub Pop)
  • Naomi Alligator — Double Knot (Carpark Records)
  • Neighbor Lady — For The Birds (Park The Van)
  • Nonconnah — Don’t Go Down To Lonesome Holler (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Paolo Nutini — Last Night In The Bittersweet (Atlantic Records)
  • Randy Holden — Population III (RidingEasy Records)
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: II. Ascension (Fantasy Records)
  • Various Artists — Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Decca Records)

Friday, July 8

  • Aespa — The 2nd Mini Album EP (Warner Records)
  • AJ Lambert — Dirt Soda (Dead Oceans)
  • Alice Cohen — Moonrising (Styles Upon Styles)
  • Apollo Brown — This Must Be the Place (Mello Music Group)
  • D’Arcangelo — Arium (A Colourful Storm)
  • Delicate Steve — After Hours (ANTI‐)
  • The Faim — Talk Talk (BMG)
  • James Bay — Leap (Republic Records)
  • James Righton — Jim, I’m Still Here (DEEWEE)
  • Journey — Freedom (Bertelsmann Music Group)
  • Katy J Pearson — Sound of the Morning (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Laura Veirs — Found Light (Raven Marching Band Records)
  • Metric — Formentera (Metric Music International)
  • Miki Ratsula — made for them EP (Nettwerk)
  • Mush — Down Tools (Memphis Industries)
  • Neil Young — Toast (Reprise)
  • NoSo — Stay Proud Of Me (Partisan Records)
  • Party Dozen — The Real Work (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Renforshort — Dear Amelia (Interscope)
  • Richie Furay — In The Country (Renew Records/BMG)
  • Spiral Stairs — Medley Attack!! (Amazing Grease)
  • Sydney Rose — You Never Met Me EP (Public Consumption)
  • Vancouver Sleep Clinic — Fallen Paradise (Believe)
  • Viagra Boys — Cave World (Year0001)
  • Wet — Pink Room EP (Secretly Canadian)

Friday, July 15

  • …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead — XI: Bleed Here Now (Dine Alone Records)
  • The A’s — Fruit (Psychic Hotline)
  • Alan Parsons — From The New World (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Alex Dupree — Thieves (Keeled Scales)
  • Alexander 23 — Aftershock (Interscope Records)
  • Arlo McKinley — This Mess We’re In (Oh Boy Records)
  • Arroyo Low — 2020 (Bodan Kuma)
  • Arp — New Pleasures (Mexican Summer)
  • The Ballroom Thieves — Clouds (Nettwerk Records)
  • Beabadoobee — Beatopia (Dirty Hit)
  • Ben Shemie and the Molinari String Quartet — Desiderata (Joyful Noise/Backward Music)
  • Chicago — Born For This Moment (BMG)
  • Christina Perri — A Lighter Shade Of Blue (New Elektra)
  • Elf Power — Artificial Countrysides (Yep Roc Records)
  • Gabríel Ólaf — Solon Islandus (Decca Records)
  • God Is An Astronaut — The Beginning Of The End (Revive Records)
  • Gordi — Inhuman EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Interpol — The Other Side of Make-Believe (Matador)
  • J-Hope — Jack In The Box (Big Hit Music)
  • JayWood — Slingshot (Captured Tracks)
  • Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp — 18 (Deuce Music)
  • Jonah Tolchin — Lava Lamp (Yep Roc Records)
  • Josiah — We Lay On Cold Stone (Blues Funeral Recordings)
  • Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Katalyst JID013 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Launder — Happening (Ghostly International)
  • Lera Lynn — Something More Than Love (Ruby Range Records)
  • Lizzo — Special (Atlantic Records)
  • Lil Silva — Yesterday Is Heavy (Nowhere Music Ltd)
  • Mabel — About Last Night… (Polydor Records)
  • Noah Cyrus — The Hardest Part (Columbia Records)
  • Rachel Bobbitt — The Ceiling Could Collapse EP (Fantasy Records)
  • Ronnie Foster — Reboot (Blue Note Records)
  • Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights (RCA)
  • Superorganism — World Wide Pop (Domino)
  • Third Eye Blind — A Collection (Elektra Records)
  • Travie McCoy — Never Slept Better (Hopeless Records)
  • Ty Herndon — Jacob (Pivotal Records)
  • Wil Carlisle — Peculiar, Missouri (Free Dirt Records)
  • Wylderness — Big Plans For A Blue World (Succulent Recordings)

Friday, July 22

  • Alex The Astronaut — How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Nettwerk Music Group)
  • Anthony Green — Boom (Born Losers Records)
  • Beach Bunny — Emotional Creature (Mom + Pop)
  • Ben Harper — Bloodline Maintenance (Chrysalis Records)
  • Chineke Orchestra — Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra (Island Records/UMe)
  • Cuco — Fantasy Gateway (Interscope)
  • Francisco Martin — Manic EP (19 Recordings)
  • The Heavy Heavy — Life and Life Only EP (ATO Records)
  • Jack White — Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man Records)
  • Joe Pug — Nation of Heat | Revisited (Nation of Heat Records)
  • John Moreland — Birds In The Ceiling (Old Omens)
  • Nebula — Transmissions from Mothership Earth (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Nicolle Galyon — firstborn (Songs & Daughters)
  • Nina Nastasia — Riderless Horse (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Odesza — The Last Goodbye (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune)
  • Oh Wonder — 22 Make (Island Records)
  • Peach Fuzz — Can Mary Dood the Moon? EP (Psychic Hotline)
  • Pool Kids — Pool Kids (Skeletal Lightning)
  • RZA — RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes (Z2 Comics)
  • The Sadies — Colder Streams (Yep Roc Records)
  • Sam Prekop and John McEntire — Sons Of (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Sean Nicholas Savage — Shine (Arbutus)
  • She & Him — Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson (Fantasy Records)
  • Spacemoth — No Past No Future (Wax Nine)
  • Sports Team — Gulp! (Island Records)
  • Thor Harris — Doom Dub II (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — When the Lights Go (Nice Age)
  • Traams — Personal Best (FatCat Records)
  • Ty Segall — Hello, Hi (Drag City)
  • ZZ Top — Raw (BMG Rights Management)

Friday, July 29

  • Amanda Shires — Take It Like a Man (ATO Records)
  • Andrew Tuttle — Fleeting Adventure (Mistletone Records)
  • Beach Rats — Rat Beat (Epitaph Records)
  • Dance Gavin Dance — Jackpot Juicer (Rise Records)
  • DC Gore — All These Things (Domino)
  • Death Bells — Between Here & Everywhere (Dais Records)
  • Deaton Chris Anthony — Sid The Kid (Dirty Hit)
  • Friendship — Love The Stranger (Merge Records)
  • Hayley Kiyoko — Panorama (Atlantic Records)
  • Jemima Coulter — Grace After A Party (Hand In Hive)
  • Josh Rouse — Going Places (Yep Roc Records)
  • Joyce Manor — At Some Point You Stop (Epitaph)
  • King Princess — Hold On Baby (Zelig Records/Columbia Records)
  • Lava La Rue — Hi-Fidelity EP (Marathon Artists)
  • The Lord — Forest Nocturne ((RED) Southern Lord)
  • Maggie Rogers — Surrender (Capitol Records)
  • Matt Nathanson — Boston Accent (acrobat)
  • Of Montreal — Freewave Lucifer fck (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Nav — Demons Protected By Angels (XO Records)
  • Patrick Holland — You’re The Boss (Sinderlyn)
  • Phony — At Some Point You Stop (Phony Industries)
  • Sam Prekop and John McEntire — Sons Of (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Stick to Your Guns — Spectre (Pure Noise Records)
  • Suicideboys — Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation (G*59 Records)
  • Tallies — Patina (Kanine Records)
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: III. The Fall ( Fantasy Records)
  • Whiskey Myers — Tornillo (Wiggy Thump Records)
  • Wilder Maker — Male Models (Western Vinyl)
  • Wombo — Fairy Rust (Fire Talk)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×