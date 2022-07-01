Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 1
- Alex Crispin — Alex Crispin (Cobblers)
- Carlos Truly — Not Mine (Bayonet Records)
- Chief State — Waiting For Your Colours (Mutant League Record)
- The Deer Hunter — Antimai (Triple Crown Records)
- Fresh — Raise Hell (Get Better Records)
- GoGo Penguin — Between Two Waves EP (XXIM Records)
- Guided By Voices — Tremblers And Goggles By Rank (Rockathon Records)
- Gwenno — Tresor (Heavenly)
- Imagine Dragons — Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
- Lotic — Sparkling Water EP (Houndstooth)
- Medicine Singers — Medicine Singers (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Mice Parade — Lapapọ (Bubble Core Records)
- Momma — Household Name (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Moor Mother — Jazz Codes (ANTI-)
- Naima Bock — Giant Palm (Sub Pop)
- Naomi Alligator — Double Knot (Carpark Records)
- Neighbor Lady — For The Birds (Park The Van)
- Nonconnah — Don’t Go Down To Lonesome Holler (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Paolo Nutini — Last Night In The Bittersweet (Atlantic Records)
- Randy Holden — Population III (RidingEasy Records)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: II. Ascension (Fantasy Records)
- Various Artists — Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Decca Records)
Friday, July 8
- Aespa — The 2nd Mini Album EP (Warner Records)
- AJ Lambert — Dirt Soda (Dead Oceans)
- Alice Cohen — Moonrising (Styles Upon Styles)
- Apollo Brown — This Must Be the Place (Mello Music Group)
- D’Arcangelo — Arium (A Colourful Storm)
- Delicate Steve — After Hours (ANTI‐)
- The Faim — Talk Talk (BMG)
- James Bay — Leap (Republic Records)
- James Righton — Jim, I’m Still Here (DEEWEE)
- Journey — Freedom (Bertelsmann Music Group)
- Katy J Pearson — Sound of the Morning (Heavenly Recordings)
- Laura Veirs — Found Light (Raven Marching Band Records)
- Metric — Formentera (Metric Music International)
- Miki Ratsula — made for them EP (Nettwerk)
- Mush — Down Tools (Memphis Industries)
- Neil Young — Toast (Reprise)
- NoSo — Stay Proud Of Me (Partisan Records)
- Party Dozen — The Real Work (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Renforshort — Dear Amelia (Interscope)
- Richie Furay — In The Country (Renew Records/BMG)
- Spiral Stairs — Medley Attack!! (Amazing Grease)
- Sydney Rose — You Never Met Me EP (Public Consumption)
- Vancouver Sleep Clinic — Fallen Paradise (Believe)
- Viagra Boys — Cave World (Year0001)
- Wet — Pink Room EP (Secretly Canadian)
Friday, July 15
- …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead — XI: Bleed Here Now (Dine Alone Records)
- The A’s — Fruit (Psychic Hotline)
- Alan Parsons — From The New World (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Alex Dupree — Thieves (Keeled Scales)
- Alexander 23 — Aftershock (Interscope Records)
- Arlo McKinley — This Mess We’re In (Oh Boy Records)
- Arroyo Low — 2020 (Bodan Kuma)
- Arp — New Pleasures (Mexican Summer)
- The Ballroom Thieves — Clouds (Nettwerk Records)
- Beabadoobee — Beatopia (Dirty Hit)
- Ben Shemie and the Molinari String Quartet — Desiderata (Joyful Noise/Backward Music)
- Chicago — Born For This Moment (BMG)
- Christina Perri — A Lighter Shade Of Blue (New Elektra)
- Elf Power — Artificial Countrysides (Yep Roc Records)
- Gabríel Ólaf — Solon Islandus (Decca Records)
- God Is An Astronaut — The Beginning Of The End (Revive Records)
- Gordi — Inhuman EP (Jagjaguwar)
- Interpol — The Other Side of Make-Believe (Matador)
- J-Hope — Jack In The Box (Big Hit Music)
- JayWood — Slingshot (Captured Tracks)
- Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp — 18 (Deuce Music)
- Jonah Tolchin — Lava Lamp (Yep Roc Records)
- Josiah — We Lay On Cold Stone (Blues Funeral Recordings)
- Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Katalyst JID013 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Launder — Happening (Ghostly International)
- Lera Lynn — Something More Than Love (Ruby Range Records)
- Lizzo — Special (Atlantic Records)
- Lil Silva — Yesterday Is Heavy (Nowhere Music Ltd)
- Mabel — About Last Night… (Polydor Records)
- Noah Cyrus — The Hardest Part (Columbia Records)
- Rachel Bobbitt — The Ceiling Could Collapse EP (Fantasy Records)
- Ronnie Foster — Reboot (Blue Note Records)
- Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights (RCA)
- Superorganism — World Wide Pop (Domino)
- Third Eye Blind — A Collection (Elektra Records)
- Travie McCoy — Never Slept Better (Hopeless Records)
- Ty Herndon — Jacob (Pivotal Records)
- Wil Carlisle — Peculiar, Missouri (Free Dirt Records)
- Wylderness — Big Plans For A Blue World (Succulent Recordings)
Friday, July 22
- Alex The Astronaut — How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Nettwerk Music Group)
- Anthony Green — Boom (Born Losers Records)
- Beach Bunny — Emotional Creature (Mom + Pop)
- Ben Harper — Bloodline Maintenance (Chrysalis Records)
- Chineke Orchestra — Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra (Island Records/UMe)
- Cuco — Fantasy Gateway (Interscope)
- Francisco Martin — Manic EP (19 Recordings)
- The Heavy Heavy — Life and Life Only EP (ATO Records)
- Jack White — Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man Records)
- Joe Pug — Nation of Heat | Revisited (Nation of Heat Records)
- John Moreland — Birds In The Ceiling (Old Omens)
- Nebula — Transmissions from Mothership Earth (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Nicolle Galyon — firstborn (Songs & Daughters)
- Nina Nastasia — Riderless Horse (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Odesza — The Last Goodbye (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune)
- Oh Wonder — 22 Make (Island Records)
- Peach Fuzz — Can Mary Dood the Moon? EP (Psychic Hotline)
- Pool Kids — Pool Kids (Skeletal Lightning)
- RZA — RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes (Z2 Comics)
- The Sadies — Colder Streams (Yep Roc Records)
- Sam Prekop and John McEntire — Sons Of (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Sean Nicholas Savage — Shine (Arbutus)
- She & Him — Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson (Fantasy Records)
- Spacemoth — No Past No Future (Wax Nine)
- Sports Team — Gulp! (Island Records)
- Thor Harris — Doom Dub II (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — When the Lights Go (Nice Age)
- Traams — Personal Best (FatCat Records)
- Ty Segall — Hello, Hi (Drag City)
- ZZ Top — Raw (BMG Rights Management)
Friday, July 29
- Amanda Shires — Take It Like a Man (ATO Records)
- Andrew Tuttle — Fleeting Adventure (Mistletone Records)
- Beach Rats — Rat Beat (Epitaph Records)
- Dance Gavin Dance — Jackpot Juicer (Rise Records)
- DC Gore — All These Things (Domino)
- Death Bells — Between Here & Everywhere (Dais Records)
- Deaton Chris Anthony — Sid The Kid (Dirty Hit)
- Friendship — Love The Stranger (Merge Records)
- Hayley Kiyoko — Panorama (Atlantic Records)
- Jemima Coulter — Grace After A Party (Hand In Hive)
- Josh Rouse — Going Places (Yep Roc Records)
- Joyce Manor — At Some Point You Stop (Epitaph)
- King Princess — Hold On Baby (Zelig Records/Columbia Records)
- Lava La Rue — Hi-Fidelity EP (Marathon Artists)
- The Lord — Forest Nocturne ((RED) Southern Lord)
- Maggie Rogers — Surrender (Capitol Records)
- Matt Nathanson — Boston Accent (acrobat)
- Of Montreal — Freewave Lucifer fck (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Nav — Demons Protected By Angels (XO Records)
- Patrick Holland — You’re The Boss (Sinderlyn)
- Phony — At Some Point You Stop (Phony Industries)
- Sam Prekop and John McEntire — Sons Of (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Stick to Your Guns — Spectre (Pure Noise Records)
- Suicideboys — Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation (G*59 Records)
- Tallies — Patina (Kanine Records)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: III. The Fall ( Fantasy Records)
- Whiskey Myers — Tornillo (Wiggy Thump Records)
- Wilder Maker — Male Models (Western Vinyl)
- Wombo — Fairy Rust (Fire Talk)
