Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 3
- 070 Shake — You Can’t Kill Me (GOOD Music)
- Al Riggs — Themselves (Horse Complex Records)
- Andrew Bird — Inside Problems (Loma Vista / Concord)
- Angel Olsen — Big Time (Jagjaguwar)
- Astronoid — Radiant Bloom (3Dot Recordings)
- Ben Zaidi — Acre of Salt (Nettwerk Records)
- Chelsea Rose — Truth or Consequences (Paul Is Dead Records)
- Drive-By Truckers — Welcome 2 Club XIII (ATO Records)
- Fantastic Negrito — White Jesus Black Problems (Storefront Records)
- Farees — Galactic Africa (Rez’Arts Prod)
- The Fixx — Every Five Seconds (BFD/The Orchard)
- Flaccid Mojo — Flaccid Mojo (Castle Face)
- Forgiveness — Next Time Could Be Your Last Time (Gondwana Records)
- Frank Zappa — Zappa/Erie (Zappa Records/UMe)
- Gene On Earth — Time On The Vine (Limousine Dream)
- T. Gowdy — Miracles (Constellation)
- GWAR– The New Dark Ages (Pit Records)
- Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS? — Maine Coon (Vild Recordings)
- Horsegirl — Versions of Modern Performance (Matador)
- iamamiwhoami — Be Here Soon (To whom it may concern)
- Jasmyn — In the Wild (ANTI- & Royal Mountain)
- Jelly Crystal — ILY EP (Smuggler Music/PIAS)
- Ken Yates — Cerulean (Ken Yates)
- Killswitch Engage — Live At The Palladium (Metal Blade Records)
- L’Objectif — We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might EP (Chess Club Records)
- Las Cruces — Cosmic Tears (Ripple Music)
- Mary Gauthier — Dark Enough To See The Stars (Thirty Tigers)
- Memphis May Fire — Remade in Misery (Rise Records)
- Michael Franti & Spearhead — Follow Your Heart (Boo Boo Wax)
- Mr Little Jeans — Better Days (Nettwerk)
- Namir Blade — Metropolis (Mello Music Group)
- Oklahoma Kid — Tangerine Tragic (Arising Empire)
- Poliça — Madness (Memphis Industries)
- Post Malone — Twelve Carat Toothache (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
- Purity Ring — Graves EP (The Fellowship)
- Queen of Jeans — Hiding in Place EP (Memory Music)
- S.G. Goodman — Teeth Marks (Verve Forecast)
- Saajtak — For the Makers (American Dreams)
- Sub Urban — Hive (Warner Records)
- The Suffers — It Starts with Love (Missing Piece Records)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: I. Crescent (Fantasy Records)
- Tove Styrke — Hard (Records/Columbia)
- Tuff Bear — Tuff Bear’s Picnic (Acrophase Records)
- Ural Thomas and The Pain — Dancing Dimensions (Bella Union)
- The Zells — Ant Farm (Crafted Sounds)
Friday, June 10
- A Little Farther West — Vaya Con Dios (Town & Country Records)
- Adrian Quesada — Boleros Psicodélicos (ATO Records)
- Allison Ponthier — Shaking Hands with Elvis EP (Interscope Records)
- American Aquarium — Chicamacomico (Thirty Tigers)
- André Bratten — Picture Music (Smalltown Supersound)
- Between Friends — Cutie EP (10K Projects)
- Big Gigantic — Brighter Future 2 (self-released)
- Billy Howerdel — What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG)
- Bloomsday — Place to Land (Bayonet Records)
- Bobby Oroza — Get On The Otherside (Big Crown Records)
- Carrie Underwood — Denim & Rhinestones (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Chase & Status — What Came Before (MTA Records)
- Cold Showers — Strength In Numbers EP (Dais Records)
- David Newbould — Power Up! (Blackbird Record Label)
- Deau Eyes — Legacies (Tone Tree Music)
- Dion Lunadon — Beyond Everything (In the Red Records)
- Erin Anne — Do Your Worst (Discrepancy Records)
- FKJ — Vincent (Mom+Pop)
- Future Palace — Run (Arising Empire)
- George Ezra — Gold Rush Kid (Columbia Records)
- Grace Ives — Janky Star (True Panther/Harvest)
- Jack Flanagan — Rides the Sky (Imports)
- Jamie Drake — New Girl (AntiFragile Music)
- Jenny Owen Youngs — It’s Dangerous To Go Alone EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Joyce Manor — 40 Oz. To Fresno (Epitaph)
- Judah & the Lion — Revival (Cletus the Van/Virgin Music)
- Julius Rodriguez — Let Sound Tell All (Verve)
- LIFE — North East Coastal Town (The Liquid Label)
- Liss — I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same (Escho / In Real Life)
- Mapache — Roscoe’s Dream (Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos)
- The March Divide — Lost Causes (Slow Start Records)
- Marco Benevento — Benevento (RPF)
- Michael Monroe — I Live Too Fast To Die Young (Silver Lining Music)
- Michael Rault — Michael Rault (Daptone Records)
- Michaela Anne — Oh To Be That Free (Yep Roc Records)
- Moonchild Sanelly — Phases (Transgressive Records)
- Museum Of Light — Horizon (Spartan Records)
- Neneh Cherry — The Versions (Republic Records)
- Nick Mulvey — New Mythology (Verve Forecast)
- Riley Pearce — The Water & The Rough (Nettwerk)
- Rufus Wainwright — Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios (BMG)
- Sinead O’Brien — Time Bend and Break the Bower (Chess Club)
- Spacey Jane — Here Comes Everybody (Spacey Jane/AWAL)
- Vance Joy — In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Music)
- Vieux Farka Touré — Les Racines (World Circuit Records)
- The Wrecks — Sonder (Big Noise Music Group)
- Wylderness — Big Plan For A Blue World (Succulent Recordings)
Friday, June 17
- Alice Merton — S.I.D.E.S. (Mom+Pop)
- Anteloper — Pink Dolphins (International Anthem)
- Bartees Strange — Farm to Table (4AD)
- Calum Scott — Bridges (Capitol Records)
- Charlie Griffiths — Tiktaalika (InsideOut)
- Chillin Villain Empire (CVE) — We Represent Billions (Nyege Nyege)
- Dan Reed Network — Let’s Hear It For The King (Drakkar Entertainment)
- Dylan Moon — Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)
- Flasher — Love Is Yours (Domino)
- Foals — Life Is Yours (Warner)
- girlfriends — (e)motion sickness (Big Noise)
- Hank Williams Jr. — Rich White Honky Blues (Easy Eye Sound)
- Harken — Honeymoon Suite (Hand Mirror)
- Hazel English — Summer Nights EP (P-VINE)
- Hercules & Love Affair — In Amber (Skint/BMG)
- Horse Jumper of Love — Natural Part (Run For Cover Records)
- Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals — King Cobra (Phantom Limb)
- IV And The Strange Band — Southern Circus (Black Country Rock)
- Joey Badass — 2000 (Columbia Records)
- Kevin Gates — KHAZA (Atlantic Records)
- Lionel Boy — Down at 8 EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Lit — Tastes Like Gold (Round Hill Records)
- Logic — Vinyl Days (Def Jam)
- Making Movies — XOPA (Cosmica Artists)
- ME REX — Plesiosaur EP (Big Scary Monsters)
- Mt. Joy — Orange Blood (Dualtone)
- Nova Twins — Supernova (Marshall)
- Nick Cave — Seven Psalms (Goliath)
- Patty Griffin — Tape (Thirty Tigers)
- Perfume Genius — Ugly Season (Matador)
- Pet Fox — A Face In Your Life (Exploding in Sound)
- Tim Bowness — Butterfly Mind (InsideOutMusic)
- Tungsten — Bliss (Arising Empire)
- TV Priest — My Other People (Sub Pop)
- UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro — Unprecedented (UMe)
- Violet Skies — If I Saw You Again (Artium)
- Yaya Bey — Remember Your North Star (Big Dada)
Friday, June 24
- Alexisonfire — Otherness (Dine Alone Records)
- Art d’Ecco — After The Head Rush (Paper Bag Records)
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre — Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees (A Recordings)
- Bryan Senti — Manu (Naïve Records)
- Caamp — Lavender Days (Mom + Pop Music)
- Candy — Heaven is Here (Relapse Records)
- Christine McVie — Songbird (A Solo Collection) (Rhino Records)
- Conan Gray — Superache (Republic)
- Damien Jurado — Reggae Film Star (Maraqopa Records)
- Day Wave — Pastlife (PIAS)
- Dune Rats — Real Rare Whale (Ratbag Records/BMG)
- Emery — Rub Some Dirt On It (Tooth & Nail Records)
- Empress Of — Save Me EP (Major Arcana)
- ENPHIN — End Cut (Pelagic Records)
- G. Love — Philadelphia Mississippi (Philadelphonic Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Glenn Jones — Vade Mecum (Thrill Jockey)
- Goose — Dripfield (No Coincidence Records)
- Hackensaw Boys — Hackensaw Boys (Nettwerk)
- Hollie Cook — Happy Hour (Merge Records)
- Jack Johnson — Meet The Moonlight (Brushfire/Republic)
- James Vincent McMorrow — The Less I Knew (Faction)
- Jimmie Allen — Tulip Drive (Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group)
- Joan Shelley — The Spur (No Quarter)
- Katie Alice Greer — Barbarism (FourFour Records)
- Katrina Ford — Katrina Ford EP (Violin Films)
- Limbs — Coma Year EP (UNFD)
- Linda Hoover — I Mean To Shine (Omnivore Records)
- Lindsay Clark — Carpe Noctem (Audiosport Records)
- Luke Combs — Growin’ Up (Sony Music Nashville)
- Luminous Beings — Horrors (XL)
- Lupe Fiasco — Drill Music In Zion (1st & 15th)
- Martin Courtney — Magic Sign (Domino)
- Mikey Erg — Love At Leeds (Don Giovanni Records)
- Motherhood — Winded (Forward Music Group)
- Muna — Muna (Saddest Factory Records)
- Peter Rowan — Calling You From My Mountain (Rebel Records)
- Petrol Girls — Baby (Hassle Records)
- Porcupine Tree — CLOSURE / CONTINUATION (Music For Nations)
- Soccer Mommy — Sometimes, Forever (Loma Vista)
- Tijuana Panthers — Halfway to Eighty (Innovative Leisure)
- Tim Heidecker — High School (Spacebomb)
- Wire — Not About To Die (pinkflag)
- Young Guv — GUV IV (Run For Cover)
