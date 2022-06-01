newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 3

  • 070 Shake — You Can’t Kill Me (GOOD Music)
  • Al Riggs — Themselves (Horse Complex Records)
  • Andrew Bird — Inside Problems (Loma Vista / Concord)
  • Angel Olsen — Big Time (Jagjaguwar)
  • Astronoid — Radiant Bloom (3Dot Recordings)
  • Ben Zaidi — Acre of Salt (Nettwerk Records)
  • Chelsea Rose — Truth or Consequences (Paul Is Dead Records)
  • Drive-By Truckers — Welcome 2 Club XIII (ATO Records)
  • Fantastic Negrito — White Jesus Black Problems (Storefront Records)
  • Farees — Galactic Africa (Rez’Arts Prod)
  • The Fixx — Every Five Seconds (BFD/The Orchard)
  • Flaccid Mojo — Flaccid Mojo (Castle Face)
  • Forgiveness — Next Time Could Be Your Last Time (Gondwana Records)
  • Frank Zappa — Zappa/Erie (Zappa Records/UMe)
  • Gene On Earth — Time On The Vine (Limousine Dream)
  • T. Gowdy — Miracles (Constellation)
  • GWAR– The New Dark Ages (Pit Records)
  • Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS? — Maine Coon (Vild Recordings)
  • Horsegirl — Versions of Modern Performance (Matador)
  • iamamiwhoami — Be Here Soon (To whom it may concern)
  • Jasmyn — In the Wild (ANTI- & Royal Mountain)
  • Jelly Crystal — ILY EP (Smuggler Music/PIAS)
  • Ken Yates — Cerulean (Ken Yates)
  • Killswitch Engage — Live At The Palladium (Metal Blade Records)
  • L’Objectif — We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might EP (Chess Club Records)
  • Las Cruces — Cosmic Tears (Ripple Music)
  • Mary Gauthier — Dark Enough To See The Stars (Thirty Tigers)
  • Memphis May Fire — Remade in Misery (Rise Records)
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead — Follow Your Heart (Boo Boo Wax)
  • Mr Little Jeans — Better Days (Nettwerk)
  • Namir Blade — Metropolis (Mello Music Group)
  • Oklahoma Kid — Tangerine Tragic (Arising Empire)
  • Poliça — Madness (Memphis Industries)
  • Post Malone — Twelve Carat Toothache (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
  • Purity Ring — Graves EP (The Fellowship)
  • Queen of Jeans — Hiding in Place EP (Memory Music)
  • S.G. Goodman — Teeth Marks (Verve Forecast)
  • Saajtak — For the Makers (American Dreams)
  • Sub Urban — Hive (Warner Records)
  • The Suffers — It Starts with Love (Missing Piece Records)
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: I. Crescent (Fantasy Records)
  • Tove Styrke — Hard (Records/Columbia)
  • Tuff Bear — Tuff Bear’s Picnic (Acrophase Records)
  • Ural Thomas and The Pain — Dancing Dimensions (Bella Union)
  • The Zells — Ant Farm (Crafted Sounds)

Friday, June 10

  • A Little Farther West — Vaya Con Dios (Town & Country Records)
  • Adrian Quesada — Boleros Psicodélicos (ATO Records)
  • Allison Ponthier — Shaking Hands with Elvis EP (Interscope Records)
  • American Aquarium — Chicamacomico (Thirty Tigers)
  • André Bratten — Picture Music (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Between Friends — Cutie EP (10K Projects)
  • Big Gigantic — Brighter Future 2 (self-released)
  • Billy Howerdel — What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG)
  • Bloomsday — Place to Land (Bayonet Records)
  • Bobby Oroza — Get On The Otherside (Big Crown Records)
  • Carrie Underwood — Denim & Rhinestones (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Chase & Status — What Came Before (MTA Records)
  • Cold Showers — Strength In Numbers EP (Dais Records)
  • David Newbould — Power Up! (Blackbird Record Label)
  • Deau Eyes — Legacies (Tone Tree Music)
  • Dion Lunadon — Beyond Everything (In the Red Records)
  • Erin Anne — Do Your Worst (Discrepancy Records)
  • FKJ — Vincent (Mom+Pop)
  • Future Palace — Run (Arising Empire)
  • George Ezra — Gold Rush Kid (Columbia Records)
  • Grace Ives — Janky Star (True Panther/Harvest)
  • Jack Flanagan — Rides the Sky (Imports)
  • Jamie Drake — New Girl (AntiFragile Music)
  • Jenny Owen Youngs — It’s Dangerous To Go Alone EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Joyce Manor — 40 Oz. To Fresno (Epitaph)
  • Judah & the Lion — Revival (Cletus the Van/Virgin Music)
  • Julius Rodriguez — Let Sound Tell All (Verve)
  • LIFE — North East Coastal Town (The Liquid Label)
  • Liss — I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same (Escho / In Real Life)
  • Mapache — Roscoe’s Dream (Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos)
  • The March Divide — Lost Causes (Slow Start Records)
  • Marco Benevento — Benevento (RPF)
  • Michael Monroe — I Live Too Fast To Die Young (Silver Lining Music)
  • Michael Rault — Michael Rault (Daptone Records)
  • Michaela Anne — Oh To Be That Free (Yep Roc Records)
  • Moonchild Sanelly — Phases (Transgressive Records)
  • Museum Of Light — Horizon (Spartan Records)
  • Neneh Cherry — The Versions (Republic Records)
  • Nick Mulvey — New Mythology (Verve Forecast)
  • Riley Pearce — The Water & The Rough (Nettwerk)
  • Rufus Wainwright — Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios (BMG)
  • Sinead O’Brien — Time Bend and Break the Bower (Chess Club)
  • Spacey Jane — Here Comes Everybody (Spacey Jane/AWAL)
  • Vance Joy — In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Music)
  • Vieux Farka Touré — Les Racines (World Circuit Records)
  • The Wrecks — Sonder (Big Noise Music Group)
  • Wylderness — Big Plan For A Blue World (Succulent Recordings)

Friday, June 17

  • Alice Merton — S.I.D.E.S. (Mom+Pop)
  • Anteloper — Pink Dolphins (International Anthem)
  • Bartees Strange — Farm to Table (4AD)
  • Calum Scott — Bridges (Capitol Records)
  • Charlie Griffiths — Tiktaalika (InsideOut)
  • Chillin Villain Empire (CVE) — We Represent Billions (Nyege Nyege)
  • Dan Reed Network — Let’s Hear It For The King (Drakkar Entertainment)
  • Dylan Moon — Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)
  • Flasher — Love Is Yours (Domino)
  • Foals — Life Is Yours (Warner)
  • girlfriends — (e)motion sickness (Big Noise)
  • Hank Williams Jr. — Rich White Honky Blues (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Harken — Honeymoon Suite (Hand Mirror)
  • Hazel English — Summer Nights EP (P-VINE)
  • Hercules & Love Affair — In Amber (Skint/BMG)
  • Horse Jumper of Love — Natural Part (Run For Cover Records)
  • Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals — King Cobra (Phantom Limb)
  • IV And The Strange Band — Southern Circus (Black Country Rock)
  • Joey Badass — 2000 (Columbia Records)
  • Kevin Gates — KHAZA (Atlantic Records)
  • Lionel Boy — Down at 8 EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Lit — Tastes Like Gold (Round Hill Records)
  • Logic — Vinyl Days (Def Jam)
  • Making Movies — XOPA (Cosmica Artists)
  • ME REX — Plesiosaur EP (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Mt. Joy — Orange Blood (Dualtone)
  • Nova Twins — Supernova (Marshall)
  • Nick Cave — Seven Psalms (Goliath)
  • Patty Griffin — Tape (Thirty Tigers)
  • Perfume Genius — Ugly Season (Matador)
  • Pet Fox — A Face In Your Life (Exploding in Sound)
  • Tim Bowness — Butterfly Mind (InsideOutMusic)
  • Tungsten — Bliss (Arising Empire)
  • TV Priest — My Other People (Sub Pop)
  • UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro — Unprecedented (UMe)
  • Violet Skies — If I Saw You Again (Artium)
  • Yaya Bey — Remember Your North Star (Big Dada)

Friday, June 24

  • Alexisonfire — Otherness (Dine Alone Records)
  • Art d’Ecco — After The Head Rush (Paper Bag Records)
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre — Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees (A Recordings)
  • Bryan Senti — Manu (Naïve Records)
  • Caamp — Lavender Days (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Candy — Heaven is Here (Relapse Records)
  • Christine McVie — Songbird (A Solo Collection) (Rhino Records)
  • Conan Gray — Superache (Republic)
  • Damien Jurado — Reggae Film Star (Maraqopa Records)
  • Day Wave — Pastlife (PIAS)
  • Dune Rats — Real Rare Whale (Ratbag Records/BMG)
  • Emery — Rub Some Dirt On It (Tooth & Nail Records)
  • Empress Of — Save Me EP (Major Arcana)
  • ENPHIN — End Cut (Pelagic Records)
  • G. Love — Philadelphia Mississippi (Philadelphonic Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Glenn Jones — Vade Mecum (Thrill Jockey)
  • Goose — Dripfield (No Coincidence Records)
  • Hackensaw Boys — Hackensaw Boys (Nettwerk)
  • Hollie Cook — Happy Hour (Merge Records)
  • Jack Johnson — Meet The Moonlight (Brushfire/Republic)
  • James Vincent McMorrow — The Less I Knew (Faction)
  • Jimmie Allen — Tulip Drive (Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group)
  • Joan Shelley — The Spur (No Quarter)
  • Katie Alice Greer — Barbarism (FourFour Records)
  • Katrina Ford — Katrina Ford EP (Violin Films)
  • Limbs — Coma Year EP (UNFD)
  • Linda Hoover — I Mean To Shine (Omnivore Records)
  • Lindsay Clark — Carpe Noctem (Audiosport Records)
  • Luke Combs — Growin’ Up (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Luminous Beings — Horrors (XL)
  • Lupe Fiasco — Drill Music In Zion (1st & 15th)
  • Martin Courtney — Magic Sign (Domino)
  • Mikey Erg — Love At Leeds (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Motherhood — Winded (Forward Music Group)
  • Muna — Muna (Saddest Factory Records)
  • Peter Rowan — Calling You From My Mountain (Rebel Records)
  • Petrol Girls — Baby (Hassle Records)
  • Porcupine Tree — CLOSURE / CONTINUATION (Music For Nations)
  • Soccer Mommy — Sometimes, Forever (Loma Vista)
  • Tijuana Panthers — Halfway to Eighty (Innovative Leisure)
  • Tim Heidecker — High School (Spacebomb)
  • Wire — Not About To Die (pinkflag)
  • Young Guv — GUV IV (Run For Cover)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

