All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 2

  • The Aces — I’ve Loved You For So Long (Red Bull Records)
  • American Nightmare — Dedicated to the Next World EP (Heartworm Press)
  • Ashnikko — WEEDKILLER (WB/Parlophone)
  • Avenged Sevenfold — Life Is But a Dream… (Warner)
  • Baxter Dury — I Thought I Was Better Than You (Piccadilly Records)
  • Beach Fossils — Bunny (Bayonet Records)
  • Ben Folds — What Matters Most (New West Records)
  • Ben Harper — WIDE OPEN LIGHT (Chrysalis Records)
  • Big Time Rush — Another Life (Bought The Rights)
  • Bob Dylan — Shadow Kingdom (Columbia)
  • Body Type — Expired Candy (Poison City)
  • Bongzilla — Dab City (Heavy Psych Sounds Records)
  • Brandt Brauer Frick — Multi Faith Prayer Room (Because Music)
  • Buckcherry — Vol. 10 (Round Hill Music)
  • Bully — Lucky For You (Sub Pop)
  • Corey Kent — Blacktop (RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville)
  • Cowboy Junkies — Such Ferocious Beauty (Latent Recordings)
  • Craig Strickland — Lost in the Rewind EP (MNRK Music Group)
  • Cowboys in the Campfire — Wronger (Cobraside)
  • Drew Parker — At the End of the Dirt Road EP (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Foo Fighters — But Here We Are (Roswell/RCA)
  • Generationals — Heatherhead (Polyvinyl)
  • Gringo Star — On And On And Gone (My Anxious Mouth)
  • Half Moon Run — Salt (BMG)
  • Hallan — The Noise of a Firing Gun EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • The Hollywood Vampires — Live In Rio (Ear Music)
  • Jack Johnson — In Between Dub (Republic Records)
  • Jake Shears — Last Man Dancing (Piccadilly Records)
  • Jelly Roll — WHITSITT CHAPEL (BMG/Stoney Creek Records)
  • John Mellencamp — Orpheus Descending (Republic Records)
  • Joshua Radin — though the world will tell me so, volume 2 EP (Nettwerk)
  • Juan Wauters — Wandering Rebel (Captured Tracks)
  • Kenny Rogers — Life Is Like a Song (UMe)
  • Lanterns on the Lake — Versions of Us (Bella Union)
  • Laura Wolf — Shelf Life (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Linda Gail Lewis — A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis (Cleopatra)
  • Lonestar — Ten To 1 (Legacy Recordings)
  • Louise Post — Sleepwalker (El Camino Media)
  • McKinley Dixon — Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? (City Slang)
  • Metro Boomin — Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture (Sony)
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — What If I EP (Stax)
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Council Skies (Sour Mash Records)
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — Live At Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
  • Protomartyr — Formal Growth in the Desert (Domino)
  • Purr — Who Is Afraid of Blue? (ANTI-)
  • Rancid — Tomorrow Never Comes (Epitaph)
  • The Revivalists — Pour It Out Into the Night (Concord Records)
  • The Royston Club — Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars (Modern Sky/Run On Records)
  • Rival Sons — Darkfighter (Atlantic)
  • Ron Pope — Inside Voices (Brooklyn Basement Records)
  • RVG — Brain Worms (Fire Records)
  • Ruen Brothers — Ten Paces (Yep Roc Records)
  • Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy (BMG)
  • Sam Blasucci — Off My Stars (Innovative Leisure)
  • SAMWOY — Awkward Party (Hidden Ship Records)
  • Speakers Corner Quartet — Further Out Than The Edge (OTIH Records)
  • Tanya Tucker — Sweet Western Sound (Fantasy Records)
  • Terry Ohms — Rock Songs (Skybucket Records)
  • Tigercub — The Perfume of Decay (Loosegroove Records)
  • Toosii — Naujour (South Coast Music)
  • Wicca Phase Springs Eternal — Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (Run for Cover Records/Summersteps Records)
  • WITCH — Zango (Partisan Records)
  • Young the Giant — Both Sides EP (Jungle Youth Publishing)

Friday, June 9

  • aja monet — when poems do what they do (Secretly Canadian)
  • Amaarae — Fountain Baby (Interscope)
  • Andy Stack and Jay Hammond — Inter Personal (Sleepy Cat Records)
  • Ane Díaz — Despechada (LaunchLeft)
  • Anna St. Louis — In the Air (Woodsist)
  • Bendik Giske — Bendik Giske (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Benny Sings — Southern Skies (Excelsior)
  • Big Blood — First Aid Kit (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • The Boo Radleys — EIGHT (Boostr)
  • Chase Matthew — Come Get Your Memory (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Christine and the Queens — PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Because Music)
  • Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen — Past Lives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (A24 Music)
  • Colby Acuff — Western White Pines (Sony Music)
  • Conor Maynard — +11 Hours (self-released)
  • Cooper Wolken — Chapters (Earth Libraries)
  • Crashing Wayward — Listen! (RFK Media)
  • Curtis Waters — Bad Son (BMG)
  • Dead Quiet — IV (Artoffact Records)
  • decker. — Ouroboros (Royal Potato Family)
  • The Defiants — Drive (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Dominic Sen — Apparition (Grind Select)
  • Dream Wife — Social Lubrication (Lucky Number)
  • Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood — Jarak Qaribak (World Circuit Records/BMG)
  • Emotional Oranges — Still Emo (Avant Garden)
  • Extreme — Six (earMUSIC)
  • feeble little horse — Girl with Fish (Saddle Creek)
  • Flawes — One Step Back, Two Steps Forward (Red Bull Records)
  • Future Utopia — We Were We Still Are EP (The Orchard/70Hz)
  • GELD — Currency // Castration (Relapse)
  • George FitzGerald — Not As I EP (Domino)
  • Hak Baker — Worlds End FM (Hak Attack Records)
  • headboy — Was It What You Thought (Blitzcat Records)
  • The High Water Marks — Your Next Wolf (Minty Fresh)
  • J Hacha De Zola — Without A Tribe (Caballo Negro)
  • Janelle Monaé — The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)
  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Weathervanes (Southeastern Records)
  • Jayda G — Guy (Ninja Tune)
  • Jeff Clarke — Locust (Bretford Records)
  • Jenny Lewis — Joy’All (Blue Note/Capitol Records)
  • Jess Williamson — Time Ain’t Accidental (Mexican Summer)
  • Jimmy Whispers — The Search For God (Carpark Records)
  • Keaton Henson — House Party (PIAS Recordings)
  • King Krule — Space Heavy (XL Recordings/Matador Records)
  • Lightning Dust — Nostalgia Killer (Western Vinyl)
  • lophiile — The Good Days Between (Bluewerks)
  • Lontalius — Life on the Edge of You (Kartel Music)
  • Love and Rockets — My Sweet Twin (Beggars Arkive)
  • Luke Sital-Singh — Strange Weather EP (Nettwerk)
  • Maps — Counter Mixes (Mute)
  • Michael David — Talking Book World EP (Cascine)
  • My Morning Jacket — MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) (ATO Records)
  • Niall Horan — The Show (Neon Haze Capitol)
  • Nicholas Allbrook — Manganese (Sub Pop)
  • Noah Kahan — Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
  • Nora Stanley & Benny Bock — Assembling (Colorfield Records)
  • Odonis Odonis — Icon EP (Felte Records)
  • Olof Dreijer + Mt Sims — Souvenir (Rabid Records)
  • Pantayo — Ang Pagdaloy (Sub Pop)
  • Public Body — Big Mess (Fat Cat)
  • Queen of Swords — Year 8 (Get Better Records)
  • Ray Adler — II (InsideOut Music)
  • Rob Grant — Lost At Sea (‎Interscope)
  • Sarah Kinsley — Ascension EP (Verve Forecast/Decca Records UK)
  • SB19 — PAGTATAG! EP (Sony Music Philippines)
  • Sivu — Wild Horse Running (Square Leg Records)
  • Squid — O Monolith (Warp)
  • TEKE::TEKE — Hagata (Kill Rock Stars)
  • This Is The Kit — Careful of Your Keepers (Rough Trade Records)
  • The View — Exorcism of Youth (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Wombo — Slab EP (Fire Talk Records)
  • Youth Lagoon — Heaven Is a Junkyard (Fat Possum)
  • Zylva — Poems from the Dark (Squama)

Friday, June 16

  • Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet — STROBE.RIP (PAN)
  • Asake — Work of Art (YBNL Nation/EMPIRE)
  • Balmorhea — Pendant World (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Ben Chasny & Rick Tomlinson — WAVES (VOIX)
  • Ben Howard — Is It? (Island Records)
  • binki — Antennae EP (The Fader Label)
  • Bonny Doon — Let There Be Music (ANTI‐)
  • Bright Eyes — Cassadaga: A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Bright Eyes — Noise Floor (Rarities 1998 — 2005): A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Bright Eyes — The People’s Key: A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Chocolate Hills — Yarns from the Chocolate Triangle (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Cole Blue — Crushed! EP (Chess Club)
  • Damian Lewis — Mission Creep (Decca)
  • Deer Tick — Emotional Contracts (ATO Records)
  • Django Django — Off Planet (Because Music)
  • Donna Missal — Revel (ADA Worldwide)
  • The Drive-By Truckers — The Complete Dirty South (New West Records)
  • Ellie Dixon — In Case of Emergency EP (Decca)
  • Ezra Williams — Supernumeraries (AWAL)
  • Far From Saints — Far From Saints (Ignition)
  • Five Finger Death Punch — Greatest Hits (Prospect Park)
  • The Flaming Lips — Hypnotist EP (Warner Records)
  • Gov’t Mule — Peace… Like a River (Fantasy Records)
  • Gracie Addams — Good Riddance Deluxe (Interscope Records)
  • Hand Habits — Sugar the Bruise (Fat Possum)
  • Home is Where — the whaler (Wax Bodega)
  • J.E. Sunde — Alice, Gloria and Jon (Vietnam Records)
  • Jack River — Endless Summer (Nettwerk)
  • Joel Hoekstra’s 13 — Crash of Life (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Killer Mike — Michael (Loma Vista)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation (KGLW)
  • Kool Keith — Black Elvis 2 (Mello Music Group)
  • La Sécurité — Stay Safe! (Mothland)
  • Lorelle Meets the Obsolete — Datura (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Maisie Peters — The Good Witch (Gingerbread Man Records/Asylum)
  • Max Drazen — Someday EP (Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records)
  • May Rio — French Bath (Dots Per Inch)
  • Meshell Ndegeocello — The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note Records)
  • Modern Tales — Stars Align (Rose Avenue)
  • Monograms — A Fine Commitment (PaperCup Music)
  • Origami Angel — The Brightest Days (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Pelicanman — Planet Chernobyl (Org Music)
  • Peter Lewis — Imagination (OMAD Records)
  • Pickle Darling — Laundromat (Father/Daughter Records)
  • PJ Harding — To Fall Asleep EP (RCA Records)
  • The Poison Arrows — Crime and Soda (Solid Brass Records)
  • Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman… (Matador Records)
  • Rodeo Boys — Home Movies (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Son Volt — Day of the Doug (Transmit Sound)
  • SunYears — Fetch My Soul! (Yep Roc Records)
  • The Teskey Brothers — The Winding Way (Decca)
  • Tom Grennan — What Ifs & Maybes (Sony)
  • waterbaby — Foam EP (Sub Pop)
  • Willie Jones — Something To Dance To (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Youth Sector — Quarrels EP (Dance To The Radio)
  • Yusuf / Cat Stevens — King of a Land (Dark Horse)

Friday, June 23

  • Albert Hammond Jr. — Melodies on Hiatus (Red Bull Records)
  • Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson — Loving You (ATO Records)
  • Andy Grammer — Behind My Smile (S-Curve Records)
  • Andy Hall — Squareneck Soul (Americana Vibes)
  • Anna Shoemaker — Hey Anna EP (+1 Records)
  • Ayron Jones — Chronicles of the Kid (Big Machine)
  • Bear’s Den — First Loves EP (Communion Records)
  • Big Freedia — Central City (Qween Beat)
  • Cable Ties — All Her Plans (Merge Records)
  • Candlebox — Live at the Neptune (Pavement Music)
  • Casey Neill & The Norway Rats — Sending Up Flares (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • Coi Leray — Coi (Republic)
  • Elijah Wolf — Forgiving Season (Mtn Laurel Recording Co.)
  • Emily James — Grey EP (Nettwerk)
  • Eric Clapton — The Definitive 24 Nights (Warner Music)
  • Geese — 3D Country (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)
  • Hause Plants — Field Trip to Coney Island EP (Spirit Goth)
  • High Priest — Invocation (Magnetic Eye)
  • Jason Mraz — Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (BMG)
  • JeGong — The Complex Inbetween (Pelagic Records)
  • Johanna Samuels — Bystander (Jealous Butcher)
  • Joyhauser — In Memoro (Terminal M)
  • Kelly Clarkson — chemistry (Atlantic Records)
  • Kim Petras — Feed the Beast (Republic)
  • Lastlings — Perfect World (Rose Avenue)
  • Lloyd Cole — On Pain (earMUSIC)
  • The Lloyds — Attitude Check (Liberation Hall)
  • Lunice — Open (LuckyMe)
  • M. Ward — Supernatural Thing (Anti)
  • Martin Frawley — The Wannabe (Trouble In Mind)
  • Militarie Gun — Life Under the Gun (Loma Vista)
  • Nat Myers — Yellow Peril (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Nickodemus — Soul & Science (Wonderwheel)
  • Pardoner — Peace Loving People (Bar/None Records)
  • Portugal. the Man — Chris Black Changed My Life (Atlantic)
  • Pyramaze — Bloodlines (AFM Records)
  • Sabina Sciubba — Sleeping Dragon (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • Sid Simons — Beneath the Brightest Smiles (Jullian Records)
  • Skating Polly — Chaos County Line (El Camino Media)
  • Sleepy Gonzales — Mercy Kill EP (Light Organ Records)
  • Straight No Chaser — Yacht on the Rocks (Arts Music)
  • Swans — The Beggar (Young God Records)
  • The Soft Moon — Exister Remixed EP (Sacred Bones)
  • Tommy Prine — This Far South (Thirty Tigers)
  • Trophy Eyes — Suicide and Sunshine (Hopeless Records)
  • The Watson Twins — HOLLER (Bloodshot)
  • Valley — Lost in Translation (Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada)
  • Wallice — Mr Big Shot EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Wye Oak — Every Day Like the Last (Merge)

Friday, June 30

  • 49th & Main — B.O.A.T.S (Counter Records)
  • Alex G — Live from Union Transfer (Domino)
  • Angelo De Augustine — Toil and Trouble (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
  • The Baseball Project — Grand Salami Time! (Omnivore Recordings)
  • bdrmm — I Don’t Know (Rock Action)
  • THE BLSSM — INFINITY H(OURS) EP (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Body of Light — Bitter Reflection (Dais Records)
  • Charlie Watts — Anthology (BMG)
  • Frank Zappa — Funky Nothingness (Zappa/UMe)
  • Grian Chatten — Chaos for the Fly (Partisan Records)
  • Hayden Pedigo — The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored (Mexican Summer)
  • The Hu — Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album (Better Noise Music)
  • The Japanese House — In the End It Always Does (Dirty Hit)
  • JD Pinkus & Tall Tall Trees — Ponder Machine (Shimmy-Disc)
  • The Jins — It’s A Life (604 Records)
  • Joanna Sternberg — I’ve Got Me (Fat Possum)
  • John Carroll Kirby — Blowout (Stones Throw Records)
  • Klara Lewis and Nik Colk Void — Full-On (ALTER)
  • Lucinda Williams — Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Thirty Tigers)
  • Mong Tong 夢東 — Tao Fire (Guruguru Brain)
  • Pierre Kwenders — Jose Louis And The Paradox Of Love Deluxe (Arts & Crafts)
  • The Pink Stones — You Know Who (Normaltown Records)
  • Shady Bug — What’s the Use? EP (Exploding in Sound Records)
  • Suzie True — Sentimental Scum (Get Better Records)
  • Sweeping Promises — Good Living Is Coming For You (Sub Pop)
  • Tiberius b — DIN EP (Zelig Music)
  • tofusmell — Humor (Hardly Art)

