Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 2
- The Aces — I’ve Loved You For So Long (Red Bull Records)
- American Nightmare — Dedicated to the Next World EP (Heartworm Press)
- Ashnikko — WEEDKILLER (WB/Parlophone)
- Avenged Sevenfold — Life Is But a Dream… (Warner)
- Baxter Dury — I Thought I Was Better Than You (Piccadilly Records)
- Beach Fossils — Bunny (Bayonet Records)
- Ben Folds — What Matters Most (New West Records)
- Ben Harper — WIDE OPEN LIGHT (Chrysalis Records)
- Big Time Rush — Another Life (Bought The Rights)
- Bob Dylan — Shadow Kingdom (Columbia)
- Body Type — Expired Candy (Poison City)
- Bongzilla — Dab City (Heavy Psych Sounds Records)
- Brandt Brauer Frick — Multi Faith Prayer Room (Because Music)
- Buckcherry — Vol. 10 (Round Hill Music)
- Bully — Lucky For You (Sub Pop)
- Corey Kent — Blacktop (RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville)
- Cowboy Junkies — Such Ferocious Beauty (Latent Recordings)
- Craig Strickland — Lost in the Rewind EP (MNRK Music Group)
- Cowboys in the Campfire — Wronger (Cobraside)
- Drew Parker — At the End of the Dirt Road EP (Warner Music Nashville)
- Foo Fighters — But Here We Are (Roswell/RCA)
- Generationals — Heatherhead (Polyvinyl)
- Gringo Star — On And On And Gone (My Anxious Mouth)
- Half Moon Run — Salt (BMG)
- Hallan — The Noise of a Firing Gun EP (Nice Swan Records)
- The Hollywood Vampires — Live In Rio (Ear Music)
- Jack Johnson — In Between Dub (Republic Records)
- Jake Shears — Last Man Dancing (Piccadilly Records)
- Jelly Roll — WHITSITT CHAPEL (BMG/Stoney Creek Records)
- John Mellencamp — Orpheus Descending (Republic Records)
- Joshua Radin — though the world will tell me so, volume 2 EP (Nettwerk)
- Juan Wauters — Wandering Rebel (Captured Tracks)
- Kenny Rogers — Life Is Like a Song (UMe)
- Lanterns on the Lake — Versions of Us (Bella Union)
- Laura Wolf — Shelf Life (Whatever’s Clever)
- Linda Gail Lewis — A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis (Cleopatra)
- Lonestar — Ten To 1 (Legacy Recordings)
- Louise Post — Sleepwalker (El Camino Media)
- McKinley Dixon — Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? (City Slang)
- Metro Boomin — Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture (Sony)
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — What If I EP (Stax)
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Council Skies (Sour Mash Records)
- Old Crow Medicine Show — Live At Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
- Protomartyr — Formal Growth in the Desert (Domino)
- Purr — Who Is Afraid of Blue? (ANTI-)
- Rancid — Tomorrow Never Comes (Epitaph)
- The Revivalists — Pour It Out Into the Night (Concord Records)
- The Royston Club — Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars (Modern Sky/Run On Records)
- Rival Sons — Darkfighter (Atlantic)
- Ron Pope — Inside Voices (Brooklyn Basement Records)
- RVG — Brain Worms (Fire Records)
- Ruen Brothers — Ten Paces (Yep Roc Records)
- Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy (BMG)
- Sam Blasucci — Off My Stars (Innovative Leisure)
- SAMWOY — Awkward Party (Hidden Ship Records)
- Speakers Corner Quartet — Further Out Than The Edge (OTIH Records)
- Tanya Tucker — Sweet Western Sound (Fantasy Records)
- Terry Ohms — Rock Songs (Skybucket Records)
- Tigercub — The Perfume of Decay (Loosegroove Records)
- Toosii — Naujour (South Coast Music)
- Wicca Phase Springs Eternal — Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (Run for Cover Records/Summersteps Records)
- WITCH — Zango (Partisan Records)
- Young the Giant — Both Sides EP (Jungle Youth Publishing)
Friday, June 9
- aja monet — when poems do what they do (Secretly Canadian)
- Amaarae — Fountain Baby (Interscope)
- Andy Stack and Jay Hammond — Inter Personal (Sleepy Cat Records)
- Ane Díaz — Despechada (LaunchLeft)
- Anna St. Louis — In the Air (Woodsist)
- Bendik Giske — Bendik Giske (Smalltown Supersound)
- Benny Sings — Southern Skies (Excelsior)
- Big Blood — First Aid Kit (Ba Da Bing Records)
- The Boo Radleys — EIGHT (Boostr)
- Chase Matthew — Come Get Your Memory (Warner Music Nashville)
- Christine and the Queens — PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Because Music)
- Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen — Past Lives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (A24 Music)
- Colby Acuff — Western White Pines (Sony Music)
- Conor Maynard — +11 Hours (self-released)
- Cooper Wolken — Chapters (Earth Libraries)
- Crashing Wayward — Listen! (RFK Media)
- Curtis Waters — Bad Son (BMG)
- Dead Quiet — IV (Artoffact Records)
- decker. — Ouroboros (Royal Potato Family)
- The Defiants — Drive (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Dominic Sen — Apparition (Grind Select)
- Dream Wife — Social Lubrication (Lucky Number)
- Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood — Jarak Qaribak (World Circuit Records/BMG)
- Emotional Oranges — Still Emo (Avant Garden)
- Extreme — Six (earMUSIC)
- feeble little horse — Girl with Fish (Saddle Creek)
- Flawes — One Step Back, Two Steps Forward (Red Bull Records)
- Future Utopia — We Were We Still Are EP (The Orchard/70Hz)
- GELD — Currency // Castration (Relapse)
- George FitzGerald — Not As I EP (Domino)
- Hak Baker — Worlds End FM (Hak Attack Records)
- headboy — Was It What You Thought (Blitzcat Records)
- The High Water Marks — Your Next Wolf (Minty Fresh)
- J Hacha De Zola — Without A Tribe (Caballo Negro)
- Janelle Monaé — The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Weathervanes (Southeastern Records)
- Jayda G — Guy (Ninja Tune)
- Jeff Clarke — Locust (Bretford Records)
- Jenny Lewis — Joy’All (Blue Note/Capitol Records)
- Jess Williamson — Time Ain’t Accidental (Mexican Summer)
- Jimmy Whispers — The Search For God (Carpark Records)
- Keaton Henson — House Party (PIAS Recordings)
- King Krule — Space Heavy (XL Recordings/Matador Records)
- Lightning Dust — Nostalgia Killer (Western Vinyl)
- lophiile — The Good Days Between (Bluewerks)
- Lontalius — Life on the Edge of You (Kartel Music)
- Love and Rockets — My Sweet Twin (Beggars Arkive)
- Luke Sital-Singh — Strange Weather EP (Nettwerk)
- Maps — Counter Mixes (Mute)
- Michael David — Talking Book World EP (Cascine)
- My Morning Jacket — MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) (ATO Records)
- Niall Horan — The Show (Neon Haze Capitol)
- Nicholas Allbrook — Manganese (Sub Pop)
- Noah Kahan — Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
- Nora Stanley & Benny Bock — Assembling (Colorfield Records)
- Odonis Odonis — Icon EP (Felte Records)
- Olof Dreijer + Mt Sims — Souvenir (Rabid Records)
- Pantayo — Ang Pagdaloy (Sub Pop)
- Public Body — Big Mess (Fat Cat)
- Queen of Swords — Year 8 (Get Better Records)
- Ray Adler — II (InsideOut Music)
- Rob Grant — Lost At Sea (Interscope)
- Sarah Kinsley — Ascension EP (Verve Forecast/Decca Records UK)
- SB19 — PAGTATAG! EP (Sony Music Philippines)
- Sivu — Wild Horse Running (Square Leg Records)
- Squid — O Monolith (Warp)
- TEKE::TEKE — Hagata (Kill Rock Stars)
- This Is The Kit — Careful of Your Keepers (Rough Trade Records)
- The View — Exorcism of Youth (Cooking Vinyl)
- Wombo — Slab EP (Fire Talk Records)
- Youth Lagoon — Heaven Is a Junkyard (Fat Possum)
- Zylva — Poems from the Dark (Squama)
Friday, June 16
- Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet — STROBE.RIP (PAN)
- Asake — Work of Art (YBNL Nation/EMPIRE)
- Balmorhea — Pendant World (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Ben Chasny & Rick Tomlinson — WAVES (VOIX)
- Ben Howard — Is It? (Island Records)
- binki — Antennae EP (The Fader Label)
- Bonny Doon — Let There Be Music (ANTI‐)
- Bright Eyes — Cassadaga: A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
- Bright Eyes — Noise Floor (Rarities 1998 — 2005): A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
- Bright Eyes — The People’s Key: A Companion EP (Dead Oceans)
- Chocolate Hills — Yarns from the Chocolate Triangle (Cooking Vinyl)
- Cole Blue — Crushed! EP (Chess Club)
- Damian Lewis — Mission Creep (Decca)
- Deer Tick — Emotional Contracts (ATO Records)
- Django Django — Off Planet (Because Music)
- Donna Missal — Revel (ADA Worldwide)
- The Drive-By Truckers — The Complete Dirty South (New West Records)
- Ellie Dixon — In Case of Emergency EP (Decca)
- Ezra Williams — Supernumeraries (AWAL)
- Far From Saints — Far From Saints (Ignition)
- Five Finger Death Punch — Greatest Hits (Prospect Park)
- The Flaming Lips — Hypnotist EP (Warner Records)
- Gov’t Mule — Peace… Like a River (Fantasy Records)
- Gracie Addams — Good Riddance Deluxe (Interscope Records)
- Hand Habits — Sugar the Bruise (Fat Possum)
- Home is Where — the whaler (Wax Bodega)
- J.E. Sunde — Alice, Gloria and Jon (Vietnam Records)
- Jack River — Endless Summer (Nettwerk)
- Joel Hoekstra’s 13 — Crash of Life (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Killer Mike — Michael (Loma Vista)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation (KGLW)
- Kool Keith — Black Elvis 2 (Mello Music Group)
- La Sécurité — Stay Safe! (Mothland)
- Lorelle Meets the Obsolete — Datura (Sonic Cathedral)
- Maisie Peters — The Good Witch (Gingerbread Man Records/Asylum)
- Max Drazen — Someday EP (Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records)
- May Rio — French Bath (Dots Per Inch)
- Meshell Ndegeocello — The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note Records)
- Modern Tales — Stars Align (Rose Avenue)
- Monograms — A Fine Commitment (PaperCup Music)
- Origami Angel — The Brightest Days (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Pelicanman — Planet Chernobyl (Org Music)
- Peter Lewis — Imagination (OMAD Records)
- Pickle Darling — Laundromat (Father/Daughter Records)
- PJ Harding — To Fall Asleep EP (RCA Records)
- The Poison Arrows — Crime and Soda (Solid Brass Records)
- Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman… (Matador Records)
- Rodeo Boys — Home Movies (Don Giovanni Records)
- Son Volt — Day of the Doug (Transmit Sound)
- SunYears — Fetch My Soul! (Yep Roc Records)
- The Teskey Brothers — The Winding Way (Decca)
- Tom Grennan — What Ifs & Maybes (Sony)
- waterbaby — Foam EP (Sub Pop)
- Willie Jones — Something To Dance To (Sony Music Nashville)
- Youth Sector — Quarrels EP (Dance To The Radio)
- Yusuf / Cat Stevens — King of a Land (Dark Horse)
Friday, June 23
- Albert Hammond Jr. — Melodies on Hiatus (Red Bull Records)
- Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson — Loving You (ATO Records)
- Andy Grammer — Behind My Smile (S-Curve Records)
- Andy Hall — Squareneck Soul (Americana Vibes)
- Anna Shoemaker — Hey Anna EP (+1 Records)
- Ayron Jones — Chronicles of the Kid (Big Machine)
- Bear’s Den — First Loves EP (Communion Records)
- Big Freedia — Central City (Qween Beat)
- Cable Ties — All Her Plans (Merge Records)
- Candlebox — Live at the Neptune (Pavement Music)
- Casey Neill & The Norway Rats — Sending Up Flares (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- Coi Leray — Coi (Republic)
- Elijah Wolf — Forgiving Season (Mtn Laurel Recording Co.)
- Emily James — Grey EP (Nettwerk)
- Eric Clapton — The Definitive 24 Nights (Warner Music)
- Geese — 3D Country (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)
- Hause Plants — Field Trip to Coney Island EP (Spirit Goth)
- High Priest — Invocation (Magnetic Eye)
- Jason Mraz — Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (BMG)
- JeGong — The Complex Inbetween (Pelagic Records)
- Johanna Samuels — Bystander (Jealous Butcher)
- Joyhauser — In Memoro (Terminal M)
- Kelly Clarkson — chemistry (Atlantic Records)
- Kim Petras — Feed the Beast (Republic)
- Lastlings — Perfect World (Rose Avenue)
- Lloyd Cole — On Pain (earMUSIC)
- The Lloyds — Attitude Check (Liberation Hall)
- Lunice — Open (LuckyMe)
- M. Ward — Supernatural Thing (Anti)
- Martin Frawley — The Wannabe (Trouble In Mind)
- Militarie Gun — Life Under the Gun (Loma Vista)
- Nat Myers — Yellow Peril (Easy Eye Sound)
- Nickodemus — Soul & Science (Wonderwheel)
- Pardoner — Peace Loving People (Bar/None Records)
- Portugal. the Man — Chris Black Changed My Life (Atlantic)
- Pyramaze — Bloodlines (AFM Records)
- Sabina Sciubba — Sleeping Dragon (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- Sid Simons — Beneath the Brightest Smiles (Jullian Records)
- Skating Polly — Chaos County Line (El Camino Media)
- Sleepy Gonzales — Mercy Kill EP (Light Organ Records)
- Straight No Chaser — Yacht on the Rocks (Arts Music)
- Swans — The Beggar (Young God Records)
- The Soft Moon — Exister Remixed EP (Sacred Bones)
- Tommy Prine — This Far South (Thirty Tigers)
- Trophy Eyes — Suicide and Sunshine (Hopeless Records)
- The Watson Twins — HOLLER (Bloodshot)
- Valley — Lost in Translation (Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada)
- Wallice — Mr Big Shot EP (Dirty Hit)
- Wye Oak — Every Day Like the Last (Merge)
Friday, June 30
- 49th & Main — B.O.A.T.S (Counter Records)
- Alex G — Live from Union Transfer (Domino)
- Angelo De Augustine — Toil and Trouble (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
- The Baseball Project — Grand Salami Time! (Omnivore Recordings)
- bdrmm — I Don’t Know (Rock Action)
- THE BLSSM — INFINITY H(OURS) EP (Fueled By Ramen)
- Body of Light — Bitter Reflection (Dais Records)
- Charlie Watts — Anthology (BMG)
- Frank Zappa — Funky Nothingness (Zappa/UMe)
- Grian Chatten — Chaos for the Fly (Partisan Records)
- Hayden Pedigo — The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored (Mexican Summer)
- The Hu — Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album (Better Noise Music)
- The Japanese House — In the End It Always Does (Dirty Hit)
- JD Pinkus & Tall Tall Trees — Ponder Machine (Shimmy-Disc)
- The Jins — It’s A Life (604 Records)
- Joanna Sternberg — I’ve Got Me (Fat Possum)
- John Carroll Kirby — Blowout (Stones Throw Records)
- Klara Lewis and Nik Colk Void — Full-On (ALTER)
- Lucinda Williams — Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Thirty Tigers)
- Mong Tong 夢東 — Tao Fire (Guruguru Brain)
- Pierre Kwenders — Jose Louis And The Paradox Of Love Deluxe (Arts & Crafts)
- The Pink Stones — You Know Who (Normaltown Records)
- Shady Bug — What’s the Use? EP (Exploding in Sound Records)
- Suzie True — Sentimental Scum (Get Better Records)
- Sweeping Promises — Good Living Is Coming For You (Sub Pop)
- Tiberius b — DIN EP (Zelig Music)
- tofusmell — Humor (Hardly Art)
