Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 6
- Addison Rae — Addison (Columbia Records)
- Attention Bird Utopia — Best of Kings (here recordings)
- Ben LaMar Gay — Yowzers (International Anthem Recording Co)
- Benét — Make ‘Em Laugh (Bayonet Records)
- Black Moth Super Rainbow — Soft New Magic Dream (Rad Cult)
- Born Ruffians — Beauty’s Pride (Yep Roc Records)
- Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Lateral (UMR)
- Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Luminal (UMR)
- Broken Social Scene — Anthems: A Celebration Of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People (Arts & Crafts)
- Caamp — Copper Changes Color (Mom+Pop)
- Chloe Foy — Complete Fool (Demeter Records)
- Christian Lee Hutson — Paradise Pop. 10 Deluxe (Anti)
- Cynthia Erivo — I Forgive You (UMG)
- Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra — Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Mercury Studios)
- Dispatch — Yellow Jacket (AWAL)
- The Doobie Brothers — Walk This Road (Doobie Doobie Doo Music)
- Elbow — AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5 (Capitol)
- Eric Benét — The Co-Star (JBR Creative Group)
- Finn Wolfhard — Happy Birthday (Night Shift Productions)
- Frankie & The Witch Fingers — Trash Classic (RAS / Greenway)
- Hailey Whitters — Corn Queen (Republic Records)
- Joanne Shaw Taylor — Black & Gold (Journeyman Records)
- Jon Bellion — Father Figure (UMG Recordings)
- Jools — Violent Delights (Hassle Records)
- The Knocks and Dragonette — Revelation (Neon Gold Records)
- Lifeguard — Ripped and Torn (Matador Records)
- Lil Wayne — Tha Carter VI (Republic)
- Little Simz — Lotus (AWAL)
- Lucy Gooch — Desert Window (Fire Records)
- Marconi Union — The Fear of Never Landing (Just Publishing)
- Marianne Faithfull — Burning Moonlight EP (Universal)
- Marina — Princess Of Power (Queenie Records)
- Mary Chapin Carpenter — Personal History (Lambent Light Records)
- McKinley Dixon — Magic, Alive! (City Slang)
- Mother Mother — Nostalgia (Warner Music Canada)
- Nadah El Shazly — Laini Tani (One Little Independent Records)
- Nick Mulvey — Dark Harvest (Pt. 1) (Supernatural Records)
- Orthodox — A Door Left Open (Century Media Records)
- Phoebe Rings — Aseurai (Carpark Records)
- Pulp — More (Rough Trade)
- Rascal Flatts — Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets (Big Machine)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry — Who I Really Am (Renée Elise Goldsberry)
- Sabrina Claudio — Fall In Love With Her (SC Entertainment / EMPIRE)
- Salem 66 — SALT (Don Giovanni)
- Seth McFarlane — Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements (Fuzzy Door Productions)
- Soccer Mommy — Evergreen (stripped) EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Sub Urban — If Nevermore (AWAL)
- The Ting Tings — Home (Wonderful Records)
- Tracy Bonham — Sky Too Wide (A Woody Hollow)
- Turnstile — Never Enough (Roadrunner Records)
- Volbeat — God of Angels Trust (Universal Music)
- WAVVES — SPUN (Ghost Ramp)
Friday, June 13
- 49th & Main — Happy Tears (Counter Records)
- Ada Morghe — Pure Good Vibes (Lalabeam)
- Adam Beyer — Explorer Vol.1 (Drumcode)
- Adrian Sherwood — The Grand Designer EP (On U Sound)
- Annahstasia — Tether (drink sum wtr)
- BABYMETAL — METAL FORTH (UMG)
- Brett Young — 2.0 (Big Machine)
- Brittany Davis — Black Thunder (Loosegroove Records)
- Buckcherry — Roar Like Thunder (Round Hill Records)
- The Bug Club — Very Human Features ( Sub Pop)
- Buscabulla — Se Amaba Así (Domino)
- Calum Hood — ORDER chaos ORDER (Universal)
- Common Holly — Anything glass (Paper Bag Records)
- The Cure — Mixes of a Lost World (Lost Music Limited)
- The Dare — What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters (The Dare Is A Business)
- Dierks Bentley — Broken Branches (UMG)
- Gary Wilson — Come On (Cleopatra Records)
- Graham Hunt — Timeless World Forever (Run For Cover Records)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Phantom Island (p(doom) records)
- Leikeli47 — Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only (Acrylic / Hardcover)
- Lipsticism — Wanted To Show You (Phantom Limb)
- LSDXOXO — DGTL ANML (Because Music)
- Lyra Pramuk — Hymnal (!K7)
- Mister Romantic — What’s Not to Love? (Eternal Magic Recordings)
- Murder By Death — Egg & Dart (Many Hats Distribution)
- neil young and chrome hearts — Talkin to the Trees (Reprise)
- Patrick Wolf — Crying the Neck (Apport)
- Sea Lemon — Diving For A Prize (Luminelle Recordings)
- Sons of the East — Sons (Sons Of The East)
- Steve Queralt — Swallow (Sonic Cathedral)
- The Swell Season — Forward (Masterkey Sounds)
- Teri Gender Bender — TGB (Clouds Hill)
- Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell — We Insist 2025! (Candid Records)
- Theo Croker — Dream Manifest (Dom Recs / Star People Nation)
- TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 2 (Young Art Records)
- Van Morrison — Remembering Now (Exile Productions)
Friday, June 20
- Aitch — 4 (Infinitum Music)
- BAMBII — Infinity Club II EP (Bambii)
- Benson Boone — American Heart (Warner Records)
- The Bones of J.R. Jones — Radio Waves (Tone Tree Music)
- Che Noir — The Color Chocolate 2 (Poetic Publishing)
- Cryptopsy — An Insatiable Violence (Season of Mist)
- Edna Vazquez — Te Esperaba (Heinz Records)
- Eric Hilton — Midnight Ragas (Montserrat House)
- The Farm — Let The Music (Take Control) (Modern Sky UK)
- GoGo Penguin — Necessary Fictions (XXIM Records)
- Haim — I quit (Columbia Records)
- Hotline TNT — Raspberry Moon (Third Man)
- Kelsey Waldon — Every Ghost (Oh Boy Records)
- L’Eclair — Cloud Drifter (Innovative Leisure)
- Liam Finn — Hyperverse (Schoolkids Records)
- Loyle Carner — hopefully ! (Universal)
- Lukas Nelson — American Romance (6 Ace Records)
- Matmos — Metallic Life Review (Thrill Jockey)
- Matthew Shipp — The Cosmic Piano (Tao Forms)
- Maxo — Mars Is Electric (SMILEFORME)
- Meggie Lennon — Desire Days (Mothland)
- OSKA — Refined Believer (Nettwerk)
- Ric Wilson — AMERICA RUNS ON DISCO EP (Free Disco / EMPIRE)
- S.G. Goodman — Planting by the Signs (Slough Water Records)
- Skinhead — It’s a Beautiful Day, What a Beautiful Day (Closed Casket Activities)
- Tan Cologne — Unknown Beyond (Labrador)
- Tropical Fuck Storm — Fairyland Codex (Fire Records)
- University — McCartney, It’ll Be OK (Transgressive Records)
- US Girls — Scratch It (4AD)
- The Wandering Hearts — Déjà Vu (We Have All Been Here Before) (Chrysalis Records)
- Water Machine — God Park (Fat Cat)
- Willie Nile — The Great Yellow Light (River House Records)
- Yaya Bey — do it afraid (drink sum wtr)
Friday, June 27
- Adrian Quesada — Boleros Psicodélicos II (ATO)
- Barbra Streisand — The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two (Columbia Records)
- BC Camplight — A Sober Conversation (Bella Union)
- Blonde Redhead — The Shadow of the Guest (section1)
- Bruce Springsteen — Tracks II: The Lost Albums (Columbia Records)
- Cole Swindell — Spanish Moss (Warner Music Nashville)
- Daisy the Great — The Rubber Teeth Talk (S-Curve Records)
- Durand Jones & The Indications — Flowers (Dead Oceans)
- Durry — This Movie Sucks (Big Pip)
- Frankie Cosmos — Different Talking (Sub Pop)
- Frankie Grande — Hotel Rock Bottom (Casablanca Records)
- Gelli Haha — Switcheroo (Innovative Leisure)
- Isabella Lovestory — Vanity (Giant Music)
- The Jacquess — The Four Five Three (Modern Sky UK)
- Jakko M. Jakszyk — Son of Glen (Inside Out Music)
- Juan Waters — MVD LUV (Captured Tracks)
- KATSEYE — BEAUTIFUL CHAOS EP (HYBE)
- kerri — DON’T PANIC (Nettwerk)
- late night drive home — as I watch my life online (Epitaph)
- Laura Stevenson — Late Great (Really Records)
- Lauren Spencer Smith — The Art of Being a Mess (Three Name Productions)
- Maoli — Last Sip of Summer (ONErpm)
- Motörhead — The Manticore Tapes (BMG)
- Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum (MCA Nashville)
- Pig Pen — Mental Madness (Flatspot Records)
- Pleasure Pill — Hang A Star (Pleasure Pill)
- Ringlets — The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies) (Flying Nun Records)
- Russ — W!LD (DIEMON)
- Sharpie Smile — The Staircase (Drag City)
- Skegss — State of Hawaii EP (Skegss pty)
- Smut — Tomorrow Comes Crashing (Bayonet)
- Starling — Forgive Me EP (Sunday Drive Records)
- Various Artists — F1 The Album (Atlantic/Apple)
- Willi Carlisle — Winged Victory (Signature Sounds)