All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 6

  • Addison Rae — Addison (Columbia Records)
  • Attention Bird Utopia — Best of Kings (here recordings)
  • Ben LaMar Gay — Yowzers (International Anthem Recording Co)
  • Benét — Make ‘Em Laugh (Bayonet Records)
  • Black Moth Super Rainbow — Soft New Magic Dream (Rad Cult)
  • Born Ruffians — Beauty’s Pride (Yep Roc Records)
  • Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Lateral (UMR)
  • Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Luminal (UMR)
  • Broken Social Scene — Anthems: A Celebration Of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People (Arts & Crafts)
  • Caamp — Copper Changes Color (Mom+Pop)
  • Chloe Foy — Complete Fool (Demeter Records)
  • Christian Lee Hutson — Paradise Pop. 10 Deluxe (Anti)
  • Cynthia Erivo — I Forgive You (UMG)
  • Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra — Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Mercury Studios)
  • Dispatch — Yellow Jacket (AWAL)
  • The Doobie Brothers — Walk This Road (Doobie Doobie Doo Music)
  • Elbow — AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5 (Capitol)
  • Eric Benét — The Co-Star (JBR Creative Group)
  • Finn Wolfhard — Happy Birthday (Night Shift Productions)
  • Frankie & The Witch Fingers — Trash Classic (RAS / Greenway)
  • Hailey Whitters — Corn Queen (Republic Records)
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor — Black & Gold (Journeyman Records)
  • Jon Bellion — Father Figure (UMG Recordings)
  • Jools — Violent Delights (Hassle Records)
  • The Knocks and Dragonette — Revelation (Neon Gold Records)
  • Lifeguard — Ripped and Torn (Matador Records)
  • Lil Wayne — Tha Carter VI (Republic)
  • Little Simz — Lotus (AWAL)
  • Lucy Gooch — Desert Window (Fire Records)
  • Marconi Union — The Fear of Never Landing (Just Publishing)
  • Marianne Faithfull — Burning Moonlight EP (Universal)
  • Marina — Princess Of Power (Queenie Records)
  • Mary Chapin Carpenter — Personal History (Lambent Light Records)
  • McKinley Dixon — Magic, Alive! (City Slang)
  • Mother Mother — Nostalgia (Warner Music Canada)
  • Nadah El Shazly — Laini Tani (One Little Independent Records)
  • Nick Mulvey — Dark Harvest (Pt. 1) (Supernatural Records)
  • Orthodox — A Door Left Open (Century Media Records)
  • Phoebe Rings — Aseurai (Carpark Records)
  • Pulp — More (Rough Trade)
  • Rascal Flatts — Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets (Big Machine)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry — Who I Really Am (Renée Elise Goldsberry)
  • Sabrina Claudio — Fall In Love With Her (SC Entertainment / EMPIRE)
  • Salem 66 — SALT (Don Giovanni)
  • Seth McFarlane — Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements (Fuzzy Door Productions)
  • Soccer Mommy — Evergreen (stripped) EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Sub Urban — If Nevermore (AWAL)
  • The Ting Tings — Home (Wonderful Records)
  • Tracy Bonham — Sky Too Wide (A Woody Hollow)
  • Turnstile — Never Enough (Roadrunner Records)
  • Volbeat — God of Angels Trust (Universal Music)
  • WAVVES — SPUN (Ghost Ramp)

Friday, June 13

  • 49th & Main — Happy Tears (Counter Records)
  • Ada Morghe — Pure Good Vibes (Lalabeam)
  • Adam Beyer — Explorer Vol.1 (Drumcode)
  • Adrian Sherwood — The Grand Designer EP (On U Sound)
  • Annahstasia — Tether (drink sum wtr)
  • BABYMETAL — METAL FORTH (UMG)
  • Brett Young — 2.0 (Big Machine)
  • Brittany Davis — Black Thunder (Loosegroove Records)
  • Buckcherry — Roar Like Thunder (Round Hill Records)
  • The Bug Club — Very Human Features ( ‎ Sub Pop)
  • Buscabulla — Se Amaba Así (Domino)
  • Calum Hood — ORDER chaos ORDER (Universal)
  • Common Holly — Anything glass (Paper Bag Records)
  • The Cure — Mixes of a Lost World (Lost Music Limited)
  • The Dare — What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters (The Dare Is A Business)
  • Dierks Bentley — Broken Branches (UMG)
  • Gary Wilson — Come On (Cleopatra Records)
  • Graham Hunt — Timeless World Forever (Run For Cover Records)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Phantom Island (p(doom) records)
  • Leikeli47 — Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only (Acrylic / Hardcover)
  • Lipsticism — Wanted To Show You (Phantom Limb)
  • LSDXOXO — DGTL ANML (Because Music)
  • Lyra Pramuk — Hymnal (!K7)
  • Mister Romantic — What’s Not to Love? (Eternal Magic Recordings)
  • Murder By Death — Egg & Dart (Many Hats Distribution)
  • neil young and chrome hearts — Talkin to the Trees (Reprise)
  • Patrick Wolf — Crying the Neck (Apport)
  • Sea Lemon — Diving For A Prize (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Sons of the East — Sons (Sons Of The East)
  • Steve Queralt — Swallow (Sonic Cathedral)
  • The Swell Season — Forward (Masterkey Sounds)
  • Teri Gender Bender — TGB (Clouds Hill)
  • Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell — We Insist 2025! (Candid Records)
  • Theo Croker — Dream Manifest (Dom Recs / Star People Nation)
  • TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 2 (Young Art Records)
  • Van Morrison — Remembering Now (Exile Productions)

Friday, June 20

  • Aitch — 4 (Infinitum Music)
  • BAMBII — Infinity Club II EP (Bambii)
  • Benson Boone — American Heart (Warner Records)
  • The Bones of J.R. Jones — Radio Waves (Tone Tree Music)
  • Che Noir — The Color Chocolate 2 (Poetic Publishing)
  • Cryptopsy — An Insatiable Violence (Season of Mist)
  • Edna Vazquez — Te Esperaba (Heinz Records)
  • Eric Hilton — Midnight Ragas (Montserrat House)
  • The Farm — Let The Music (Take Control) (Modern Sky UK)
  • GoGo Penguin — Necessary Fictions (XXIM Records)
  • Haim — I quit (Columbia Records)
  • Hotline TNT — Raspberry Moon (Third Man)
  • Kelsey Waldon — Every Ghost (Oh Boy Records)
  • L’Eclair — Cloud Drifter (Innovative Leisure)
  • Liam Finn — Hyperverse (Schoolkids Records)
  • Loyle Carner — hopefully ! (Universal)
  • Lukas Nelson — American Romance (6 Ace Records)
  • Matmos — Metallic Life Review (Thrill Jockey)
  • Matthew Shipp — The Cosmic Piano (Tao Forms)
  • Maxo — Mars Is Electric (SMILEFORME)
  • Meggie Lennon — Desire Days (Mothland)
  • OSKA — Refined Believer (Nettwerk)
  • Ric Wilson — AMERICA RUNS ON DISCO EP (Free Disco / EMPIRE)
  • S.G. Goodman — Planting by the Signs (Slough Water Records)
  • Skinhead — It’s a Beautiful Day, What a Beautiful Day (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Tan Cologne — Unknown Beyond (Labrador)
  • Tropical Fuck Storm — Fairyland Codex (Fire Records)
  • University — McCartney, It’ll Be OK (Transgressive Records)
  • US Girls — Scratch It (4AD)
  • The Wandering Hearts — Déjà Vu (We Have All Been Here Before) (Chrysalis Records)
  • Water Machine — God Park (Fat Cat)
  • Willie Nile — The Great Yellow Light (River House Records)
  • Yaya Bey — do it afraid (drink sum wtr)

Friday, June 27

  • Adrian Quesada — Boleros Psicodélicos II (ATO)
  • Barbra Streisand — The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two (Columbia Records)
  • BC Camplight — A Sober Conversation (Bella Union)
  • Blonde Redhead — The Shadow of the Guest (section1)
  • Bruce Springsteen — Tracks II: The Lost Albums (Columbia Records)
  • Cole Swindell — Spanish Moss (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Daisy the Great — The Rubber Teeth Talk (S-Curve Records)
  • Durand Jones & The Indications — Flowers (Dead Oceans)
  • Durry — This Movie Sucks (Big Pip)
  • Frankie Cosmos — Different Talking (Sub Pop)
  • Frankie Grande — Hotel Rock Bottom (Casablanca Records)
  • Gelli Haha — Switcheroo (Innovative Leisure)
  • Isabella Lovestory — Vanity (Giant Music)
  • The Jacquess — The Four Five Three (Modern Sky UK)
  • Jakko M. Jakszyk — Son of Glen (Inside Out Music)
  • Juan Waters — MVD LUV (Captured Tracks)
  • KATSEYE — BEAUTIFUL CHAOS EP (HYBE)
  • kerri — DON’T PANIC (Nettwerk)
  • late night drive home — as I watch my life online (Epitaph)
  • Laura Stevenson — Late Great (Really Records)
  • Lauren Spencer Smith — The Art of Being a Mess (Three Name Productions)
  • Maoli — Last Sip of Summer (ONErpm)
  • Motörhead — The Manticore Tapes (BMG)
  • Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum (MCA Nashville)
  • Pig Pen — Mental Madness (Flatspot Records)
  • Pleasure Pill — Hang A Star (Pleasure Pill)
  • Ringlets — The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies) (Flying Nun Records)
  • Russ — W!LD (DIEMON)
  • Sharpie Smile — The Staircase (Drag City)
  • Skegss — State of Hawaii EP (Skegss pty)
  • Smut — Tomorrow Comes Crashing (Bayonet)
  • Starling — Forgive Me EP (Sunday Drive Records)
  • Various Artists — F1 The Album (Atlantic/Apple)
  • Willi Carlisle — Winged Victory (Signature Sounds)
