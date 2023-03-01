newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 3

  • Adi Oasis — Lotus Glow (Unity Records)
  • Beach Weather — Pineapple Sunrise (Arista Records)
  • Bryce Vine — Serotonin Pt. 1 EP (Warner Records)
  • Can’t Swim — Thanks But No Thanks (Pure Noise Records)
  • CHIIILD — Better Luck in the Next Life (4th & Broadway)
  • Constant Smiles — Kenneth Anger (Sacred Bones)
  • Daisy Jones & The Six — Aurora (Atlantic)
  • deem spencer — adultSWIM (drink sum wtr)
  • Drayton Farley — Twenty on High (Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach — The Songs of Bacharach & Costello (UMe)
  • Fake Names — Expendables (Epitaph Records)
  • Frank Zappa — Zappa 80: Mudd Club/Munich (Zappa Records/UMe)
  • Genesis — BBC Broadcasts (UMR/EMI)
  • HAKEN — Fauna (InsideOut Music)
  • Hans Zimmer — Hans Zimmer Live (Masterworks)
  • Hello Mary — Hello Mary (Frenchkiss Records)
  • I’m Kingfisher — Glue (Fading)
  • Jackie Mendoza — Galaxia de Emociones (Zzk)
  • Jawny — It’s Never Fair, Always True (Interscope Records)
  • Jen Cloher — I Am the River, The River is Me (Milk! Records/Marathon Artists)
  • Kali Uchis — Red Moon in Venus (Geffen Records/EMI Records)
  • Kate NV — WOW (Rvng Intl.)
  • Kendrick Scott — Corridors (Blue Note)
  • LANNDS — Music for the Future (Run For Cover Records)
  • Marc Broussard — S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul (KTBA Records)
  • Masego — Masego (UMG/EQT Recordings, LLC)
  • Meija — Do Ya? (Nettwerk)
  • Michael Cleveland — Lovin’ Of The Game (Compass Records)
  • Mimi Webb — Amelia (Drumwork Music Group/Empire)
  • Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time (Big Loud Records)
  • Nakhane — Bastard Jargon (BMG)
  • Nyokabi Kariũki — Feeling Body (cmntx records)
  • Object of Affection — Field of Appearances (Profound Lore)
  • Rogê — Curyman (Diamond West Records)
  • Ron Gallo — FOREGROUND MUSIC (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Slowthai — Ugly (Method Records)
  • Sortilège — Apocalypso (Season of Mist)
  • Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter, and Alex Temple — Behind the Wallpaper (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Steve Mason — Brothers & Sisters (Double Six)
  • Stoned Jesus — Father Light (Season of Mist)
  • Tanukichan — GIZMO (Company Records)
  • Teenage Dads — Midnight Driving EP (Chugg Music)
  • Truth Cult — Walk the Wheel (Pop Wig)
  • United Freedom Collective — Space Intention EP (Dama Dama Music)
  • Various Artists — Creed III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Dreamville)
  • Vinson — SoftSweetRadical EP (Wichita Recordings)
  • Weval — Remember (Redeye Distribution)
  • Willie Nelson — I Don’t Know A Thing About Love (Legacy Recordings)
  • Xiu Xiu — Ignore Grief (Polyvinyl)

Friday, March 10

  • Ali Farka Touré — Voyageur (World Circuit Records)
  • Altin Gün — Aşk (ATO Records)
  • Ben Kweller — Sha Sha Deluxe (The Noise Compa)
  • The Blaze — JUNGLE (Animal63)
  • Collapsing Scenery — A Desert Called Peace (Suicide Squeeze)
  • Death Cab For Cutie — Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) (Atlantic Records)
  • Dutch Uncles — True Entertainment (Memphis Industries)
  • Eaves Wilder — Hookey EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Fever Ray — Radical Romantics (Rabid Records)
  • Flogging Molly — ‘Til the Anarchy’s Restored EP (Rise Records)
  • Frankie Rose — Love As Projection (Slumberland)
  • G Perico and DJ Drama — Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz (Empire)
  • H. Hawkline — Milk For Flowers (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Henrik Lindstrand — Klangland (One Little Independent Records)
  • J.T. IV — The Future (Drag City)
  • King Khan — The Nature of Things (Khannibalism/Ernest Jenning)
  • Lonnie Holley — Oh Me Oh My (Jagjaguwar)
  • The Luka State — More Than This (Thirty Tigers)
  • Manchester Orchestra — The Valley of Vision (Loma Vista)
  • Matt Andersen — The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic Records)
  • Meet Me @ The Altar — Past // Present // Future (Fueled by Ramen)
  • Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)
  • MSPAINT — Post-American (Convulse Records)
  • The Nude Party — Rides On (New West)
  • Rarelyalways — Work (Innovative Leisure)
  • Ripe — Bright Blues (Glassnote Records)
  • Ryan Hamilton — Haunted By the Holy Ghost (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Shalom — Sublimation (Saddle Creek)
  • Shana Cleveland — Manzanita (Hardly Art)
  • Sleaford Mods — UK GRIM (Rough Trade)
  • The Smile — Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP (XL Recordings)
  • Son Rompe Pera — Chimborazo (AYA Records)
  • Story Of The Year — Tear Me To Pieces (SharpTone Records)
  • Suicide Silence — Remember… You Must Die (Century Media Records)
  • Taali — taali (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • Van Morrison — Moving On Skiffle (Virgin)
  • The War and Treaty — Lover’s Game (UMG/Mercury Nashville)
  • Ward Thomas — Music in the Madness (WTW Music)

Friday, March 17

  • 100 Gecs — 10,000 Gecs (Dog Show Records/Atlantic Records)
  • Ailbhe Reddy — Endless Affair (Columbia)
  • All Time Low — Tell Me I’m Alive (Fueled By Ramen)
  • The Answer — Sundowners (7Hz Productions)
  • Azekel — Analyze Love (Thunderlightning Recordings)
  • The Band of Heathens — Simple Things (BOH Records)
  • Billy Valentine — Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth (Acid Jazz Records)
  • Black Honey — A Fistful of Peaches (FoxFive Records)
  • Chymes — Game Over EP (Nettwerk)
  • Daddy Long Legs — Street Sermons (Yep Roc Records)
  • Doug Paisley — Say What You Like (Outside Music)
  • Dwight Trible — Ancient Future (Gearbox Records)
  • Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra — Racing The Storm (Bella Union)
  • Fidlar — That’s Life EP (self-released)
  • Genevieve Artadi — Forever Forever (Brainfeeder Records)
  • Gideon — More Power. More Pain. (Equal Vision Records)
  • Infinite River — Prequel (Banquet Records)
  • Julian Lage — The Layers (Blue Note Records)
  • The Lost Days — In the Store (Speakeasy)
  • M83 — Fantasy (Virgin Records France/Mute Records)
  • Moderat — EVEN MORE D4TA (Monkeytown Records)
  • Moon Boots — Ride Away (Anjunadeep)
  • Niklas Paschburg — Panta Rhei (7K!)
  • Now More Than Ever — Creatrix (The Orchard)
  • Sandrayati — Safe Ground (Verve)
  • T-Pain — On Top of the Covers (Nappy Boy)
  • Tei Shi — BAD PREMONITION EP (self-released)
  • Theory of a Deadman — Dinosaur (Roadrunner)
  • The Van Pelt — Artisans & Merchants (Spartan Records)
  • U2 — Songs Of Surrender (Island Records/Interscope Records)
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra — V (Jagjaguwar)
  • Yves Tumor — Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds) (Warp)

Friday, March 24

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily — Love In Exile (Verve)
  • August Burns Red — Death Below (SharpTone Records)
  • BABYMETAL — THE OTHER ONE (earMUSIC/Edel)
  • Ben Sloan — muted colors (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Benny Sings — Young Hearts (Stones Throw Records)
  • Billy Raffoul — I Wish You Were Here EP (Nettwerk)
  • Bouncing Souls — Ten Stories High (Pure Noise)
  • Caroline Rose — The Art of Forgetting (New West Records)
  • Darren Jessee — Central Bridge (Bar/None Records)
  • Debby Friday — Good Luck (Sub Pop)
  • Depeche Mode — Memento Mori (Columbia/Mute)
  • Fall Out Boy — So Much (For) Stardust (Fueled by Ramen/DCD2)
  • Grand Royale — Welcome to Grime Town (Sign Records)
  • Heartworms — A Comforting Notion EP (Speedy Wunderground)
  • JakoJako — Verve EP (Mute)
  • Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — Plays Well With Others EP (Decca)
  • Jenny Conlee — Tides: Pieces for Accordion and Piano (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • Jimin — FACE (Big Hit Music)
  • Kate Davis — Fish Bowl (ANTI-)
  • Kofi — Just to Piss You Off EP (Red Bull Records)
  • Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Interscope/Polydor Records)
  • Lankum — False Lankum (Tower Records)
  • Liturgy — 93696 (Thrill Jockey)
  • Lucinda Chua — YIAN (4AD)
  • Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old (River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)
  • Matt Corby — Everything’s Fine (Communion)
  • Meg Myers — TZIA (Sumerian Records)
  • Morass of Molasses — End All We Know (Ripple Music)
  • The Natural Lines — The Natural Lines (Bella Union)
  • Nickel Creek — Celebrants (Thirty Tigers)
  • No Cosmos — you iii everything else (Lighter Than Air)
  • OTTTO — Life Is a Game (ORG)
  • Purling Hiss — Drag on Girard (Drag City Records)
  • The Reds, Pinks & Purples — The Town That Cursed Your Name (Slumberland Records)
  • Wilder Woods — FEVER / SKY (Dualtone Records)
  • Yaya Bey — Exodus the North Star EP (Big Dada)
  • YoshimiO — To The Forest To Live A Truer Life (Thrill Jockey)
  • Yours Are the Only Ears — We Know the Sky (Lame-O Records)
  • Zack Rosen — SYZYGY (Chimera Music)

Friday, March 31

  • A Certain Ratio — 1982 (Mute)
  • Alberta Cross — Sinking Ships (Dark Matter/AMK)
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — Tilt at the Wind No More (Nettwerk)
  • B. Cool-Aid — Leather Blvd. (Lex Records)
  • Barrie — 5K EP (Darkside Records)
  • Boygenius — The Record (Interscope)
  • Buzzy Lee — Internal Affairs (Future Classic)
  • Charlie Cunningham — Frame (WEA)
  • City and Colour — Love Still Held Me Near (Still Records)
  • Conway The Machine — Won’t He Do It (Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE)
  • Crazy Horse — All Roads Lead Home (NYA Records)
  • Crown Lands — Fearless (Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Canada)
  • Dead Lakes — daydreamer (SharpTone Records)
  • Deerhoof — Miracle-Level (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Detalji — Truly (Deep Limit)
  • Eddie Chacon — Sundown (Stones Throw Records)
  • Elly Kace — Object Permanence (Bright Shiny Things)
  • The Hold Steady — The Price of Progress (Positive Jams)
  • IST IST — Protagonists (Kind Violence Records)
  • Jake Pinto — Sad Songs for Happy People (Motherwest)
  • James Holden — Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities (Border Community)
  • Jane. — Celeste EP (Good News Only)
  • Jared Mattson — Peanut (Company Records)
  • Katie Gately — Fawn / Brute (Houndstooth)
  • Kris Ulrich — Big in the USA (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Last in Line — Jericho (earMUSIC)
  • Louis VI — Earthling (HiyaSelf Recordings Unlimited)
  • Marta Złakowska — When It’s Going Wrong (False Idols)
  • Melanie Martinez — Portals (Atlantic)
  • Michigander — It Will Never Be the Same EP (C3 Records)
  • Mono — Heaven Vol. 1 EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Murray A. Lightburn — Once Upon a Time in Montreal (Dangerbird Records)
  • Netherlands — Severance (Svart Records)
  • The New Pornographers — Continue as a Guest (Merge)
  • The No Ones — My Best Evil Friend (Yep Roc Records)
  • NOIA — gisela (Cascine)
  • Nova One — create myself (Topshelf Records)
  • PACKS — Crispy Crunchy Nothing (Fire Talk Records)
  • Puscifer — Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired (Alchemy Records)
  • Rachel Baiman — Common Nation of Sorrow (Redeye Distribution)
  • Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra — Lightning Dreamers (International Anthem)
  • Royel Otis — Sofa Kings (House Anxiety/Ourness)
  • Samiam — Stowaway (Pure Noise Records)
  • Steve Gunn and David Moore — Let the Moon Be a Planet (Piccadilly Records)
  • Wild Child — End of the World (Ranch Records)
  • The Who — The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley (Polydor/UMC)
  • The Zombies — Different Game (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

