Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 3
- Adi Oasis — Lotus Glow (Unity Records)
- Beach Weather — Pineapple Sunrise (Arista Records)
- Bryce Vine — Serotonin Pt. 1 EP (Warner Records)
- Can’t Swim — Thanks But No Thanks (Pure Noise Records)
- CHIIILD — Better Luck in the Next Life (4th & Broadway)
- Constant Smiles — Kenneth Anger (Sacred Bones)
- Daisy Jones & The Six — Aurora (Atlantic)
- deem spencer — adultSWIM (drink sum wtr)
- Drayton Farley — Twenty on High (Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach — The Songs of Bacharach & Costello (UMe)
- Fake Names — Expendables (Epitaph Records)
- Frank Zappa — Zappa 80: Mudd Club/Munich (Zappa Records/UMe)
- Genesis — BBC Broadcasts (UMR/EMI)
- HAKEN — Fauna (InsideOut Music)
- Hans Zimmer — Hans Zimmer Live (Masterworks)
- Hello Mary — Hello Mary (Frenchkiss Records)
- I’m Kingfisher — Glue (Fading)
- Jackie Mendoza — Galaxia de Emociones (Zzk)
- Jawny — It’s Never Fair, Always True (Interscope Records)
- Jen Cloher — I Am the River, The River is Me (Milk! Records/Marathon Artists)
- Kali Uchis — Red Moon in Venus (Geffen Records/EMI Records)
- Kate NV — WOW (Rvng Intl.)
- Kendrick Scott — Corridors (Blue Note)
- LANNDS — Music for the Future (Run For Cover Records)
- Marc Broussard — S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul (KTBA Records)
- Masego — Masego (UMG/EQT Recordings, LLC)
- Meija — Do Ya? (Nettwerk)
- Michael Cleveland — Lovin’ Of The Game (Compass Records)
- Mimi Webb — Amelia (Drumwork Music Group/Empire)
- Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time (Big Loud Records)
- Nakhane — Bastard Jargon (BMG)
- Nyokabi Kariũki — Feeling Body (cmntx records)
- Object of Affection — Field of Appearances (Profound Lore)
- Rogê — Curyman (Diamond West Records)
- Ron Gallo — FOREGROUND MUSIC (Kill Rock Stars)
- Slowthai — Ugly (Method Records)
- Sortilège — Apocalypso (Season of Mist)
- Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter, and Alex Temple — Behind the Wallpaper (New Amsterdam Records)
- Steve Mason — Brothers & Sisters (Double Six)
- Stoned Jesus — Father Light (Season of Mist)
- Tanukichan — GIZMO (Company Records)
- Teenage Dads — Midnight Driving EP (Chugg Music)
- Truth Cult — Walk the Wheel (Pop Wig)
- United Freedom Collective — Space Intention EP (Dama Dama Music)
- Various Artists — Creed III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Dreamville)
- Vinson — SoftSweetRadical EP (Wichita Recordings)
- Weval — Remember (Redeye Distribution)
- Willie Nelson — I Don’t Know A Thing About Love (Legacy Recordings)
- Xiu Xiu — Ignore Grief (Polyvinyl)
Friday, March 10
- Ali Farka Touré — Voyageur (World Circuit Records)
- Altin Gün — Aşk (ATO Records)
- Ben Kweller — Sha Sha Deluxe (The Noise Compa)
- The Blaze — JUNGLE (Animal63)
- Collapsing Scenery — A Desert Called Peace (Suicide Squeeze)
- Death Cab For Cutie — Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) (Atlantic Records)
- Dutch Uncles — True Entertainment (Memphis Industries)
- Eaves Wilder — Hookey EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Fever Ray — Radical Romantics (Rabid Records)
- Flogging Molly — ‘Til the Anarchy’s Restored EP (Rise Records)
- Frankie Rose — Love As Projection (Slumberland)
- G Perico and DJ Drama — Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz (Empire)
- H. Hawkline — Milk For Flowers (Heavenly Recordings)
- Henrik Lindstrand — Klangland (One Little Independent Records)
- J.T. IV — The Future (Drag City)
- King Khan — The Nature of Things (Khannibalism/Ernest Jenning)
- Lonnie Holley — Oh Me Oh My (Jagjaguwar)
- The Luka State — More Than This (Thirty Tigers)
- Manchester Orchestra — The Valley of Vision (Loma Vista)
- Matt Andersen — The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic Records)
- Meet Me @ The Altar — Past // Present // Future (Fueled by Ramen)
- Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)
- MSPAINT — Post-American (Convulse Records)
- The Nude Party — Rides On (New West)
- Rarelyalways — Work (Innovative Leisure)
- Ripe — Bright Blues (Glassnote Records)
- Ryan Hamilton — Haunted By the Holy Ghost (Wicked Cool Records)
- Shalom — Sublimation (Saddle Creek)
- Shana Cleveland — Manzanita (Hardly Art)
- Sleaford Mods — UK GRIM (Rough Trade)
- The Smile — Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP (XL Recordings)
- Son Rompe Pera — Chimborazo (AYA Records)
- Story Of The Year — Tear Me To Pieces (SharpTone Records)
- Suicide Silence — Remember… You Must Die (Century Media Records)
- Taali — taali (Rainbow Blonde Records)
- Van Morrison — Moving On Skiffle (Virgin)
- The War and Treaty — Lover’s Game (UMG/Mercury Nashville)
- Ward Thomas — Music in the Madness (WTW Music)
Friday, March 17
- 100 Gecs — 10,000 Gecs (Dog Show Records/Atlantic Records)
- Ailbhe Reddy — Endless Affair (Columbia)
- All Time Low — Tell Me I’m Alive (Fueled By Ramen)
- The Answer — Sundowners (7Hz Productions)
- Azekel — Analyze Love (Thunderlightning Recordings)
- The Band of Heathens — Simple Things (BOH Records)
- Billy Valentine — Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth (Acid Jazz Records)
- Black Honey — A Fistful of Peaches (FoxFive Records)
- Chymes — Game Over EP (Nettwerk)
- Daddy Long Legs — Street Sermons (Yep Roc Records)
- Doug Paisley — Say What You Like (Outside Music)
- Dwight Trible — Ancient Future (Gearbox Records)
- Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra — Racing The Storm (Bella Union)
- Fidlar — That’s Life EP (self-released)
- Genevieve Artadi — Forever Forever (Brainfeeder Records)
- Gideon — More Power. More Pain. (Equal Vision Records)
- Infinite River — Prequel (Banquet Records)
- Julian Lage — The Layers (Blue Note Records)
- The Lost Days — In the Store (Speakeasy)
- M83 — Fantasy (Virgin Records France/Mute Records)
- Moderat — EVEN MORE D4TA (Monkeytown Records)
- Moon Boots — Ride Away (Anjunadeep)
- Niklas Paschburg — Panta Rhei (7K!)
- Now More Than Ever — Creatrix (The Orchard)
- Sandrayati — Safe Ground (Verve)
- T-Pain — On Top of the Covers (Nappy Boy)
- Tei Shi — BAD PREMONITION EP (self-released)
- Theory of a Deadman — Dinosaur (Roadrunner)
- The Van Pelt — Artisans & Merchants (Spartan Records)
- U2 — Songs Of Surrender (Island Records/Interscope Records)
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra — V (Jagjaguwar)
- Yves Tumor — Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds) (Warp)
Friday, March 24
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily — Love In Exile (Verve)
- August Burns Red — Death Below (SharpTone Records)
- BABYMETAL — THE OTHER ONE (earMUSIC/Edel)
- Ben Sloan — muted colors (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Benny Sings — Young Hearts (Stones Throw Records)
- Billy Raffoul — I Wish You Were Here EP (Nettwerk)
- Bouncing Souls — Ten Stories High (Pure Noise)
- Caroline Rose — The Art of Forgetting (New West Records)
- Darren Jessee — Central Bridge (Bar/None Records)
- Debby Friday — Good Luck (Sub Pop)
- Depeche Mode — Memento Mori (Columbia/Mute)
- Fall Out Boy — So Much (For) Stardust (Fueled by Ramen/DCD2)
- Grand Royale — Welcome to Grime Town (Sign Records)
- Heartworms — A Comforting Notion EP (Speedy Wunderground)
- JakoJako — Verve EP (Mute)
- Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — Plays Well With Others EP (Decca)
- Jenny Conlee — Tides: Pieces for Accordion and Piano (Jealous Butcher Records)
- Jimin — FACE (Big Hit Music)
- Kate Davis — Fish Bowl (ANTI-)
- Kofi — Just to Piss You Off EP (Red Bull Records)
- Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Interscope/Polydor Records)
- Lankum — False Lankum (Tower Records)
- Liturgy — 93696 (Thrill Jockey)
- Lucinda Chua — YIAN (4AD)
- Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old (River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)
- Matt Corby — Everything’s Fine (Communion)
- Meg Myers — TZIA (Sumerian Records)
- Morass of Molasses — End All We Know (Ripple Music)
- The Natural Lines — The Natural Lines (Bella Union)
- Nickel Creek — Celebrants (Thirty Tigers)
- No Cosmos — you iii everything else (Lighter Than Air)
- OTTTO — Life Is a Game (ORG)
- Purling Hiss — Drag on Girard (Drag City Records)
- The Reds, Pinks & Purples — The Town That Cursed Your Name (Slumberland Records)
- Wilder Woods — FEVER / SKY (Dualtone Records)
- Yaya Bey — Exodus the North Star EP (Big Dada)
- YoshimiO — To The Forest To Live A Truer Life (Thrill Jockey)
- Yours Are the Only Ears — We Know the Sky (Lame-O Records)
- Zack Rosen — SYZYGY (Chimera Music)
Friday, March 31
- A Certain Ratio — 1982 (Mute)
- Alberta Cross — Sinking Ships (Dark Matter/AMK)
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — Tilt at the Wind No More (Nettwerk)
- B. Cool-Aid — Leather Blvd. (Lex Records)
- Barrie — 5K EP (Darkside Records)
- Boygenius — The Record (Interscope)
- Buzzy Lee — Internal Affairs (Future Classic)
- Charlie Cunningham — Frame (WEA)
- City and Colour — Love Still Held Me Near (Still Records)
- Conway The Machine — Won’t He Do It (Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE)
- Crazy Horse — All Roads Lead Home (NYA Records)
- Crown Lands — Fearless (Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Canada)
- Dead Lakes — daydreamer (SharpTone Records)
- Deerhoof — Miracle-Level (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Detalji — Truly (Deep Limit)
- Eddie Chacon — Sundown (Stones Throw Records)
- Elly Kace — Object Permanence (Bright Shiny Things)
- The Hold Steady — The Price of Progress (Positive Jams)
- IST IST — Protagonists (Kind Violence Records)
- Jake Pinto — Sad Songs for Happy People (Motherwest)
- James Holden — Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities (Border Community)
- Jane. — Celeste EP (Good News Only)
- Jared Mattson — Peanut (Company Records)
- Katie Gately — Fawn / Brute (Houndstooth)
- Kris Ulrich — Big in the USA (Birthday Cake Records)
- Last in Line — Jericho (earMUSIC)
- Louis VI — Earthling (HiyaSelf Recordings Unlimited)
- Marta Złakowska — When It’s Going Wrong (False Idols)
- Melanie Martinez — Portals (Atlantic)
- Michigander — It Will Never Be the Same EP (C3 Records)
- Mono — Heaven Vol. 1 EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Murray A. Lightburn — Once Upon a Time in Montreal (Dangerbird Records)
- Netherlands — Severance (Svart Records)
- The New Pornographers — Continue as a Guest (Merge)
- The No Ones — My Best Evil Friend (Yep Roc Records)
- NOIA — gisela (Cascine)
- Nova One — create myself (Topshelf Records)
- PACKS — Crispy Crunchy Nothing (Fire Talk Records)
- Puscifer — Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired (Alchemy Records)
- Rachel Baiman — Common Nation of Sorrow (Redeye Distribution)
- Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra — Lightning Dreamers (International Anthem)
- Royel Otis — Sofa Kings (House Anxiety/Ourness)
- Samiam — Stowaway (Pure Noise Records)
- Steve Gunn and David Moore — Let the Moon Be a Planet (Piccadilly Records)
- Wild Child — End of the World (Ranch Records)
- The Who — The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley (Polydor/UMC)
- The Zombies — Different Game (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.