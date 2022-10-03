newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 7

  • A.A. Williams — As The Moon Rests (Bella Union)
  • Alvvays — Blue Rev (Polyvinyl/Transgressive)
  • The Bobby Lees — Bellevue (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Bonny Light Horseman — Rolling Golden Holy (37d03d)
  • Broken Bells — Into The Blue (AWAL)
  • Bush — The Art Of Survival (BMG)
  • The California Honeydrops — Soft Spot (Tubtone Records)
  • Charlie Houston — Bad Posture EP (Arts & Crafts)
  • Charlie Puth — Charlie (Atlantic)
  • Chloe Moriondo — Suckerpunch (Fueled by Ramen)
  • Counterparts — A Eulogy For Those Still Here (Pure Noise Records)
  • Courtney Marie Andrews — Loose (Fat Possum)
  • The Cult — Under The Midnight Sun (Black Hill Records)
  • Dayglow — People In Motion (Oso Polita)
  • Disq — Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet (Saddle Creek)
  • Dungen — En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig (Mexican Summer)
  • Easy Life — Maybe In Another Life… (Island Records)
  • Fucked Up — Oberon EP (Tankcrimes)
  • G Herbo — Survivor’s Remorse (A-Side) (Machine/Republic)
  • Gilla Band — Most Normal (Rough Trade)
  • Indigo Sparke — Hysteria (Sacred Bones)
  • Jean Dawson — Chaos Now (Dew Process)
  • Johanna Warren — Lessons For Mutants (Wax Nine)
  • Joyce Wrice — Motive EP (Joyce Wrice Music)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava (KGLW)
  • Lamb Of God — Omens (Epic Records)
  • Lindsey Stirling — Snow Waltz (Concord Records)
  • Loraine James — Building Something Beautiful For Me (Phantom Limb)
  • Michigander — It Will Never Be The Same EP (C3 Records)
  • Nnamdï — Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian)
  • Open Mike Eagle — Component System with The Auto Reverse (Auto Reverse)
  • The Orielles — Tableau (Heavenly)
  • Peel Dream Magazine — Pad (Slumberland/Tough Love)
  • Quavo and Takeoff — Only Built For Infinity Links (Quality Control Music/Motown Records)
  • Say She She — Prism (Karma Chief Records)
  • Sorry — Anywhere But Here (Domino)
  • St. Lucia — Utopia (Nettwerk)
  • Stray Kids — Maxident (JYP Entertainment/Republic Records)
  • Sun Ra Arkestra — Living Sky (Omni Sound)
  • Talos — Dear Chaos (BMG)
  • Thus Love — Memorial (Captured Tracks)
  • Tim Baker — The Festival (End Times Music)
  • TSHA — Capricorn Sun (Ninja Tune)
  • Tim Story — Rust Smudges (Dais Records)
  • Toosii — Boys Don’t Cry EP (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
  • Wildes — Other Words Fail Me (AWAL)
  • Will Sheff — Nothing Special (ATO Records)
  • Willow — CopingMechanism (Roc Nation)
  • Wunderhorse — Cub (Communion Group Ltd)

Friday, October 14

  • A.O. Gerber — Meet Me At The Gloaming (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Alter Bridge — Pawns & Kings (Napalm Records)
  • Austin Meade — Abstract Art Of An Unstable Mind (Snakefarm)
  • Backstreet Boys — A Very Backstreet Christmas (BMG)
  • Betty Who — BIG! (RCA)
  • Birds In Row — Gris Klein (Birds In Row)
  • Brian Eno — Foreverandevernomore (Verve)
  • Blue October — Spinning The Truth Around. Part 1 (Up Down Records)
  • Boston Manor — Datura (SharpTone Records)
  • Cerrone — Cerrone By Cerrone (Because Music/Malligator)
  • Charlotte Dos Santos — Morfo (Because Music)
  • Dexys — Too Rye Ay, As It Should Have Sounded (UMC)
  • Enumclaw — Save The Baby (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Fazerdaze — Break! EP (section1)
  • Field Medic — Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting To See Something That You Can Change (Run for Cover Records)
  • Gift — Momentary Presence (Dedstrange)
  • Jeremy Squire — Hymnal (Blackbird Record Label)
  • Kodaline — Our Roots Run Deep (Fantasy Records)
  • Kool G Rap — Last Of A Dying Breed (Fat Beats)
  • Lacuna Coil — Comalies XX (Century Media Records)
  • Lightning Seeds — See You In The Stars (BMG)
  • Lil Baby — It’s Only Me (4PF/Wolfpack/Quality Control/Motown)
  • Logan Farmer — A Mold for The Bell (Western Vinyl)
  • Lolo Zouaï — Playgirl (Keep It On The Lolo/RCA Records)
  • Lorna Shore — Pain Remains (Century Media Records)
  • Louis Cole — Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder Records)
  • Lucrecia Dalt — ¡Ay! (RVNG Intl.)
  • Matt Kivel — Bend Reality ~ Like A Wave (Pedro Y El Lobo)
  • Maripool — It All Comes At Once EP (Practise Music)
  • Mavi — Laughing So Hard It Hurts (Mavi 4 Mayor Music)
  • Mykki Blanco — Stay Close To Music (Transgressive Records)
  • Nothing More — Spirits (Better Noise Music)
  • Ocean Alley — Low Altitude Living (Ocean Alley)
  • Palm — Nicks And Grazes (Saddle Creek)
  • Plains — I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI‐)
  • Poppy — Stagger EP (Republic Records)
  • PVA — Blush (Ninja Tune)
  • Queensrÿche — Digital Noise Alliance (Century Media)
  • Randy Rogers Band — Homecoming (Thirty Tigers)
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers — Return Of The Dream Canteen (Warner Records)
  • Rival Consoles — Now Is (Erased Tapes)
  • Robin Holcomb — One Way Or Another (Elektra)
  • Sam Gendel — Uroko (Leaving Records)
  • Skid Row — The Gang’s All Here (earMUSIC)
  • Skullcrusher — Quiet The Room (Secretly Canadian)
  • Steve Queralt and Michael Smith — Sun Moon Town EP (Bytes)
  • Tee Grizzley — Chapters Of The Trenches (300 Entertainment)
  • Titus — Damned If I Do (Repost)
  • Todd Rundgren — Space Force (Cleopatra Records)
  • Tove Lo — Dirt Femme (Pretty Swede Records)
  • Tristan — Wellif (PIAS)
  • Wild Pink — ILYSM (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Zella Day — Sunday In Heaven (Concord Records)

Friday, October 21

  • a-ha — True North (Swinglong Ltd.)
  • Abby Sage — The Florist EP (Nettwerk)
  • Adam Melchor — Here Goes Nothing (Warner Records)
  • Alice Boman — The Space Between (PIAS)
  • Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, And Virginia Bocelli — A Family Christmas (Decca/Capitol Records)
  • Archers Of Loaf — Reason In Decline (Merge)
  • Arctic Monkeys — The Car (Domino)
  • Armani Caesar — The Liz 2 (Griselda Records)
  • Bibio — BIB10 (Warp)
  • Brutus — Unison Life (Sargent House)
  • Carly Rae Jepsen — The Loneliest Time (604/School Boy/Interscope)
  • CARM — CARM II (37d03d)
  • Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn — Pigments (Merge)
  • Dry Cleaning — Stumpwork (4AD)
  • Exhumed — To The Dead (Relapse Records)
  • Fiona Brice — And You Know I Care (Bella Union)
  • Frankie Cosmos — Inner World Peace (Sub Pop)
  • Hagop Tchaparian — Bolts (Text Records)
  • iLE — Nacarile (Sony)
  • In This Moment — Blood 1983 EP (BMG)
  • Jade Imagine — Cold Memory (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)
  • Jean-Michel Jarre — Oxymore (Sony Music)
  • Jobber — Hell In A Cell EP (Exploding in Sound)
  • Labrinth — Ends & Begins (Columbia)
  • Lowertown — I Love To Lie (Dirty Hit)
  • Meghan Trainor — Takin’ It Back (Epic)
  • Nick Hakim — Cometa (ATO Records)
  • Pinkshift — Love Me Forever (Hopeless Records)
  • Pip Millett — When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know (Columbia Europe)
  • Robyn Hitchcock — Shufflemania! (Tiny Ghost)
  • Rubblebucket — Earth Worship (Grand Jury)
  • Serj Tankian — Perplex Cities EP (Serjical Strike)
  • Simple Minds — Direction Of The Heart (BMG)
  • Sloan — Steady (Yep Roc)
  • The Soft Pink Truth — Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? (Thrill Jockey)
  • Taylor Swift — Midnights (Republic Records)
  • Tegan And Sara — Crybaby (Mom + Pop)
  • Twain — Noon (Keeled Scales)
  • Whitmer Thomas — The Older I Get The Funnier I Was (Hardly Art)
  • Wiki And Subjxct5 — Cold Cuts (Wikset Enterprise)
  • Witch Fever — Congregation (Music For Nations)
  • Young The Giant — American Bollywood (Elektra)

Friday, October 28

  • Aoife Nessa — Protector (Partisan Records)
  • Anja Lauvdal — From A Story Now Lost (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Ásgeir — Time On My Hands (One Little Independent Records)
  • Babehoven — Light Moving Time (Double Double Whammy)
  • The Backseat Lovers — Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records)
  • Benjamin Clementine — And I Have Been (Preserve Artists)
  • Blessed — Circuitous (Flemish Eye Records)
  • Bonnie Trash — Malocchio (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Brant Bjork — Bougainvillea Suite (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Cakes Da Killa — Svengali (Young Art)
  • Charles Lloyd — Trios: Sacred Thread (Blue Note)
  • The Damned — A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Ear Music)
  • Dan Mangan — Being Somewhere (Arts & Crafts)
  • Dazy — Outofbody (Lame-O Records)
  • Dead Cross — II (Ipecac)
  • Dear Nora — Human Futures (Orindal Records)
  • Devin Townsend — Nightwork (InsideOut Music)
  • Dorian Concept — What We Do For Others (Brainfeeder)
  • Dragonette — Twennies (BMG)
  • Fantasy Camp — Casual Intimacy (Memory Music)
  • Fauness — The Golden Ass (Cascine)
  • Fred Again.. — Actual Life 3 (January 1 — September 9 2022) (Atlantic)
  • Garbage — Anthology (BMG)
  • Girlpuppy — When I’m Alone (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Scalping The Guru (GBV Inc.)
  • Hammered Hulls — Careening (Dischord Records)
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez — El Bueno Y El Malo (Easy Eye Sound)
  • The Hunna — The Hunna (LMW Records)
  • Jarv Is… — This Is Going To Hurt Original Soundtrack (Rough Trade)
  • Junior Boys — Waiting Game (City Slang)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Changes (KGLW)
  • Louis Armstrong — Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule (Verve Records/UMe)
  • Marlowe — Marlowe 3 (Decca)
  • Lee Fields — Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)
  • Lomond Campbell — Under This Hunger Moon We Fell (One Little Independent)
  • Martha — Please Don’t Take Me Back (Dirtnap)
  • Natalia Lafourcade — De Todas Las Flores (Sony Music)
  • Neil Diamond — A Neil Diamond Christmas (Capitol Records)
  • Old Sea Brigade — 5AM Paradise (Nettwerk)
  • Pentatonix — Holidays Around The World (RCA Records)
  • Scout Gillett — No Roof No Floor (Captured Tracks)
  • Show Me The Body — Trouble The Water (Loma Vista)
  • Theo Parrish — DJ-Kicks: Detroit Forward (DJ-Kicks)
  • Tigers Jaw — Old Clothes EP (Hopeless Records)
  • Tom Odell — Best Day Of My Life (UROK/Mtheory)
  • Trampled By Turtles — Alpenglow (Thirty Tigers)
  • Wand — Spiders In The Rain (Drag City)
  • Yung Gravy — Marvelous (Republic)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

