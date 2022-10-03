Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, October 7
- A.A. Williams — As The Moon Rests (Bella Union)
- Alvvays — Blue Rev (Polyvinyl/Transgressive)
- The Bobby Lees — Bellevue (Ipecac Recordings)
- Bonny Light Horseman — Rolling Golden Holy (37d03d)
- Broken Bells — Into The Blue (AWAL)
- Bush — The Art Of Survival (BMG)
- The California Honeydrops — Soft Spot (Tubtone Records)
- Charlie Houston — Bad Posture EP (Arts & Crafts)
- Charlie Puth — Charlie (Atlantic)
- Chloe Moriondo — Suckerpunch (Fueled by Ramen)
- Counterparts — A Eulogy For Those Still Here (Pure Noise Records)
- Courtney Marie Andrews — Loose (Fat Possum)
- The Cult — Under The Midnight Sun (Black Hill Records)
- Dayglow — People In Motion (Oso Polita)
- Disq — Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet (Saddle Creek)
- Dungen — En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig (Mexican Summer)
- Easy Life — Maybe In Another Life… (Island Records)
- Fucked Up — Oberon EP (Tankcrimes)
- G Herbo — Survivor’s Remorse (A-Side) (Machine/Republic)
- Gilla Band — Most Normal (Rough Trade)
- Indigo Sparke — Hysteria (Sacred Bones)
- Jean Dawson — Chaos Now (Dew Process)
- Johanna Warren — Lessons For Mutants (Wax Nine)
- Joyce Wrice — Motive EP (Joyce Wrice Music)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava (KGLW)
- Lamb Of God — Omens (Epic Records)
- Lindsey Stirling — Snow Waltz (Concord Records)
- Loraine James — Building Something Beautiful For Me (Phantom Limb)
- Michigander — It Will Never Be The Same EP (C3 Records)
- Nnamdï — Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian)
- Open Mike Eagle — Component System with The Auto Reverse (Auto Reverse)
- The Orielles — Tableau (Heavenly)
- Peel Dream Magazine — Pad (Slumberland/Tough Love)
- Quavo and Takeoff — Only Built For Infinity Links (Quality Control Music/Motown Records)
- Say She She — Prism (Karma Chief Records)
- Sorry — Anywhere But Here (Domino)
- St. Lucia — Utopia (Nettwerk)
- Stray Kids — Maxident (JYP Entertainment/Republic Records)
- Sun Ra Arkestra — Living Sky (Omni Sound)
- Talos — Dear Chaos (BMG)
- Thus Love — Memorial (Captured Tracks)
- Tim Baker — The Festival (End Times Music)
- TSHA — Capricorn Sun (Ninja Tune)
- Tim Story — Rust Smudges (Dais Records)
- Toosii — Boys Don’t Cry EP (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
- Wildes — Other Words Fail Me (AWAL)
- Will Sheff — Nothing Special (ATO Records)
- Willow — CopingMechanism (Roc Nation)
- Wunderhorse — Cub (Communion Group Ltd)
Friday, October 14
- A.O. Gerber — Meet Me At The Gloaming (Father/Daughter Records)
- Alter Bridge — Pawns & Kings (Napalm Records)
- Austin Meade — Abstract Art Of An Unstable Mind (Snakefarm)
- Backstreet Boys — A Very Backstreet Christmas (BMG)
- Betty Who — BIG! (RCA)
- Birds In Row — Gris Klein (Birds In Row)
- Brian Eno — Foreverandevernomore (Verve)
- Blue October — Spinning The Truth Around. Part 1 (Up Down Records)
- Boston Manor — Datura (SharpTone Records)
- Cerrone — Cerrone By Cerrone (Because Music/Malligator)
- Charlotte Dos Santos — Morfo (Because Music)
- Dexys — Too Rye Ay, As It Should Have Sounded (UMC)
- Enumclaw — Save The Baby (Luminelle Recordings)
- Fazerdaze — Break! EP (section1)
- Field Medic — Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting To See Something That You Can Change (Run for Cover Records)
- Gift — Momentary Presence (Dedstrange)
- Jeremy Squire — Hymnal (Blackbird Record Label)
- Kodaline — Our Roots Run Deep (Fantasy Records)
- Kool G Rap — Last Of A Dying Breed (Fat Beats)
- Lacuna Coil — Comalies XX (Century Media Records)
- Lightning Seeds — See You In The Stars (BMG)
- Lil Baby — It’s Only Me (4PF/Wolfpack/Quality Control/Motown)
- Logan Farmer — A Mold for The Bell (Western Vinyl)
- Lolo Zouaï — Playgirl (Keep It On The Lolo/RCA Records)
- Lorna Shore — Pain Remains (Century Media Records)
- Louis Cole — Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder Records)
- Lucrecia Dalt — ¡Ay! (RVNG Intl.)
- Matt Kivel — Bend Reality ~ Like A Wave (Pedro Y El Lobo)
- Maripool — It All Comes At Once EP (Practise Music)
- Mavi — Laughing So Hard It Hurts (Mavi 4 Mayor Music)
- Mykki Blanco — Stay Close To Music (Transgressive Records)
- Nothing More — Spirits (Better Noise Music)
- Ocean Alley — Low Altitude Living (Ocean Alley)
- Palm — Nicks And Grazes (Saddle Creek)
- Plains — I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI‐)
- Poppy — Stagger EP (Republic Records)
- PVA — Blush (Ninja Tune)
- Queensrÿche — Digital Noise Alliance (Century Media)
- Randy Rogers Band — Homecoming (Thirty Tigers)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers — Return Of The Dream Canteen (Warner Records)
- Rival Consoles — Now Is (Erased Tapes)
- Robin Holcomb — One Way Or Another (Elektra)
- Sam Gendel — Uroko (Leaving Records)
- Skid Row — The Gang’s All Here (earMUSIC)
- Skullcrusher — Quiet The Room (Secretly Canadian)
- Steve Queralt and Michael Smith — Sun Moon Town EP (Bytes)
- Tee Grizzley — Chapters Of The Trenches (300 Entertainment)
- Titus — Damned If I Do (Repost)
- Todd Rundgren — Space Force (Cleopatra Records)
- Tove Lo — Dirt Femme (Pretty Swede Records)
- Tristan — Wellif (PIAS)
- Wild Pink — ILYSM (Royal Mountain Records)
- Zella Day — Sunday In Heaven (Concord Records)
Friday, October 21
- a-ha — True North (Swinglong Ltd.)
- Abby Sage — The Florist EP (Nettwerk)
- Adam Melchor — Here Goes Nothing (Warner Records)
- Alice Boman — The Space Between (PIAS)
- Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, And Virginia Bocelli — A Family Christmas (Decca/Capitol Records)
- Archers Of Loaf — Reason In Decline (Merge)
- Arctic Monkeys — The Car (Domino)
- Armani Caesar — The Liz 2 (Griselda Records)
- Bibio — BIB10 (Warp)
- Brutus — Unison Life (Sargent House)
- Carly Rae Jepsen — The Loneliest Time (604/School Boy/Interscope)
- CARM — CARM II (37d03d)
- Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn — Pigments (Merge)
- Dry Cleaning — Stumpwork (4AD)
- Exhumed — To The Dead (Relapse Records)
- Fiona Brice — And You Know I Care (Bella Union)
- Frankie Cosmos — Inner World Peace (Sub Pop)
- Hagop Tchaparian — Bolts (Text Records)
- iLE — Nacarile (Sony)
- In This Moment — Blood 1983 EP (BMG)
- Jade Imagine — Cold Memory (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)
- Jean-Michel Jarre — Oxymore (Sony Music)
- Jobber — Hell In A Cell EP (Exploding in Sound)
- Labrinth — Ends & Begins (Columbia)
- Lowertown — I Love To Lie (Dirty Hit)
- Meghan Trainor — Takin’ It Back (Epic)
- Nick Hakim — Cometa (ATO Records)
- Pinkshift — Love Me Forever (Hopeless Records)
- Pip Millett — When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know (Columbia Europe)
- Robyn Hitchcock — Shufflemania! (Tiny Ghost)
- Rubblebucket — Earth Worship (Grand Jury)
- Serj Tankian — Perplex Cities EP (Serjical Strike)
- Simple Minds — Direction Of The Heart (BMG)
- Sloan — Steady (Yep Roc)
- The Soft Pink Truth — Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? (Thrill Jockey)
- Taylor Swift — Midnights (Republic Records)
- Tegan And Sara — Crybaby (Mom + Pop)
- Twain — Noon (Keeled Scales)
- Whitmer Thomas — The Older I Get The Funnier I Was (Hardly Art)
- Wiki And Subjxct5 — Cold Cuts (Wikset Enterprise)
- Witch Fever — Congregation (Music For Nations)
- Young The Giant — American Bollywood (Elektra)
Friday, October 28
- Aoife Nessa — Protector (Partisan Records)
- Anja Lauvdal — From A Story Now Lost (Smalltown Supersound)
- Ásgeir — Time On My Hands (One Little Independent Records)
- Babehoven — Light Moving Time (Double Double Whammy)
- The Backseat Lovers — Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records)
- Benjamin Clementine — And I Have Been (Preserve Artists)
- Blessed — Circuitous (Flemish Eye Records)
- Bonnie Trash — Malocchio (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Brant Bjork — Bougainvillea Suite (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Cakes Da Killa — Svengali (Young Art)
- Charles Lloyd — Trios: Sacred Thread (Blue Note)
- The Damned — A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Ear Music)
- Dan Mangan — Being Somewhere (Arts & Crafts)
- Dazy — Outofbody (Lame-O Records)
- Dead Cross — II (Ipecac)
- Dear Nora — Human Futures (Orindal Records)
- Devin Townsend — Nightwork (InsideOut Music)
- Dorian Concept — What We Do For Others (Brainfeeder)
- Dragonette — Twennies (BMG)
- Fantasy Camp — Casual Intimacy (Memory Music)
- Fauness — The Golden Ass (Cascine)
- Fred Again.. — Actual Life 3 (January 1 — September 9 2022) (Atlantic)
- Garbage — Anthology (BMG)
- Girlpuppy — When I’m Alone (Royal Mountain Records)
- Guided By Voices — Scalping The Guru (GBV Inc.)
- Hammered Hulls — Careening (Dischord Records)
- Hermanos Gutiérrez — El Bueno Y El Malo (Easy Eye Sound)
- The Hunna — The Hunna (LMW Records)
- Jarv Is… — This Is Going To Hurt Original Soundtrack (Rough Trade)
- Junior Boys — Waiting Game (City Slang)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Changes (KGLW)
- Louis Armstrong — Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule (Verve Records/UMe)
- Marlowe — Marlowe 3 (Decca)
- Lee Fields — Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)
- Lomond Campbell — Under This Hunger Moon We Fell (One Little Independent)
- Martha — Please Don’t Take Me Back (Dirtnap)
- Natalia Lafourcade — De Todas Las Flores (Sony Music)
- Neil Diamond — A Neil Diamond Christmas (Capitol Records)
- Old Sea Brigade — 5AM Paradise (Nettwerk)
- Pentatonix — Holidays Around The World (RCA Records)
- Scout Gillett — No Roof No Floor (Captured Tracks)
- Show Me The Body — Trouble The Water (Loma Vista)
- Theo Parrish — DJ-Kicks: Detroit Forward (DJ-Kicks)
- Tigers Jaw — Old Clothes EP (Hopeless Records)
- Tom Odell — Best Day Of My Life (UROK/Mtheory)
- Trampled By Turtles — Alpenglow (Thirty Tigers)
- Wand — Spiders In The Rain (Drag City)
- Yung Gravy — Marvelous (Republic)
