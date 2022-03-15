Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray‘s upcoming collaboration “Blick Blick” is already one of the most anticipated singles of the year. But the collab, due later this week, almost didn’t happen.

After Leray’s father Benzino leaked the news of the collab in a Clubhouse last month, Minaj removed her verse. She took to her Instagram story to deny rumors of the collab, noting she’s solely in “Onika mode.” Minaj ultimately changed her mind after speaking with Leray privately.

“I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time,” Minaj said in a Twitter Q&A with fans on Monday. “But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.”

I did pull it. 🎀 but the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022 https://t.co/2aPqTzK3Lc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

Before Minaj and Leroy revealed the collab was, in fact, real, Benzino apologized to the two rappers via Twitter, saying “I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again.”

Ahead of the song’s release, Minaj promised to deliver the “verse of the year,” warning the Barbz that they won’t be able to immediately learn it upon first listen. “Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe.”

And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try. Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but I can’t make any promithis promithis promithis #BlickBlick 3.18.22 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

“Blick Blick” is out 3/18 via Republic. Pre-save it here.