Coi Leray Gets Tormented My A Mischievous Imp In Her ‘Anxiety’ Video

Coi Leray has yet to capitalize on her breakout 2021, although that could change in the near future thanks to her new song “Anxiety.” The single from her upcoming debut has helped her gain traction after her breakout 2021 singles “No More Parties” and “Twinnem” brought her quirky approach to a mainstream audience. Today, she dropped the single’s surreal music video, which could raise its profile and go a long way toward earning her some much-deserved respect.

In the video, Coi is terrorized by a mischievous personification of the feeling of anxiety, portrayed by a flexible dancer in a houndstooth-patterned, bodysuit, complete with horns and a penchant for causing destruction. In a series of related vignettes, the evil imp upends a meal, forces another young woman to drink a whole bottle of wine, and demolishes a third woman’s bedroom, echoing the disruptive effects anxiety can have and the extreme measures some folks take to self-medicate.

Coi’s addressed her mental health through music on other singles, including “Medicine,” while fending off critics for the past year who criticized everything from her body to her passing resemblance to Dej Loaf. Hopefully, she can find a little peace of mind amid the bustle of becoming a star because she may only get bigger from here — especially with her debut album coming in March, as she announced on Twitter.

MY ALBUM IS COMING IN MARCH!!! SURPRISE🆑🆑🆑🆑🆑 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) February 10, 2022

Watch Coi Leray’s “Anxiety” video above.