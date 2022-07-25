Nicki Minaj has already firmly cemented her place in hip-hop history, but now she’s added yet another bullet point to her resume: Minaj’s Instagram account just passed 200 million followers, which makes her the first rapper to rack up that many followers on the platform.

The next closest rappers on the list are Cardi B (who has 138 million followers), Drake (117 million), and Snoop Dogg (75 million). Minaj now has the 18th most-followed account on the platform overall.

Minaj observed the milestone on her Instagram Story by sharing a screenshot from the early days of her account, when she had only one post and a bit over 7,000 followers. She wrote, “most followed rapper on IG? Do I get a prize or smthn? From 7K to 200MM. thx yall.”

Minaj is the seventh most-followed musician behind Selena Gomez (338 million followers, No. 5 most-followed user overall), Ariana Grande (324 million, No. 8), Beyoncé (270 million, No. 9), Justin Bieber (250 million, No. 12), Taylor Swift (220 million, No. 15), and Jennifer Lopez Affleck (219 million, No. 16). Minaj is also the sixth most-followed female musician, the second most-followed Black musician behind Beyoncé, and the second most-followed musician not born in the United States after Bieber (Bieber is Canadian while Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago).