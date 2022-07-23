Barbz, rejoice! It appears we finally have a release date for Nicki Minaj‘s long-anticipated comeback single. “Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ classic single, “Super Freak,” will arrive next month.

According to an Instagram post from Minaj herself, she plans to give the Barbz two gifts in August. On August 11, she will air a new episode of her radio show Queen Radio via Amazon’s Amp app. On the following day, August 12, she will release the new single.

Minaj teased the single earlier this month via a clip on social media. The song is a catchy, randy cut, on which, she raps, “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the d*ck up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me alone he always tell me he miss it.”

Ahead of the upcoming single, Minaj has taken to Twitter to tease a new alter ego, Nick James.

“#NickJames is coming to do what the girls SHOULD’VE done,” she said. “#NickJames is coming to show the girls why they should’ve just sat there & ate their foods. #NickJames is coming to show the boys how to REALLY gag the girls. Pauz #NickJames is coming to restore hope in mankind.”

Needless to say, we can’t wait.