Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares have dropped their new collaboration, “Tukoh Taka.” With verses in three different languages, the song is a fast-paced dance version that will serve as the Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem this year. Minaj comes in perfectly on a seamless beat change, ending with the lyric, “Some say fútbol, some say soccer,” before it goes back to the chorus.

Maluma offers his verse next, slowing things down slightly but still maintaining the high energy — complete with some soccer-themed innuendo. “She is a goal at the 90th minute / She doesn’t easily give it up,” he sings in Spanish.

Last but not least, Myriam Fares shows off her stunning voice as the instrumental shifts once more. “Let’s all sing together / The world around us feels like heaven / And all the people are celebrating / Our voices are Beautiful and loud,” Fares adds, with her lyrics translated into English from original Arabic. The goal of the track is purely to create a fun global collaboration that promotes bringing everyone together, especially for the World Cup.

The music video for “Tukoh Taka” will premiere at 10 am today, while the soccer games kick off this weekend on November 20.

Listen to Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares perform “Tukoh Taka” above.