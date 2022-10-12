The daily line-ups for the new LA3C Festival were revealed today (October 12). Colombian superstar Maluma will be headlining the festival the day after Megan Thee Stallion.

The LA3C Festival is coming to Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10th and 11th. The event is being touted as the first “culture & creativity” festival put on by Penske Media, which owns publications like Rolling Stone and Variety. Earlier this month, Maluma, K-pop group Seventeen, Free Nationals, Mustard, and more artists from diverse genres were added to the line-up.

With the daily line-ups now revealed, Maluma will be closing out the festival’s Latin music-filled Sunday night. The commitment to diversity is strong that day with Latin acts from different countries and genres. Regional Mexican music star Gerardo Ortiz and tropical Colombian singer Fonseca are slated to perform.

Among the emerging Latin acts performing on Sunday are Mexican-American singer Monogem, who competed on American Idol in 2012, and Panamanian-American artist Chicocurlyhead, who sings with a bilingual flow. Spanish pop star Marc Seguí rounds out that day’s line-up. Last year, he broke through with the remix of his hit “Tiroteo” alongside Pol Granch and Rauw Alejandro.

Saturday night will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion. Snoop Dogg and Seventeen will also be performing that day.

Tickets for LA3C Festival are on sale now at LA3C.com.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.