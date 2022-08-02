A woman claiming to be Nicki Minaj‘s former assistant has made some wild accusations against the rapper. The person, who goes by Kate Miller on Instagram, claims to work for Republic Records, and took to Instagram Stories yeserday to air out alleged secrets. Among said secrets were the existence of an alleged sex tape with her labelmates Drake and Lil Wayne, Minaj being a hypocrite in regards to slamming drug use, and her owing over $173 million to the IRS.

These bits of gossip were shared hundreds of thousands of times yesterday, despite seeming rather farfetched and non-credible. Several fans theorized that the Instagram account belongs to a fan of a rival rapper posing as a Republic Records employee.

Minaj took to Instagram, immediately dismissing the rumors, also adding that she believes this comes from a stan of a rival.

“I am mind blown that people are this f*cking dumb,” said Minaj. “That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile. But it’s not even that; it’s the tea that sounds so f*king dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid. Do you know how much money you have to make to owe that amount of money to the IRS? … Like, come on. What? Get off of my sweet Trinidadian p*ssy. I really need y’all to either get a job, invest in yourself and your future.”

Upon further research, we verified that a woman named Kate Miller does, in fact, work at Republic Records (per a LinkedIn page). However, this woman was the senior vice president of visual content at the label, and most likely has never worked as an assistant to Minaj.