Canadian music fans looking forward to tonight’s Young Money reunion show featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj will be disappointed to learn that the show’s chief architect Drake has announced the show must be postponed. His reason is exhaustingly familiar after the last two years; he has contracted COVID, necessitating a period of self-quarantine until he gets a negative test.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID).”

Drake tests positive for COVID and cancels today's Young Money reunion show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/pFAOHzew5y — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) August 1, 2022

That’s mighty considerate of him, considering how some stars have treated the pandemic (which is still, y’know… ongoing). The October World Weekend event wasn’t a total bust, though. On Friday, fans at the All Canada North Stars concert were treated to a surprise appearance from Nelly Furtado, who sang her signature hit, “I’m Like A Bird” alongside a Drake who was very much in his feelings. And next year, Drake’s bringing back his OVO Fest as a tour.

Get well soon, Drake!