Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Conditions For A Verzuz Hits Battle

Ever since the start of the Verzuz hits battle web show during the lockdown of 2020, one person plenty of people wanted to see step on the stage is Nicki Minaj. Lil Kim said that she’d want to battle Nicki considering their history during the BET Awards red carpet last year, and surely fans agree. However, until now, Nicki herself hadn’t addressed the possibility of a Verzuz or who her own idea opponent would be.

This week, though, Houston radio station 97.9 The Box managed to get Nicki on-record pondering a potential matchup when she stopped by the Good Morning H-Town radio show to promote her upcoming single with Lil Baby. During the interview, Nicki shot down the idea of doing a battle against either of her Young Money compatriots Drake and Lil Wayne on the grounds that they’re more firmly established in hip-hop (arguable). But see, Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, so I don’t know,” she said, before giving hope. “But I do think there might be a female or two that can…[battle me].”

While she didn’t elaborate on which ones she thought would make it a decent battle (come on, now, the list is like… Cardi B and maybe Doja Cat or Megan Thee Stallion), she did reveal that she’d had conversations with the show’s organizers Swizz Beats and Timbaland. “They were talking to me about it,” she said. “If it’s going to be fun, then you never know. That’s all I’ll say about that. It should feel like a celebration, that’s exactly what I would like it to feel like. Fun, happiness. Because a lot of times with my career, stuff would feel like work. And now I’m just like, ‘No. Everything needs to feel good. That’s it.’”