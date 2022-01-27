nicki-Minaj.jpeg
Nicki Minaj Announces Her First Single Of 2022 And It Features Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj fans hoped the rapper would deliver a new album in 2021. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case, though she did drop some new music over the year. That included re-releasing her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with three additional tracks, such as “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne. She also remixed BIA’s viral hit song “Whole Lotta Money” and delivered a collaboration with Polo G, among other artists. Now it seems Nicki is ready to share new music as per her latest announcement.

Minaj hopped on Twitter to share the release date of her first single of the year: On February 4, she’ll drop a collaboration with Lil Baby. While she did not reveal the title, she did share an image from what appears to be the song’s music video. “DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM,” she wrote alongside the image. “BABY X BARBIE,” she wrote, adding, “PINK FRIDAY” and its release date along with a number of emojis.

The announcement comes after Nicki Minaj appeared on murals around the country for Rap Cavier’s campaign “Rap Mount Rushmore,” which also featured Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake. As for Lil Baby, the song arrives after he and Future joined Rvssian for their collaboration “M&M.”

