Nicki Minaj isn’t happy about her new video for “Likkle Miss (Remix)” featuring Skeng being age-restricted on YouTube. In fact, she’s so unhappy that she’s convinced it’s a conspiracy against her to keep her from getting views on it (and receiving coveted ad revenue), masterminded by execs at another label. Despite the “Likkle Miss” video featuring copious close-ups of gyrating posteriors, she insists that there are videos “a million f*cking times worse” on YouTube, positing that YouTube’s executives are in cahoots with a rival record label to stop her bag.

She laid out her case in a pair of Instagram posts showing a screenshot of the notice of age restriction on YouTube.

Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM. this is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS. 😂😂😂😂😂 because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 GO SUCK OUT YA MUDDA BIG PUM PUM. LYOR IT BETTER NOT BE YOU. This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak shit but said we can’t buy promo for my videos. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @youtube @youtubemusic it’s time y’all tell ppl that you’re in bed with a whole RECORD LABEL & MNGMNT COMPANY!!!!! HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING “GOOD” WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!! HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!??!!!

This isn’t the first time that Ms. Minaj has made a case about industry malfeasance. In 2018, after she was disappointed by the success of her album Queen, she launched a multimedia tirade against partners such as Spotify, accusing them of blackballing her. In any event, the video for “Likkle Miss” is out now and you can watch it here.