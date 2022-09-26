Nicki Minaj is on the run competing with none one other 2010 Minaj, at the height of her Young Money reign. She’s fresh off the stage from headlining Rolling Loud New York, hosting the VMAs and receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award that evening, a woman rapper empowerment moment on “Super Freaky Girl (Remix),” a feature verse on Bleu’s “Love In The Way,” and now she’s back again on Skeng’s “Likkle Miss (Remix).”

Skeng is dominating the dancehall scene following his breakthrough hits “Gvnman Shift” and “London.” Teaming up with Minaj this time around seems to be a match made in heaven, as Minaj is known to patois-bar tracks up on charting dancehall records like on Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth (Remix).”

The Barbie shared a clip of her listening to Skeng’s hit last month while revealing she was in the process of writing her verse for the collaboration. “Likkle Miss (Remix)” originally appeared on Minaj’s Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album of songs we’ve heard before and a few added gems.

The vibrant visual includes a gang of bountifully endowed women in fishnet tights and shorts twerkin’ on Skeng, alternating between scenes of Minaj and women sitting pretty in a Rolls-Royce and Minaj and Skeng posted in the back seat.

Watch the video above but beware while watching, the Andre “DreVinci” Jones-directed video might make you want to get up and (attempt to) shake ya stuff, too.