In the past few weeks, Nicki Minaj has seen a huge resurgence in prominence following a relatively quiet few years, thanks in part to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards honoring her with a Video Vanguard Award. She’s also got a new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” out, along with an all-female remix featuring BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz, and Maliibu Miitch. But as much attention as she has received for her music, she’s gotten even more for the drama being caused by her latest episode of Queen Radio.

In addition to apparently shading Latto for positing that there is more balance among women in rap, Nicki also spotlighted an artist that she worked with she says encouraged her to get an abortion. “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” she said. “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’”

Naturally, fans were quick to speculate, with some latching onto Megan Thee Stallion as a possible target. The two women collaborated in 2019 on the song “Hot Girl Summer” and one of Meg’s signature moves at the time was encouraging friends to “drive the boat” — aka, let her pour a shot directly into their mouths. However, Meg was quick to shut down those accusations.