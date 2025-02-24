Nipsey Hussle passed away almost six years ago, but his marathon continues. March 1st is the grand opening of Marathon Burgers in Los Angeles, just a few minutes away from the store where Nipsey first began expanding his entrepreneurial legacy. The Marathon (Brand) started the burger concept in 2024 with a pop-up and is officially opening the diner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on March 1.

In a statement, The Marathon (Brand) team said, “The Marathon team is excited to expand the brand into the restaurant industry here in LA. When Nipsey birthed The Marathon (Brand), launching it with The Marathon mixtape in 2010, the goal was always to enterprise this into a full lifestyle brand – music, fashion, food/hospitality, and entertainment. This is another step towards reaching Hussle’s vision.”

The diner is located at Melrose Avenue and Gardener Street, and will offer a menu including the titular smashburgers (two Wagyu beef patties smashed with grilled onions, served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with gourmet Fresno Peppers, house made pickles, American cheese, ketchup, mustard and “secret sauce”), fries, wings, and milkshakes.

The restaurant is just one of Hussle’s many business concepts, which included co-working spaces, the revitalization of his Crenshaw neighborhood, and of course, Marathon clothing, which still lives on as an appointment-only boutique just a few blocks from the Marathon Burgers location. The Neighborhood Nip Foundation is also teaming up with ASICS to co-sponsor the Los Angeles Marathon on March 16, with funds raised going to the Nipsey Hussle Plaza revitalization project.