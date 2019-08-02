Getty Image

It looks like Nipsey Hussle‘s plans for the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson in Los Angeles are about to come to fruition, just a few months after his death. Last night, Lauren London gave an update on the status of the Marathon Clothing store as well as Nipsey’s plans to develop the plaza where he started his first businesses. In an Instagram post with a statement marked “notice to the public,” the owners of the Marathon store noted that it will remain closed for the time being as the plaza is being gated off to begin the early stages of development.

Nipsey Hussle first acquired the Marathon store in 2017, eventually expanding his holdings to the entire corner plaza in 2018. His plans included tearing down the shopping center to build an apartment tower, where residents of the neighborhood could expect to pay fair rent as the neighborhood is developed by the city to take advantage of the new Metro rail stop. The tower would also include retail establishments where residents could shop, eat, and work as part of Nipsey’s commitment to preserving the neighborhood as it developed.

According to KTLA, the lot is now surrounded by a chain-link fence, which may have also been instituted as a safety measure as the lot has become something of a tourist destination in the wake of Nipsey’s death. As for The Marathon store, it remains open online, where orders continue to pour in.