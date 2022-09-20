Nipsey Hussle Killer Eric Holder’s Sentencing Has Been Postponed

Nipsey Hussle killer Eric Holder was convicted of the Los Angeles rapper’s murder earlier this year but will be waiting for another month until he finds out his sentence, according to local news. Holder’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for this month but has been postponed to November 3 — which is par for the course for this case. The actual trial was delayed a number of times since Holder’s initial arrest just days after shooting and killing Nipsey in front of his Marathon Clothing store at the end of March 2019.

Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder in July for Nip’s death, as well as voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon. In his defense, Holder argued that he could only be charged with voluntary manslaughter, claiming that the shooting was in the heat of the moment and not premeditated — the requisite for murder. However, as he had initially left the scene before returning and opening fire, jurors agreed with prosecutors that he’d had plenty of time to cool off. As the death penalty is currently suspended in the state of California, Holder faces 25 years to life in prison.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.