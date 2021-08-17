There’s a new podcast coming that offers a new angle on the life of late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle and sports. Presented by 30 For 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated, the four-part “The King Of Crenshaw” will “focus on how the late Nipsey Hussle’s life, death, and legacy deeply impacted the sports world” and “examine how that overlap of Black male creativity, talent and ambition will forever live on in Nipsey’s responsibility to his neighborhood. And how NBA players are vowing to continue his marathon moving forward.”

The pod will also feature interviews with NBA All-Stars Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarcus Cousins, plus Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam. “Everyone knows I’m a huge Nipsey fan,” Cousins, who plays for the LA Clippers, said. “He’s more to me than just a rapper. He’s an icon.”

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed at his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. His death shook the music world, leaving many to grieve a loss that came at the height of his career. On the two-year anniversary, his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, took to Instagram to honor him. “The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever,” she wrote. “2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.” She added, “In Honor of His life and demonstration… May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally.”

Look out for a full season drop of “The King Of Crenshaw” on 8/23.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.