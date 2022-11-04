NLE Choppa’s new song, “Ice Spice,” is out now. Relying on his fast rhymes, he never once loses momentum on the almost four-minute-long track. The chorus is especially catchy. On it, he namedrops the title’s inspiration in fellow rapper Ice Spice. “Bad b*tch look like Ice Spice / She eating d*ck / She the real munch,” Choppa raps, alluding to her viral song, “Munch.”

Spice herself even responded on social media after seeing he used her likeness for a cartoon cover art.

nigga feenin gotta play it cool https://t.co/vS0VB4w0ui — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 3, 2022

On the verses, Choppa opens the song by detailing his wild life and money-making ways. “Take a risk everyday with my life immaroll that dice like ten 4 / Go to the bank deposit money every week innat b*tch til I break that h*e,” he rhymes. “Ian been sleep inna good damn week I’m this and that but you can’t say broke / Me and my brother had bunk beds I was the on bottom of it damn near to the floor.”

He also dropped a music video for the track. In it, Choppa shows off his car collection and hangs with the previously-referenced bad b*tches. He hits the studio with his friends and collaborators. He even attends a basketball game, specifically the Memphis Grizzlies, in a jersey and a custom “NLE” chain. Basically put, it is a major flex.

Listen to NLE Choppa’s “Ice Spice” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.