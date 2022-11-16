Fans of the late Notorious B.I.G. (more commonly referred to as Biggie Smalls) are in for a treat. The rapper’s estate and Meta (the Facebook parent company) are coming together to honor his musical legacy with a virtual concert experience.

Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience, named after his 1997 song with R&B group 112, will feature a realistic avatar of the Brooklyn native performing several of his classic hip-hop records across his albums, Ready To Die and Life After Death. The VR experience hosted in Meta Horizon Worlds‘ “The Brook” will also take viewers on a guided tour of his childhood neighborhood.

The rapper was tragically killed 25 years ago, at the tender age of 24. As his mother Voletta Wallace’s only child, this rendering could reopen a deep wound for her, but she assured she is fully on board with the concert.

In a statement, Wallace shared, “Having the ability to create a variance of a new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times. However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar and understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now.

Wallace added, “Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Neither lifelong collaborator Diddy nor ex-wife Faith Evans (mother to his son C. J. Wallace) have issued a comment.

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience is set to premiere on December 16. To reserve access, click here.