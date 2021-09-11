A lucky (and wealthy) person could be the next owner of a special property in Brooklyn, New York. The Notorious B.I.G.’s old apartment where he recorded his classic album, Ready To Die, has gone up for sale. According to The New York Post, the apartment — two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn — is currently listed at $1.7 million. The property is also located blocks away from the Brooklyn street that was named after the late rapper.

Caroline Duncan, the costume designer The New York Post interview spoke with, spoke further about the apartment. “When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” she said. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes.” She continued, “Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” adding that she loved “the fact the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

This comes months after Biggie’s estate-approved Netlfix documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell was released on the streaming platform. A description for the film said it “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best” while labeling it as an “intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”