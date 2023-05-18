Last year, soul music superground NxWorries made a grand return as rapper/singer Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge teamed up with singer/songwriter HER to release “Where I Go,” their first new single as a group since their 2016 debut album Yes Lawd! It turned out to not just be one-off when they announced a globe-spanning tour earlier this week and teased the impending release of another new single.

That single arrived today; “Daydreaming” is a hazy, summery track built on a fuzzy guitar, mellow synth chords, and .Paak’s smoky vocals, expressing a wistful desire for an intimate connection. The accompanying video takes some inspiration from .Paak’s other successful group, Silk Sonic, who were included in the game Fortnite with their own radio station and character models. However, NxWorries’ new video acknowledges the group’s more mature target demographic, borrowing its graphical style from the Grand Theft Auto video games instead — right down to the font for the lyrics at the bottom of the screen.

The video sees the virtual version of Anderson connecting with a would-be paramour, dancing in the recording studio, moping in a swimming pool, and taking a sunset drive along the Los Angeles coast. He even plays the single’s guitar solo on a reproduction of the famous Santa Monica Boardwalk. You can check out the video above.