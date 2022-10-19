Anderson .Paak is one of the busiest collaborators in music. The past year or so in particular offered a couple of career highlights on that front: His and Bruno Mars’ project Silk Sonic had a No. 1 single with “Leave The Door Open” and won a bunch of Grammys. On top of that, .Paak joined Dr. Dre, Eminem, and company to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year. Now, he’s once again focused on collaborating.

In 2016, .Paak and producer Knxwledge formed the duo NxWorries and dropped Yes Lawd!, their well-received debut album. A new chapter was added to the duo’s story last week, when it was revealed they were back “in the lab.” Now, new material has popped up faster than most fans probably expected: Today, NxWorries dropped a video for “Where I Go,” a new song featuring HER.

It’s an endlessly smooth tune and .Paak sings on the chorus, “She wanna know where I’ve been / And who I seen / She wanna know where I’m goin’ / And can we meet? / She say I’m so terrible / But this is me / I love her from head to toe / And in between.”

While is the first proper new NxWorries song since Yes Lawd!, .Paak did feature on Knxwledge’s 2020 song “Itkanbe[sonice].”

Watch the “Where I Go” video above.

