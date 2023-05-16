NxWorries
Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge’s NxWorries Are Going On Tour And Releasing A New Single Soon

Last year, NxWorries made a comeback with “Where I Go,” a song they did with HER. It looks like the duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, is not done. on Monday, May 15, they announced an extensive tour for this summer as well as teased new music.

Kicking off next week in Italy, the tour goes through countries in Europe and hits some spots in the United States, including New York and California, at different festivals until finishing at the end of July. It’s their first tour since 2016. The forthcoming song will be titled “Daydreaming,” as seen in the preview link they shared.

Find NxWorries’s tour dates below.

05/25 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
05/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival
05/28 — London, England @ Cross the Tracks Festival
05/30 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute
06/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/02 — Paris, France @ We Love Green
06/03 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
06/05 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda
06/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/09 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal
06/11 — Manchester, England @ Parklife Festival
06/24 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
07/30 — St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
07/21 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival
07/23 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ We the Fest
07/28 — Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

