Last year, NxWorries made a comeback with “Where I Go,” a song they did with HER. It looks like the duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, is not done. on Monday, May 15, they announced an extensive tour for this summer as well as teased new music.

Kicking off next week in Italy, the tour goes through countries in Europe and hits some spots in the United States, including New York and California, at different festivals until finishing at the end of July. It’s their first tour since 2016. The forthcoming song will be titled “Daydreaming,” as seen in the preview link they shared.

Find NxWorries’s tour dates below.

05/25 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

05/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival

05/28 — London, England @ Cross the Tracks Festival

05/30 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

06/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/02 — Paris, France @ We Love Green

06/03 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

06/05 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda

06/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/09 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal

06/11 — Manchester, England @ Parklife Festival

06/24 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

07/30 — St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

07/21 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival

07/23 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ We the Fest

07/28 — Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.