Offset And JID Go Hard Over A Drowning Pool Sample On Their New Collab ‘Bodies’

In 2023, Offset and JID linked up when they recorded “Danger (Spider)” for the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. A couple years later, the pair has reunited for “Bodies,” a brand new collaboration.

The hook uses a sample of the whispered intro of Drowning Pool’s 2001 signature single of the same name, and it works well in this hip-hop mode removed from its original nu-metal context.

A video arrived following the song’s release, and Offset directed it himself. It starts with a dark and stormy scene before incorporating visual themes of religion and death; The track also prominently samples a rendition of the gospel song “Ringing Them Bells” performed by the choir The Spirituals.

In a statement, Offset says of the song:

“‘Bodies’ is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It’s about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist. I’ve been cooking this up for a minute and I’m just getting started. JID is my guy and had the perfect energy to match ‘Bodies.’ Stay tuned because we going up.”

Watch the “Bodies” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors