In 2023, Offset and JID linked up when they recorded “Danger (Spider)” for the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. A couple years later, the pair has reunited for “Bodies,” a brand new collaboration.

The hook uses a sample of the whispered intro of Drowning Pool’s 2001 signature single of the same name, and it works well in this hip-hop mode removed from its original nu-metal context.

A video arrived following the song’s release, and Offset directed it himself. It starts with a dark and stormy scene before incorporating visual themes of religion and death; The track also prominently samples a rendition of the gospel song “Ringing Them Bells” performed by the choir The Spirituals.

In a statement, Offset says of the song:

“‘Bodies’ is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It’s about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist. I’ve been cooking this up for a minute and I’m just getting started. JID is my guy and had the perfect energy to match ‘Bodies.’ Stay tuned because we going up.”

Watch the “Bodies” video above.