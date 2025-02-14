Offset continues to seemingly shade his ex Cardi B through his new music, following December’s boastful “Swing My Way” with a vindictive new single, “Ten.” This time around, Offset insists on his own memorability, predicting that “You gon’ have to f*ck ’bout ten more n****s to get over me.”

He also takes a “sorry, not sorry” stance toward all the rumors of his infidelity, sneering, “It’s a big difference / I was just f*cking the b*tches you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b*tches and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”

Yeesh.

It certainly sounds like Offset is doing his best to earn Cardi’s ire, which she last unleashed back in October, declaring in a since-deleted string of tweets, “Bro I wish the worst on this man…I never hated somebody so much and these b*tches be so thirsty to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!!” Although she deleted the posts, it doesn’t sound like he’s on her list of favorite people.

Meanwhile, Offset’s prediction doesn’t seem like it’ll be coming true anytime soon after Cardi asserted in November, “I’m telling you…the dating pool got piss in it 😩.”

You can listen to Offset’s new single “Ten” above.