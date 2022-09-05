Eminem Roe
Eminem, Drake, And Others Honor Esteemed Battle Rapper Pat Stay After His Death

Pat Stay, a Canadian battle rapper (often hailed as one of the best) from Nova Scotia, died at 36 years old this weekend. TMZ reports he was the victim of a stabbing in downtown Halifax early Sunday (September 4) morning, and later died in a hospital from his injuries.

Stay was widely respected in the hip-hop community, so some of the biggest figures in it have taken a moment to pay tribute to the late rapper.

After hearing the news, Eminem took to Twitter to write, “hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE!!”

Drake also praised Stay on his Instagram Story, writing, “RIP to the Sucka Free Boss @patstay902 one of my fav rappers ever.”

The Alchemist also shared his thoughts, writing, ‘“I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on’ Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt.”

Immortal Technique also tweeted, “Rest in Power Pat Stay. I may not have known him as well as many other of my friends who are broken and in a lot of pain. But I met him in passing and he was a cool down to earth dude.”

Check out reactions above and below.

