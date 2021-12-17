Less than a minute to go, game on the line and Bo Jackson proceeds to just run circles around everybody for the win. Boldy James and The Alchemist have delivered their best NES Bo Jackson impression by sneaking in one final heater of an album in 2021 with the just-released Super Tecmo Bo. Earlier in 2021 the pair dropped one of Uproxx’s Best hip-hop Albums of the year in Bo Jackson. Our Aaron Williams ran those very same Bo-Jackson-like circles in describing it when he said: “Boldy stacks syllables like Jenga blocks, building precariously teetering constructs of assonant vowel sounds to the point you wonder how the whole thing supports its weight.”

Super Tecmo Bo picks up where its predecessor lets off and it’s streaming everywhere now. Listen to it here, check out the tracklist and NES cartridge-inspired album artwork below. Also check out Boldy James & The Alchemist’s Tour dates with Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson below.

3 seconds left….in bound pass from Scottie Pippen……https://t.co/spJbllIGBx — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) December 17, 2021

1. “Level Tipping Scales”

2. “No Laughing Matter”

3. “Hot Water Tank” (with Icecoldbishop)

4. “Bumps and Bruises”

5. “Great Adventures”

6. “Moth In The Flame”

7. “300 Fences”

8. “Guilt”

9. “Francois”

01/29/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

01/30/2022 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/01/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

02/05/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/06/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

02/09/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/12/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

02/14/2022 — Toronto, ON @ History

02/16/2022 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/23/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

02/25/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/27/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/03/2022 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Earl Sweatshirt is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Super Tecmo Bo is out now via ALC.