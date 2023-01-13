For over three decades, Pharrell Williams has been one of the strongest forces in music. Having produced music for some of the biggest artists in pop, hip-hop, and R&B, as well as his solo projects, and his projects with NERD., there’s no denying Pharrell has the magic touch. While he’s also produced commercial jingles, and even the opening music for Chelsea Handler’s old late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, fans of Pharrell shouldn’t get their hopes up for any long-form pieces from him.

In an extensive interview with The Guardian, Pharrell was asked if he would ever consider scoring for a film franchise like Star Trek. He revealed that while he is a fan of Star Trek, he doesn’t feel that scoring films is in his wheelhouse.

“Scoring is a different speed,” he said. “There are all kinds of races: relay, marathons, cross-country, sprints. A film is a marathon. Every step has to be penciled in to take people on a journey. A 15-second jingle would be a sprint. My specialty is the three-to-five-minute race. I don’t have the mental endurance to stay on something as long as a film score. There’s a reason Hans Zimmer has two Oscars. I’m not an actor, so the only thing I would ever consider would be a Wes Anderson film because I’m a huge Wes Anderson fan. I have very peculiar tastes as to how I like to escape, so I would completely lose myself and be any character he asked.”

Though it seems scoring a film is out of the question, fans can always enjoy the prolific producer’s expansive discography. Additionally, he is set to drop a new album called Phriends, Vol. 1 this year.