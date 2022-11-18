Pharrell and Travis Scott have finally shared their hotly-anticipated collaboration, “Down In Atlanta.”

On their new song, Scott details a vivid, debauched account of an adventure in the ATL.

Following Pharrell’s signature four-count start, Scott shares his love for the ATL, singing, “Down in Atlanta / Stayed at the Centerfold / Downstairs my ‘Ventador / You should’ve seen it / Down in Atlanta / At the Graveyard Tavern / You thought you seen a ghost / It’s just where the Phantoms are.”

Pharrell himself doesn’t have any vocals on the song, however, he is at the helm of the song’s thumping, groovy production.

The song is expected to appear on Pharrell’s upcoming album, Phriends, Vol. 1. In a recent interview in Rolling Stone with BTS’ RM, he detailed the album and the creative process behind it.

“…I don’t want to do anything that just feels like, ‘Oh, that’s cool, that’ll fit,'” Pharrell said. “No, I don’t want to fit. I want to knock the wall down and want to set the whole entire block on fire. Not one room, the block. Not the house, the block on fire. I want it to be on the news at night.”

RM himself is expected to appear on Phriends, Vol. 1 as well.

Check out “Down In Atlanta” above.