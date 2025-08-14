Pharrell Is Launching New Music And Merch Under His New Name, VIRGINIA

Do you remember when Pharrell dropped a surprise album called Black Yacht Rock last year? You know how the cover read “VIRGINIA” in bold across the top, instead of “Pharrell” or “Pharrell Williams” or even “Skateboard P?”

Well, it turns out, that was not only intentional, but it was also a preview of the innovative producer’s newest initiative. VIRGINIA will be the name he releases future projects under (think Kevin Parker and Tame Impala, or Jack Antonoff and Bleachers, or MF DOOM and Viktor Vaughn), as well as the new for his new line of merch.

So, Black Yacht Rock is technically not a Pharrell album, but a VIRGINIA album. Got it? No? That’s okay, it’ll sink in.

In addition to the announcement, VIRGINIA has shared his (their?) first line of exclusive merch, which includes surfboards, swimwear, and other beach-inspired items — think beach balls, pails, foam footballs, beach umbrellas, coolers, kites, and even film cameras. All are emblazoned with the VIRGINIA logo.

But wait, there’s more! The VIRGINIA takeover even extends to Pharrell’s longstanding partnership with Adidas, including a colorful take on the Adistar Cushion, Adistar Jellyfish.