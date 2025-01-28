Last year, Pharrell Williams’ music festival Something In The Water faced several hurdles. After being forced to cancel the 2024 installment due to weather conditions, the team weren’t able to lock in a new date. Ultimately, Something In The Water 2024 was canceled but promised to return in 2025.

Today (January 27), based on a recent report Something In The Water 2025 is already on rocky grounds. On X (formerly Twitter), Brett Hall, a WAVY TV 10 reporter, claimed that the festival’s hosting agreement with the city of Virginia Beach was officially terminated.

“The City of Virginia Beach will be terminating the Something In The Water agreement,” he wrote. “Festival will not happen in Virginia Beach this year.”

To support his claim, Hall shared a screenshot of what appears to be an internal announcement sent to local media. Read the statement below.

While the City values the positive impact and visibility the Something In The Water festival has had on Virginia Beach in years’ past, regretfully organizers did not meet the cure notice requirements. In terms of next steps, SITW team will receive an official termination notice from the City.

If true this would not be the first time Something In The Water was held outside of Pharrell’s hometown. Back in 2022, the event was held in Washington, DC, which Pharrell credited to the Virginia Beach mayor and other elected officials’ “toxic energy” after his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was fatally shot by local police.

At this time Pharrell has not yet addressed the viral report.