Hot off of Future’s One Big Party tour, Polo G has teamed up with his fellow rap star for a powerful new collab. On “No Time Wasted,” Polo G encourages those around him not to give up.

Over a triumphant beat produced by Southside, Polo reminds us where he came from and that he still sees himself becoming even more monumental.

“I know you waitin’ / Getting fed up, you runnin’ out of patience / Just keep your head up, I told you we would make it,” sings Polo on the song’s chorus.

Future delivers the song’s second verse, where, more than 10 years in the game, he still is grateful for how far he’s come, and the fact that he is able to get his loved ones whatever they desire.

“Went from a trapper to livin’ like a popstar / I done got so rich, I’m feedin’ my lil’ kids caviar / My b*tch don’t want for sh*t, she get whatever she want / My shooter walk you down, stand over you, make sure it’s done.”

Polo previously teased the song in an Instagram post, where he prompted his followers to guess who would feature on the track. Also in the post, he revealed that fans can expect an “album soon.”

You can listen to “No Time Wasted” above.