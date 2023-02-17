Music

Polo G And Future Share Their Motivational New Song, ‘No Time Wasted’

Hot off of Future’s One Big Party tour, Polo G has teamed up with his fellow rap star for a powerful new collab. On “No Time Wasted,” Polo G encourages those around him not to give up.

Over a triumphant beat produced by Southside, Polo reminds us where he came from and that he still sees himself becoming even more monumental.

“I know you waitin’ / Getting fed up, you runnin’ out of patience / Just keep your head up, I told you we would make it,” sings Polo on the song’s chorus.

Future delivers the song’s second verse, where, more than 10 years in the game, he still is grateful for how far he’s come, and the fact that he is able to get his loved ones whatever they desire.

“Went from a trapper to livin’ like a popstar / I done got so rich, I’m feedin’ my lil’ kids caviar / My b*tch don’t want for sh*t, she get whatever she want / My shooter walk you down, stand over you, make sure it’s done.”

Polo previously teased the song in an Instagram post, where he prompted his followers to guess who would feature on the track. Also in the post, he revealed that fans can expect an “album soon.”

You can listen to “No Time Wasted” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×