Who Are The Openers For Future's 'One Big Party Tour?'

Future has finally revealed the “friends” he plans on bringing on his One Big Party tour, and they include some of the hottest artists in the rap game, like Polo G, Babyface Ray, EST Gee, and more.

The “Life Is Good” rapper will kick off his six-city tour in Charlotte before proceeding to his hometown of Atlanta and cities such as Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, and Detroit.

Future made the surprise announcement about his new tour on social media last week.

“ShowTime. I’m ready To bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO,” he wrote.

One of the openers, Boston Richey, recently shared a list of the other acts, which include everyone from Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, and Babyface to artists from his Freebandz label, like Doe Boy, Herion Young, Test, and Lil Wookie.

“Get ya tickets now sh*t finna go Krazy,” Richey tweeted on Monday.

In March 2023, Future is also expected to appear at Rolling Loud Festival with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott.

Tickets for the One Big Party Tour are available for purchase here.

Check out the tour dates below.

01/07/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/13/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/14/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/20/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/22/2023 — Washington DC @ Capitol Arena
01/27/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

